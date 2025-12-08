Pixel lock screen widgets are now live: Here’s how to use them

The new Android 16 update lets Pixel phone users add widgets to the lock screen, providing quick access to useful info without unlocking. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use lock screen widgets on your Pixel phone with Android 16 QPR2 or later.

First, unlock your Pixel and open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on “Display & touch.” Next, select “Lock screen.” Here, find the option labelled “Widgets on lock screen” and toggle it on to enable the feature. There is no confirmation pop-up, but the toggle switch turning on indicates it’s active.

Once enabled, lock your phone. On the lock screen, swipe left to open the new widgets page, often called the Explore hub. You will see default widgets like Pixel Weather and Google Finance already added.

To add more widgets, press and hold an empty spot or any widget on this page to enter edit mode. Drag a widget’s edges to resize it or tap the “Remove” button at the top to delete unwanted ones. To add new widgets, tap the “Add widget” button at the top left corner. You can browse featured or standard Android widgets and use the search bar to find specific widgets. Tap your choice, then press “Add” to place it on the lock screen.

You can add up to three widgets per page and swipe left or right to create more widget pages. However, take care as the swipe gestures can sometimes be tricky with multiple pages.

Remember, lock screen widgets are visible to anyone viewing your phone, so avoid adding sensitive apps like banking or private messaging widgets. This feature currently works best on Pixel 10 series phones with the latest system update.