Planning to buy a dishwasher this Diwali? Avoid these mistakes for Indian kitchens | Festive shopping guide

As Diwali draws near, homes across India come alive with cleaning sprees, shopping lists, and preparations for family gatherings. Beyond new outfits and decor, many households also think of upgrading appliances they’ve delayed for too long. And high on that list this season is often a dishwasher.

After all, festive dinners and parties bring joy, but also mountains of utensils. While house helps manage daily chores, can they really be trusted with delicate crockery and dinner sets we bring out only once a year? A dependable dishwasher saves time, protects your precious dishes, and makes festive hosting stress-free. But here’s the catch, choosing in a rush often leads to regret. Here are five mistakes to avoid before buying yours this Diwali.

1. Ignoring the right capacity Don’t get carried away by large-capacity models if your family doesn’t need them. Standard dishwashers offer 12–16 place settings, but for a family of 3–4, 13–14 settings are usually sufficient. Choosing too big means wasted water and power, while too small will leave you running multiple cycles.

2. Overlooking useful programs Most dishwashers come with basics like normal, quick, and heavy wash. But do you really need extra features like delicate cycles or smart app control? Pick what suits your family’s lifestyle. A sanitisation mode can be handy in Indian kitchens, while multi-zone washing helps when loads are uneven.

3. Skipping reviews and comparisons In the festive rush, many buyers skip research and get swayed by discounts. But user reviews reveal practical insights, like how well the racks fit Indian utensils, or whether service support is reliable in your city. Take time to compare models before clicking “Buy.”

4. Falling for the cheapest deal Festival sales are full of tempting offers, but the lowest price isn’t always the best choice. A slightly higher investment in a reputed brand often saves you from frequent repairs and higher long-term costs. Think durability, not just discounts.

5. Ignoring energy and water efficiency In the long run, an energy-efficient dishwasher reduces both bills and environmental impact. Look for models with eco modes, air dry options, or Energy Star certification. Yes, eco cycles may take longer, but they save significantly on electricity and water, something every Indian household values.