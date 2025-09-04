Pixel phones can now stream music to two headphones simultaneously; step-by-step guide

Pixel phones running Android 16 now support a new feature that allows users to stream music or audio to multiple headphones at once. This functionality is powered by Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast. This enables users to share their listening experience seamlessly with friends without needing to share one earbud with a friend.

This new feature uses Low Energy Audio and Auracast to connect two pairs of headphones to a single Pixel phone running Android 16. It is available on Pixel 8 or newer smartphones and streams audio from your phone to two compatible headphones at the same time.

Once a user broadcasts audio to multiple devices, friends can join the stream by scanning a QR code or connecting using Google Fast Pair. Both headphones must support LE Audio for this feature to work, and some headphones from Sony and Google are compatible with this feature.

How to stream music to two headphones at once using a Pixel smartphone Make sure that your Pixel smartphone is updated to the latest software version, which is Android 16. This feature only supports Pixel 8 or newer smartphones. Once everything is set, follow these steps to start audio sharing.

Connect your compatible earphones to your compatible Pixel smartphone. Open the Settings app and navigate to Connect devices > Connection preferences. Tap the Share Audio toggle, and it will ask you to connect a second pair of compatible earphones. Once you connect the second pair of earphones, both will show up on this page with the volume adjustment slider. Now, whatever audio you play on your smartphone will be streamed to both connected earbuds simultaneously. There is another way to share audio with devices using the QR code on the Share Audio page. The new audio sharing feature on Pixel smartphones is a really useful feature that Google added to Android 16. By leveraging Bluetooth LE Audio, it retains the quality when the audio is shared to multiple earphones.