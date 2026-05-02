Planning a karaoke night at home? These speakers with mic make it easy

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Not every gathering needs a complicated setup to feel lively. Sometimes, all it takes is music, a microphone and the freedom to sing along without worrying about extra equipment or wiring.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallPortronics Dash 4 50W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker with Karaoke Mic, Upto 6 Hours Playtime, HD Sound, Bass Boost Technology, EQ Modes, 360° RGB Lights, BT 5.3v, AUX in, Type C Charging(Black)View Details
₹5,999
Budget friendlyBoat PartyPal 30, 25W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Wired Mic for Karaoke, Up to 6H Battery, TWS Mode, Multi Connect, Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker, Portable Speaker (Premium Black)View Details
₹2,599
Value for moneyPortronics Iron Beats IV 250W Party Speaker with Dual 6" Subwoofer, Upto 4 Hours Playtime, RGB LED Lights, Wireless Karaoke Mic, Treble/Bass Adjustment, Echo Control, Remote Control(Black)View Details
Intex 700-S Multimedia 70 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker | Wired Karaoke Mic | Party Speaker & 5.25 Inch Woofer | LED Display & Bluetooth v5.2 | Fully Remote Control (Black)View Details
₹3,699
Portronics 30W Dash Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, Echo Control, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB in, Type C Charging(Black)View Details
₹2,881.82
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Karaoke speakers with built-in or bundled microphones simplify this experience. They combine sound output, connectivity and voice amplification into a single unit, making them easy to set up and use. Whether it is a small get-together, a house party or a casual evening with friends, these speakers can help create an engaging and interactive atmosphere without much effort.
Portronics Dash 4 is a 50W wireless Bluetooth party speaker designed for casual indoor gatherings and karaoke sessions. It features HD sound output with bass boost technology and multiple EQ modes for custom audio tuning. The 360-degree RGB lighting enhances party ambience, while Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity. With up to 6 hours of playtime and a bundled karaoke microphone, it offers good versatility. Its compact design and Type-C charging make it convenient for portable entertainment.
Balanced sound with bass boost
Compact and portable design
Limited battery duration
Not ideal for large spaces
Buyers appreciate the compact design, RGB lighting, and karaoke functionality. Many find the sound quality decent, though some mention battery backup could be better.
You should choose this product because it offers balanced sound, RGB lighting, and karaoke features in a compact and portable design.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
boAt PartyPal 30 is a 25W portable Bluetooth speaker designed for small gatherings and casual music sessions. It features boAt Signature Sound with decent bass output and RGB LED lighting for party ambience. The included wired microphone supports karaoke, while TWS mode allows pairing with another speaker for stereo output. With up to 6 hours of playback and multiple connectivity options, it provides convenience and affordability for entry-level users.
Affordable and beginner-friendly
TWS pairing support
Limited loudness
Basic audio depth
Buyers like its affordability and portability, with decent sound quality. Some mention the volume is sufficient for small rooms but not very powerful.
You should choose this product because it offers good value with essential party features like karaoke and TWS pairing.
Portronics Iron Beats IV is a powerful 250W party speaker equipped with dual 6-inch subwoofers for deep bass and loud output. Designed for high-energy events, it includes a wireless karaoke microphone, adjustable treble and bass controls, and echo settings for enhanced singing performance. RGB lighting adds visual appeal, while remote control ensures easy operation. With up to 4 hours of playtime, it prioritises power over portability, making it suitable for larger gatherings and parties.
Very powerful bass output
Multiple sound adjustment controls
Short battery life
Bulky design
Buyers praise the loud output and strong bass performance. Some mention battery life is short but acceptable for high-power usage.
You should choose this product because it delivers powerful audio output and advanced controls for high-energy party environments.
Intex 700-S is a 70W tower speaker designed for home entertainment and small parties. It features a 5.25-inch woofer that delivers decent bass and clear audio output. The wired karaoke microphone adds fun for singing sessions, while Bluetooth 5.2 ensures stable connectivity. Its LED display and full remote control enhance usability. Designed as a stationary unit, it offers good value for those seeking a budget-friendly tower speaker with multiple features.
Good value for money
Strong bass for price
Not portable
Wired mic only
Buyers appreciate its value pricing and decent sound output. Some note that it works best as a home setup rather than a portable speaker.
You should choose this product because it offers strong audio performance and karaoke features at an affordable price.
Portronics Dash 30W portable speaker is designed for karaoke enthusiasts with dual wireless microphones and echo control features. It delivers balanced audio with sufficient loudness for indoor use, while RGB LED lighting adds a lively atmosphere. With Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and up to 5 hours of playtime, it ensures stable performance. Its lightweight design with an easy-grab handle improves portability, making it suitable for small gatherings, family events, and casual entertainment sessions.
Dual wireless microphones
Easy to carry
Moderate volume output
Limited battery backup
Buyers like the dual microphone feature and portability. Some mention it is best suited for indoor use rather than outdoor parties.
You should choose this product because it offers dual karaoke microphones and portable convenience for casual entertainment.
CrossBeats Jam Box is a compact 20W Bluetooth party speaker with a built-in wireless karaoke microphone. It offers deep bass output for its size and up to 12 hours of playback, making it ideal for extended use. The IPX5 water resistance adds durability for outdoor environments. RGB lighting enhances the party feel, while USB and SD card support expand playback options. Its portable design makes it suitable for travel, home use, and small gatherings.
Long battery life
Water-resistant design
Lower power output
Limited bass depth for large spaces
Buyers appreciate the long battery life and portability. Some mention sound is good for its size but not suitable for large gatherings.
You should choose this product because it combines portability, long battery life, and karaoke features in a compact design.
Karaoke speakers are designed to support microphones along with music playback. They often include features like echo control, voice enhancement and multiple mic inputs, making them more suitable for singing and group entertainment.
Yes, many models are designed for indoor use with balanced sound output. They are suitable for living rooms, small gatherings and casual entertainment setups.
Most karaoke speakers come with microphones and built-in controls, so additional equipment is usually not required. Some users may choose to connect external devices for music playback.
|Karaoke speakers
|Output Power
|Battery
|Connectivity
|Key Feature
|Portronics Dash 4
|50W
|6 Hours
|BT 5.3, AUX
|360° RGB Lights
|boAt PartyPal 30
|25W
|6 Hours
|BT, AUX, USB
|TWS Mode
|Portronics Iron Beats IV
|250W
|4 Hours
|BT, AUX
|Dual Subwoofers
|Intex 700-S
|70W
|Plug-in
|BT 5.2, USB
|Tower Design
|Portronics Dash 30W
|30W
|5 Hours
|BT 5.4, USB
|Dual Mic
|CrossBeats Jam Box
|20W
|12 Hours
|BT, USB, SD
|Waterproof
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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