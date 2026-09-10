Planning a movie night at home? These 5 projectors can turn a blank wall into your own cinema

Movie nights do not necessarily require a large television. A projector can give you a much bigger image while taking up little permanent space, making it an interesting option for bedrooms, living rooms and even occasional outdoor use. The five models here take different approaches. Epson's EF-22N focuses on premium portable home theatre, while XGIMI's Vibe One adds a built-in battery. Lumio and WZATCO offer Google TV-based smart projectors, and Crossbeats pushes brightness and a huge projected image. Prices vary considerably, so the right pick depends on your room, ambient light, desired screen size and how much you value portability.

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For a more premium movie-night setup, Epson's EF-22N combines Full HD resolution with 1,000 lumens of colour and white brightness. Its rotating stand allows 360-degree horizontal and 150-degree vertical adjustment, while automated focus, keystone, obstacle avoidance and screen fit simplify setup. Google TV and Google Cast are built in, and the 5W x 2 speakers support Dolby Audio. Epson also rates its laser light source for up to 20,000 hours.

Reason to buy Strong brightness for a home projector Flexible rotating stand makes placement easier Google TV and automated image adjustment simplify movie nights Reason to avoid Its 1,000-lumen output is better suited to darker rooms than daytime viewing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the EF-22N's sharp Full HD picture, colours, contrast and flexible swivel stand. They also like its smooth Google TV experience and automatic setup features. However, buyers say brightness is better suited to dark rooms, while some mention greyish blacks and feel the projector is expensive for its specifications.

Why should you choose this product? The EF-22N stands out for its combination of 1,000-lumen brightness, flexible positioning and automated setup. It suits buyers who want a polished home-theatre projector from an established projector brand and plan to watch mainly indoors.

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The Lumio Arc 7 is designed for buyers who want a compact smart projector without giving up Full HD resolution. It uses a native 1080p display, 400 ANSI lumens and supports 4K input. Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in, while Auto Focus, Auto Keystone and obstacle avoidance make setup simpler. The projector also has a 16W speaker system and can project up to a 100-inch image.

Specifications Resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 400 ANSI lumens Projection size Up to 100 inches Operating system Google TV Speaker output 16W Reason to buy Native Full HD resolution for movie viewing Google TV with licensed Netflix reduces dependence on external devices Automatic focus and keystone correction make setup straightforward Reason to avoid 400 ANSI lumens makes it better suited to dimmer rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Arc 7's sharp image, corner-to-corner clarity, colours, contrast and value. The built-in sound is also well received, with buyers noting low noise. Google TV and easy setup are positives, although performance feedback is mixed, with some reporting slow initial operation and divided opinions about brightness.

Why should you choose this product? The Arc 7 makes sense for buyers who want an easy smart-projector experience without relying on a separate streaming stick. Its native Full HD resolution, licensed Netflix and automated setup make it a convenient bedroom or living-room option.

Portability is the main reason to consider XGIMI's Vibe One. This Full HD LCD projector has a built-in 38.48Wh battery, giving up to 1.2 hours of video playback in Eco Mode. Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in, while two 3W JBL speakers provide the audio. Auto focus and auto keystone correction reduce setup work, and the projector can display images from 45 to 150 inches.

Specifications Resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 250 ISO lumens Projection size 45 to 150 inches Battery Up to 1.2 hours video playback in Eco Mode Speakers 2 x 3W JBL Reason to buy Built-in battery makes it genuinely portable Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in JBL speakers and automated setup improve convenience Reason to avoid 1.2-hour video battery life is limiting for longer movies

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Vibe One's sharp picture, clear built-in speakers and easy setup. They find it particularly suitable for smaller rooms and appreciate its portability, including moving it between rooms or outdoors. Buyers also report good brightness at night and say the projector performs well in slightly lit surroundings.

Why should you choose this product? The Vibe One is the clear portability pick. Its built-in battery, compact design, Google TV and JBL speakers make it useful for buyers who want to move movie nights between rooms rather than install a fixed projector.

The LumeX Vista is aimed at buyers who want a brighter projector and a very large image. It has native 1080p resolution, 1200 ANSI lumens and support for 4K HDR input, with projection up to 300 inches. Auto focus and 6D keystone correction simplify alignment, while Dolby Audio and 24W speakers provide built-in sound. Android, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB and AUX give it plenty of connectivity options.

Specifications Resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 1200 ANSI lumens Projection size Up to 300 inches Audio 24W built-in speakers Operating system Android Reason to buy Higher brightness suits larger home-theatre setups 300-inch maximum projection gives plenty of screen-size flexibility Auto focus and 6D keystone make installation easier Reason to avoid Amazon feedback indicates some connectivity and Netflix-related issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally like the LumeX Vista for its value, bright 1200 ANSI-lumen output and HDR visuals. Setup, autofocus and auto-keystone receive praise, while the built-in audio is also well regarded. Connectivity feedback is mixed, however, with some buyers reporting Netflix problems while others have had no major issues.

Why should you choose this product? The LumeX Vista is the strongest option here for buyers prioritising brightness and a very large projection size. Its 1200 ANSI lumens and 300-inch capability make it better suited to dedicated home-theatre spaces.

WZATCO's Yuva Horizon combines native 1080p resolution with 1500 ANSI lumens, making it the brightest projector in this group on paper. It supports 4K input and can project up to 150 inches. Google TV, Dolby Audio, Auto Focus and Auto Keystone are built in, while its 270-degree rotatable design allows projection on walls and ceilings. The sealed optical engine is designed to keep dust away from the optics.

Specifications Resolution 1920 x 1080p Brightness 1500 ANSI Projection size Up to 150 inches Operating system Authorised Google TV Rotation 270° Reason to buy 1500 ANSI brightness gives it an advantage in brighter rooms Google TV provides built-in smart streaming Rotatable design and automatic setup offer flexible placement Reason to avoid Built-in sound may not satisfy buyers looking for a more immersive home-theatre setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Yuva Horizon's native 1080p picture, brightness and performance, particularly in dim or dark rooms. Buyers also appreciate its easy setup, connectivity and effective autofocus and keystone correction. Sound feedback is mixed, though, with some finding it clear while others feel the audio could be better.

Why should you choose this product? The Yuva Horizon is the pick for buyers who want high brightness without moving to a traditional bulky home-theatre projector. Its 1500 ANSI output, Google TV and flexible 270-degree design make it particularly versatile.

Top 3 features of the best projectors

Projector Native resolution Brightness Standout feature Epson EF-22N Full HD 1080p 1,000 lm 360°/150° adjustment Lumio Arc 7 Full HD 1080p 400 ANSI lumens Google TV + Netflix XGIMI Vibe One Full HD 1080p 250 ISO lumens Built-in battery Crossbeats LumeX Vista Full HD 1080p 1200 ANSI lumens Up to 300-inch display WZATCO Yuva Horizon Native 1080p 1500 ANSI 270° rotation

Factors to consider when buying a projector Brightness: Check the projector's ANSI or ISO brightness rating and consider your room's ambient light. Brighter models are more practical outside darkened rooms.

Native resolution: A native 1080p projector is preferable when you want sharper movie images. Support for 4K input does not mean the projector itself is native 4K.

Projection size and distance: Check how large an image the projector can create and the throw distance required before deciding where to place it.

Smart features: Built-in Google TV, Netflix and casting can make streaming much easier by reducing the need for an external streaming device. More articles for you Buying a smart TV for your living room? Check out these options before going for a large screen

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