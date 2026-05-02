Planning a karaoke night at home? These speakers with mic make it easy

Not every gathering needs a complicated setup to feel lively. Sometimes, all it takes is music, a microphone and the freedom to sing along without worrying about extra equipment or wiring.

Our Picks Best overall Budget friendly Value for money FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Portronics Dash 4 50W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker with Karaoke Mic, Upto 6 Hours Playtime, HD Sound, Bass Boost Technology, EQ Modes, 360° RGB Lights, BT 5.3v, AUX in, Type C Charging(Black) View Details ₹5,999 CHECK DETAILS Budget friendly Boat PartyPal 30, 25W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Wired Mic for Karaoke, Up to 6H Battery, TWS Mode, Multi Connect, Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker, Portable Speaker (Premium Black) View Details ₹2,599 CHECK DETAILS Value for money Portronics Iron Beats IV 250W Party Speaker with Dual 6" Subwoofer, Upto 4 Hours Playtime, RGB LED Lights, Wireless Karaoke Mic, Treble/Bass Adjustment, Echo Control, Remote Control(Black) View Details GET PRICE Intex 700-S Multimedia 70 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker | Wired Karaoke Mic | Party Speaker & 5.25 Inch Woofer | LED Display & Bluetooth v5.2 | Fully Remote Control (Black) View Details ₹3,699 CHECK DETAILS Portronics 30W Dash Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, Echo Control, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB in, Type C Charging(Black) View Details ₹2,881.82 CHECK DETAILS View More

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Karaoke speakers with built-in or bundled microphones simplify this experience. They combine sound output, connectivity and voice amplification into a single unit, making them easy to set up and use. Whether it is a small get-together, a house party or a casual evening with friends, these speakers can help create an engaging and interactive atmosphere without much effort.

Portronics Dash 4 is a 50W wireless Bluetooth party speaker designed for casual indoor gatherings and karaoke sessions. It features HD sound output with bass boost technology and multiple EQ modes for custom audio tuning. The 360-degree RGB lighting enhances party ambience, while Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity. With up to 6 hours of playtime and a bundled karaoke microphone, it offers good versatility. Its compact design and Type-C charging make it convenient for portable entertainment.

Specifications Output Power 50W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, AUX Battery Up to 6 Hours Lighting 360° RGB Charging Type-C Reasons to buy Balanced sound with bass boost Compact and portable design Reason to avoid Limited battery duration Not ideal for large spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the compact design, RGB lighting, and karaoke functionality. Many find the sound quality decent, though some mention battery backup could be better.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers balanced sound, RGB lighting, and karaoke features in a compact and portable design.

BUDGET FRIENDLY 2. Boat PartyPal 30 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

boAt PartyPal 30 is a 25W portable Bluetooth speaker designed for small gatherings and casual music sessions. It features boAt Signature Sound with decent bass output and RGB LED lighting for party ambience. The included wired microphone supports karaoke, while TWS mode allows pairing with another speaker for stereo output. With up to 6 hours of playback and multiple connectivity options, it provides convenience and affordability for entry-level users.

Specifications Output Power 25W Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB Battery Up to 6 Hours Features TWS Mode, Karaoke Mic Lighting RGB LEDs Reasons to buy Affordable and beginner-friendly TWS pairing support Reason to avoid Limited loudness Basic audio depth

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its affordability and portability, with decent sound quality. Some mention the volume is sufficient for small rooms but not very powerful.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers good value with essential party features like karaoke and TWS pairing.

Portronics Iron Beats IV is a powerful 250W party speaker equipped with dual 6-inch subwoofers for deep bass and loud output. Designed for high-energy events, it includes a wireless karaoke microphone, adjustable treble and bass controls, and echo settings for enhanced singing performance. RGB lighting adds visual appeal, while remote control ensures easy operation. With up to 4 hours of playtime, it prioritises power over portability, making it suitable for larger gatherings and parties.

Specifications Output Power 250W Subwoofers Dual 6-inch Battery Up to 4 Hours Features Karaoke, Echo Control Lighting RGB LEDs Reasons to buy Very powerful bass output Multiple sound adjustment controls Reason to avoid Short battery life Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the loud output and strong bass performance. Some mention battery life is short but acceptable for high-power usage.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers powerful audio output and advanced controls for high-energy party environments.

Intex 700-S is a 70W tower speaker designed for home entertainment and small parties. It features a 5.25-inch woofer that delivers decent bass and clear audio output. The wired karaoke microphone adds fun for singing sessions, while Bluetooth 5.2 ensures stable connectivity. Its LED display and full remote control enhance usability. Designed as a stationary unit, it offers good value for those seeking a budget-friendly tower speaker with multiple features.

Specifications Output Power 70W Woofer 5.25-inch Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, AUX, USB Features Karaoke Mic, Remote Control Display LED Reasons to buy Good value for money Strong bass for price Reason to avoid Not portable Wired mic only

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its value pricing and decent sound output. Some note that it works best as a home setup rather than a portable speaker.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers strong audio performance and karaoke features at an affordable price.

Portronics Dash 30W portable speaker is designed for karaoke enthusiasts with dual wireless microphones and echo control features. It delivers balanced audio with sufficient loudness for indoor use, while RGB LED lighting adds a lively atmosphere. With Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and up to 5 hours of playtime, it ensures stable performance. Its lightweight design with an easy-grab handle improves portability, making it suitable for small gatherings, family events, and casual entertainment sessions.

Specifications Output Power 30W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, USB Battery Up to 5 Hours Features Dual Mic, Echo Control Lighting RGB LEDs Reasons to buy Dual wireless microphones Easy to carry Reason to avoid Moderate volume output Limited battery backup

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the dual microphone feature and portability. Some mention it is best suited for indoor use rather than outdoor parties.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers dual karaoke microphones and portable convenience for casual entertainment.

CrossBeats Jam Box is a compact 20W Bluetooth party speaker with a built-in wireless karaoke microphone. It offers deep bass output for its size and up to 12 hours of playback, making it ideal for extended use. The IPX5 water resistance adds durability for outdoor environments. RGB lighting enhances the party feel, while USB and SD card support expand playback options. Its portable design makes it suitable for travel, home use, and small gatherings.

Specifications Output Power 20W Battery Up to 12 Hours Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, SD Card Protection IPX5 Waterproof Features Wireless Karaoke Mic Reasons to buy Long battery life Water-resistant design Reason to avoid Lower power output Limited bass depth for large spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the long battery life and portability. Some mention sound is good for its size but not suitable for large gatherings.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines portability, long battery life, and karaoke features in a compact design.

Factors to consider when buying a karaoke speaker with mic Sound output: Clear and loud audio helps ensure both music and vocals are easy to hear during use.

Microphone quality: A good microphone improves voice clarity and reduces distortion while singing.

Battery life: Long battery backup is useful for extended sessions without interruptions.

Connectivity options: Bluetooth, USB and AUX support allow easy connection with different devices.

Portability: Compact and lightweight designs make it easier to carry the speaker for outdoor or indoor use. What makes karaoke speakers different from regular speakers? Karaoke speakers are designed to support microphones along with music playback. They often include features like echo control, voice enhancement and multiple mic inputs, making them more suitable for singing and group entertainment.

Are these speakers suitable for home use? Yes, many models are designed for indoor use with balanced sound output. They are suitable for living rooms, small gatherings and casual entertainment setups.

Do you need additional equipment for karaoke speakers? Most karaoke speakers come with microphones and built-in controls, so additional equipment is usually not required. Some users may choose to connect external devices for music playback.

Top 3 features of best karaoke speakers with mic

Karaoke speakers Output Power Battery Connectivity Key Feature Portronics Dash 4 50W 6 Hours BT 5.3, AUX 360° RGB Lights boAt PartyPal 30 25W 6 Hours BT, AUX, USB TWS Mode Portronics Iron Beats IV 250W 4 Hours BT, AUX Dual Subwoofers Intex 700-S 70W Plug-in BT 5.2, USB Tower Design Portronics Dash 30W 30W 5 Hours BT 5.4, USB Dual Mic CrossBeats Jam Box 20W 12 Hours BT, USB, SD Waterproof

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