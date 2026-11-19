Air purifiers become more of a necessity during the winter months in India. While factors like vehicular movement and construction cause pollution year long, factors like stubble burning and firecracker bursting exacerbate the issue further, which make having an air purifier important, especially for those who have elderly people and children at home. That said, buying an air purifier isn't as simple as it seems and it requires you to go beyond the brand name and coverage area. The most important factors that you need to consider are its filtration system, how effectively it cleans the air in a space and what's the maintenance cost over time.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom & living room by Hero|Up to 1000 SqFt|True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens,Smoke & PM2.5| 600 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000Hrs Filter Life View Details ₹19,990 CHECK OFFERS Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4-Stage Filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99% PM2.5, AQI LED Display White - Air Touch V5 View Details ₹11,499 CHECK OFFERS Shark HP300 Air Purifier | 1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 | 2 Years Warranty View Details ₹28,999 CHECK OFFERS Mijia by Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6 for home & Office|443 m3/hr CADR covers 900 sq.ft|5 StageHighEfficiencyFilter|AQI Monitor withPM1|400 Sq.ft in 12 min|Realtime filterusage|1yr replacement warranty View Details ₹19,229 CHECK OFFERS Philips Air Purifier AC2220, White | CADR 420m³/h, Medium to Large room size, Ultra-Quiet, Wifi, Smart, 2200 Series, 2Year Warranty View Details ₹16,529 CHECK OFFERS

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If you are planning to buy an air purifier for your home, there are several features worth understanding before comparing models. CADR, for instance, gives you an idea of how quickly an air purifier can clean the air, while HEPA filtration determines how effectively it captures fine airborne particles. Other factors that you need to consider include room coverage, filter lifespan, and replacement costs. You may also want to consider features such as automatic air quality monitoring, AQI displays and smart connectivity for added convenience.

Here are 7 features that you need to consider while buying an air purifier for your home:

7 features to consider while buying an air purifier 1. CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): It indicates the volume of filtered air an appliance can deliver in a given amount of time. It's usually measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/h) or cubic feet per minute (CFM). A higher CADR generally means the purifier can clean a room faster. While buying an air purifier, look for a CADR rating suited to your room size and a model with sufficient CADR to handle fine particulate pollution.

2. HEPA filtration and filter quality: The filtration system determines how effectively an air purifier captures airborne pollutants. Look for a multi-stage filtration system, which combines a HEPA filter with a pre-filter for capturing larger particles such as hair, lint and visible dust and an activated carbon filter for reducing certain odours, smoke-related smells and gaseous pollutants.

3. Room coverage and recommended area: An air purifier may have excellent filtration technology, but it will not be particularly useful if it cannot handle the size of your room. Before buying an air purifier consider room size, air changes per hour (ACH) as it indicates how many times an air purifier can filter the room's air in an hour and open layouts if that's where you intend to place the machine in.

4. Filter replacement cost and availability: An air purifier is a long-term investment, and its maintenance costs deserve as much attention as its purchase price. Most air purifiers use replaceable filters that gradually accumulate pollutants and lose effectiveness. Before buying an air purifier, look for factors such as filter lifespan, filter replacement cost, ease of replacement filter availability and filter indicators.

5. Real-time AQI monitoring and automatic sensors: An air purifier with built-in air quality sensors can help you understand changing indoor pollution levels. Several models feature laser-based or optical particle sensors that detect particulate matter and display readings such as PM2.5. Features worth checking include real-time AQI display, PM2.5 monitoring and air quality indicators.

6. Energy efficiency and smart connectivity: Since an air purifier may run for several hours every day, its power consumption can influence your electricity bills over time. Look for its rated power consumption in watts and consider how much electricity it could use at the fan speeds you are likely to select. Other useful features include smartphone app control, voice assistant compatibility and filter replacement alerts.

7. Filter replacement indicator and maintenance alerts: Some air purifiers come with dedicated filter replacement indicators that notify users when the filters need cleaning or replacement. This is useful because filters gradually accumulate dust and other pollutants, potentially affecting airflow and filtration performance. Look for filter replacement alerts, separate indicators for pre-filter cleaning and HEPA filter replacement, easy access to filters without complicated disassembly and availability of original replacement filters.

Top features of the best air purifiers in India MODEL CADR COVERAGE AREA NO. OF FILTERS Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier 600 m³/h Up to 1,000 sq ft 5 Honeywell Air Purifier for Home 380 m³/h Up to 589 sq ft 4 Shark HP300 Air Purifier 2,614.2 m³/hour Up to 1,400 sq ft 4 Mijia by Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6 443 m³/h Up to 940 sq ft 5 Philips Air Purifier AC2220 420 m3/h Up to 1,173 sq ft 3 Best air purifiers in India

The Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier features a tall, modern design with 360-degree air intake, which makes it suitable for larger living spaces. Its five-stage filtration system combines pre-filters, nano-silver antibacterial coating, activated carbon and a True HEPA H13 filter to capture dust, allergens, smoke and fine particulate matter. With a claimed coverage area of up to 1,000 sq ft and 600 m³/h CADR, it also offers app control, real-time PM2.5 monitoring, voice control and intelligent purification modes.

Specifications CADR 600 m³/h Coverage area Up to 1,000 sq ft Filters Pre-filters, nano-silver antibacterial coating, activated carbon and True HEPA H13 Smart features Qubo app, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility Reasons to buy Great air quality Low noise level Reliable performance Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier reliable, working well with advanced AI technology, and appreciate its value for money with amazing features at this price point. They praise its effectiveness in improving air quality, operating quietly, and being easy to use with app management.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness, low noise level and reliability.

2. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4-Stage Filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99% PM2.5, AQI LED Display White - Air Touch V5 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 has a compact, upright design suited to bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen and fine PM2.5 particles while helping reduce certain odours and gases. With a claimed coverage area of up to 589 sq. ft. and CADR of 380 m³/h, it also offers Wi-Fi app control, voice assistance and a real-time PM2.5 indicator.

Specifications CADR Up to 380 m³/h Coverage area Up to 589 sq ft Filters Pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Smart features Wi-Fi, Honeywell Air Touch app and Alexa voice control Reasons to buy Effective air quality Easy app connectivity Low noise operation Reason to avoid Average after-sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this air purifier to offer effective air purification and low noise operations. They also like its easy app connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and easy use.

The Shark HP300 air purifier features a modern, floor-standing design in white, making it suitable for large living rooms and bedrooms. Its four-layer filtration system combines Debris Defense protection, a NeverChange True HEPA 14 filter and odour-reduction technology to tackle dust, smoke, allergens and household smells. The HEPA filter captures 99.98% of airborne particles as small as 0.1–0.2 microns and lasts up to five years. It covers up to 1,400 sq. ft. and offers automatic air-quality monitoring.

Specifications CADR Up to 2,614.2 m³/hour Coverage area Up to 1,400 sq ft Filters True HEPA 14, pre-filters Smart features Clean Sense IQ, automatic air-quality adjustment Reasons to buy Effective air quality Wide coverage area Ease of use Reason to avoid Value for money

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier easy to use and simple to set up, with good coverage for 300 to 350 sq feet areas. They appreciate its display features, with one customer noting the large display clearly shows PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 values in real time.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and coverage area.

The Shark HP300 air purifier features a modern, floor-standing design in white, making it suitable for large living rooms and bedrooms. Its four-layer filtration system combines Debris Defense protection, a NeverChange True HEPA 14 filter and odour-reduction technology to tackle dust, smoke, allergens and household smells. The HEPA filter captures 99.98% of airborne particles as small as 0.1–0.2 microns and lasts up to five years. It covers up to 1,400 sq. ft. and offers automatic air-quality monitoring.

Specifications CADR Up to 443 m³/h Coverage area Up to 940 sq ft Filters 5-layer PentaClean filtration, including pre-filter, activated carbon filter Smart features Xiaomi Home app, Auto Mode, Sleep Mode and manual controls, Alexa and Google Assistant control Reasons to buy Effective air quality Great build quality Good smart features Reason to avoid Noticeable fan noise at higher speeds

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this air purifier's effectiveness. They also like appreciate its build quality and smart features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and smart features.

The Philips AC2220 air purifier features a sleek, compact design with an Arctic White finish and beige accents, which makes it suitable for contemporary homes. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, NanoProtect HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and other airborne pollutants. The HEPA technology captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. With a 420 m³/h CADR, it offers substantial coverage, while SilentWings technology ensures quieter operation.

Specifications CADR Up to 420 m3/h Coverage area Up to 1,173 sq ft Filters HEPA filter, pre-filter, activated carbon filter Smart features Philips Air+ app, automatic mode and remote scheduling, Alexa and Google Assistant control Reasons to buy Effective air quality Easy to use Quiet operations Reason to avoid Noticeable fan noise at higher speeds

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier to be a quality product that effectively removes dust and allergens, with one customer noting it's significantly more effective at trapping small viruses. They appreciate its extremely quiet operation, easy setup, and intuitive app interface.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness, ease of use and smart features.

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