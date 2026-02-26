Planning a TV upgrade? 5 Top smart TVs for a better big-screen experience

Buying a new television is no longer just about screen size. Today’s smart TVs offer a range of display technologies, sound systems, and gaming features that suit different budgets and room sizes. From LED and QLED models to OLED panels, buyers can choose between affordable everyday options and high-end cinematic experiences. Most 2025 smart TVs now include support for Dolby Vision, HDR formats, gaming enhancements, AI-based picture processing, and built-in streaming apps.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you are planning to upgrade your living room, here are some of the best TV models available online right now.

1. Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This Samsung 43-inch model from Samsung is a practical choice for mid-sized rooms. It delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160), ensuring clear and detailed visuals for movies, sports, and streaming content.

The TV supports PurColor technology along with HDR and HDR10+, helping improve colour accuracy and brightness levels. It also includes multiple picture modes for different types of content. For sound, Dolby Digital Plus with adaptive sound enhances dialogue and background effects.

Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, one USB port, and Bluetooth support, making it easy to connect gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and sound systems. It remains one of the popular 4K TVs in the under Rs. 30,000 range.

Specifications Screen size 43-inch (108 cm) Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 50/60 Hz manuals+1 HDR support HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Processor Crystal Processor 4K Speakers 2 x 10W (20W RMS) OS Tizen Reason to buy Sharp 4K picture quality Slim and modern design Smart Tizen features Voice remote control Reason to avoid The sound could be louder Higher price tag

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers love the clear, vibrant picture and easy smart features. Many praise the slim look and quick setup. Some say the sound is average without extra speakers.

Why choose this product? Pick this for crisp 4K viewing and smooth smart apps in a compact size. Great for small rooms or daily family watching on a budget-friendly Samsung.

2. LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For viewers who want premium picture quality, the 55-inch OLED TV from LG stands out. OLED panels are known for producing deep blacks and balanced contrast, making them ideal for movies and high-resolution streaming.

Powered by the α8 AI Processor, the TV improves brightness and sharpness while also upscaling non-4K content. It supports Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and a dedicated Game Mode, which helps reduce lag during gameplay.

The model features a slim design and includes 20W stereo speakers with AI Sound Pro technology. It is suitable for users who want a large screen for both gaming and OTT streaming.

Specifications Screen size 55-inch (139 cm) Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Processor Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen2 Speakers 4 x 10W Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro OS webOS Reason to buy Perfect black levels and colors AI-enhanced picture quality Gaming-ready 120Hz refresh Immersive Dolby Atmos sound Reason to avoid Premium price point Burn-in risk over time

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users rave about the stunning OLED picture with deep blacks and vibrant colours. Many highlight smooth gaming and easy webOS navigation. Sound gets praise, but some add speakers for better bass.

Why choose this product? Go for this if you want top picture quality for movies and games on a large screen. Ideal for home theatres or gamers seeking smooth action and smart features.

3. Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2 TV

The 65-inch BRAVIA 2 series from Sony offers a large-screen viewing experience for spacious living rooms. It runs on Google TV, giving users access to popular streaming apps and voice search features.

Equipped with the 4K Processor X1, the TV handles 4K content smoothly and supports HDR10 for better contrast and detailing. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, suitable for regular viewing and casual gaming.

Connectivity includes three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Many buyers prefer Sony TVs for their consistent picture performance and service support.

Specifications Screen size 65-inch (163.9 cm) Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR support HDR10, HLG Processor 4K Processor X1 Speakers 20W RMS Connectivity 4 ports (eARC), 3 ports USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OS Google TV Reason to buy Vivid 4K picture with X1 processor Smooth Google TV interface 20W sound output Gaming-ready with ALLM Reason to avoid 60Hz limits fast action Average brightness levels

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers praise the sharp picture and easy Google TV apps. Voice control and app variety get thumbs up. Some notes sound lacks deep bass and brightness dips in lit rooms.

Why choose this product? Choose for reliable big-screen viewing with smart Google features. Perfect for families wanting movies, streaming and casual gaming without complexity.

4. Hisense 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The 43-inch QLED TV from Hisense combines compact size with advanced features. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, which is useful for gamers seeking smoother frame transitions.

With Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, the TV enhances brightness and contrast across different scenes. AI-based picture adjustment automatically optimises colour and clarity depending on the content.

For audio, it includes 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. MEMC technology helps reduce motion blur during fast-paced sports and action scenes.

Pros Bright QLED colors and contrast

120Hz smooth motion for sports/games

Dolby Vision and Atmos support

Voice control with VIDAA OS

Cons Brand less established in India

Limited service network

Specifications: Screen size: 43-inch (108 cm)

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Speakers: 2 x 7W Dolby Atmos

OS: VIDAA

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Specifications Screen size 43-inch (108 cm) Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR support Dolby Vision, HDR10 Speakers 2 x 7W Dolby Atmos OS VIDAA Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Wireless Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reason to buy Bright QLED colors and contrast 120Hz smooth motion for sports/games Dolby Vision and Atmos support Voice control with VIDAA OS Reason to avoid Brand less established in India Limited service network

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers love the vibrant QLED picture and smooth gaming performance. VIDAA interface gets praise for speed, though some miss popular apps. Sound impresses for size.

Why choose this product? Perfect for gamers and sports fans wanting a high refresh rate on a budget. Great value QLED alternative for small rooms with modern features.

5. Xiaomi Smart TV A 32-inch Google LED TV

If you need a TV for a small bedroom or office, the 32-inch model from Xiaomi offers a budget-friendly solution. It features an HD-ready display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a slim, bezel-light design.

Running on Google TV with Android 11, it supports voice control and major streaming platforms. The A55 quad-core processor ensures smooth app navigation for everyday use.

The TV includes 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support, delivering clear sound for regular viewing. It is suitable for buyers who want smart features at an affordable price.

Specifications Screen size 43-inch (108 cm) Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR Support Dolby Vision, HDR10 Speakers 2 x 7W Dolby Atmos OS VIDAA Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Reason to buy Bright QLED colors and contrast 120Hz smooth motion for sports/games Dolby Vision and Atmos support Voice control with VIDAA OS Reason to avoid Brand less established in India Limited service network

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers love the vibrant QLED picture and smooth gaming performance. VIDAA interface gets praise for speed, though some miss popular apps. Sound impresses for size.

Why choose this product? Perfect for gamers and sports fans wanting a high refresh rate on a budget. Great value QLED alternative for small rooms with modern features.

6. Xiaomi Smart TV A 32-inch Google LED TV

If you need a TV for a small bedroom or office, the 32-inch model from Xiaomi offers a budget-friendly solution. It features an HD-ready display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a slim, bezel-light design.

Running on Google TV with Android 11, it supports voice control and major streaming platforms. The A55 quad-core processor ensures smooth app navigation for everyday use.

The TV includes 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support, delivering clear sound for regular viewing. It is suitable for buyers who want smart features at an affordable price.

Specifications Screen size 32-inch (80 cm) Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) HDR support HDR10 Processor Quad-core A55 Speakers 2 x 10W (20W RMS) Dolby Audio, DTS-X Virtual:X OS Google TV Reason to buy Compact size for small spaces Google TV with 200 free channels Dolby Audio and DTS-X sound Premium metal bezel-less design Reason to avoid HD Ready, not Full HD Limited viewing angles

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users like the easy Google TV setup and free channels. Picture quality impresses for the price, with good sound from small speakers. Some mention occasional app lag.​​

Why choose this product? Best for bedrooms or kitchens needing smart streaming affordably. Perfect starter TV for casual viewing with voice control and PatchWall integration.

7. Vu 65-inch 4K QLED TV

The Vu 65-inch QLED TV from Vu Televisions is designed for users who prefer a large display with strong built-in audio. It features a bright QLED panel with wide viewing angles and a nearly bezel-less design.

An integrated 88W soundbar offers powerful audio output. The TV includes multiple picture modes such as cinema and sports, along with AI-based picture tuning.

With three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-band Wi-Fi, it supports easy device connectivity and screen sharing through Chromecast and AirPlay.

Pros Vivid QLED colors and brightness

Large 65-inch immersive screen

Google TV with smooth navigation

Dolby Vision and Atmos audio

Cons 60Hz refresh for fast motion

Service network varies by area

Specifications: Screen size: 65-inch (164 cm) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 display

HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Speakers: 24W RMS, 2.0 channel Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus

OS: Google TV

Connectivity: 3 HDMI 2.1 ports and 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3

Specifications Screen size 65-inch (164 cm) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 display HDR support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Speakers 24W RMS, 2.0 channel Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus OS Google TV Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1 ports and 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Reason to buy Vivid QLED colors and brightness Large 65-inch immersive screen Google TV with smooth navigation Dolby Vision and Atmos audio Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh for fast motion Service network varies by area

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers praise the bright QLED picture and value for money on this big screen. Google TV apps load quickly, and sound fills rooms well. Some mention remote feels basic.

Why choose this product? Ideal for living rooms wanting big-screen QLED streaming affordably. Great for movies and family viewing with reliable Google apps and a modern design.

Factors to consider before buying a Smart TV for the home Room Size & Viewing Distance: Measure your space and choose screen size accordingly—32-43 inches for bedrooms/small rooms (6-8 ft viewing), 55-65 inches for living rooms (8-12 ft) to avoid eye strain.

Display Technology: OLED offers perfect blacks and viewing angles for movies; QLED/LED provides brighter rooms and value; prioritise based on lighting conditions and content type (sports vs cinema).

Refresh Rate & Gaming Needs: 60Hz suffices for movies/streaming; 120Hz+ with VRR/ALLM essential for PS5/Xbox gamers wanting smooth action without motion blur.

Smart OS & Apps: Google TV offers the widest apps/voice search; Tizen/webOS are fast for streaming; ensure Netflix/Prime support and easy remote navigation.

Sound Quality & Power: Built-in speakers (20W+) with Dolby Atmos good start, but plan soundbar addition; check room-filling audio vs silent bedrooms.

Top 3 features of the best Smart TVs for the home

Smart TV Screen Size Refresh Rate Key Technology Samsung 43" 4K LED (DU7000) 43 inches​ 60 Hz​ Crystal Processor 4K, Tizen OS manuals LG 55" OLED 55 inches​ 120 Hz​ Alpha 11 AI Processor, Dolby Vision Sony Bravia 2 II 65" LED 65 inches ​ 60 Hz​ 4K X1 Processor, Google TV​ Hisense 43" QLED 43 inches​ 120 Hz​ Dolby Vision/Atmos, VIDAA OS​ Xiaomi 32" HD Google TV 32 inches​ 60 Hz​ DTS-X Audio, 200+ free channels​ Vu 65" QLED Google 65 inches 60 Hz ​ GloQLED Panel, 24W Dolby Atmos​