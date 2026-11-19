Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Air purifiers become more of a necessity during the winter months in India. While factors like vehicular movement and construction cause pollution year long, factors like stubble burning and firecracker bursting exacerbate the issue further, which make having an air purifier important, especially for those who have elderly people and children at home. That said, buying an air purifier isn't as simple as it seems and it requires you to go beyond the brand name and coverage area. The most important factors that you need to consider are its filtration system, how effectively it cleans the air in a space and what's the maintenance cost over time.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom & living room by Hero|Up to 1000 SqFt|True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens,Smoke & PM2.5| 600 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000Hrs Filter LifeView Details
₹19,990
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4-Stage Filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99% PM2.5, AQI LED Display White - Air Touch V5View Details
₹11,499
Shark HP300 Air Purifier | 1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 | 2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹28,999
Mijia by Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6 for home & Office|443 m3/hr CADR covers 900 sq.ft|5 StageHighEfficiencyFilter|AQI Monitor withPM1|400 Sq.ft in 12 min|Realtime filterusage|1yr replacement warrantyView Details
₹19,229
Philips Air Purifier AC2220, White | CADR 420m³/h, Medium to Large room size, Ultra-Quiet, Wifi, Smart, 2200 Series, 2Year WarrantyView Details
₹16,529
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you are planning to buy an air purifier for your home, there are several features worth understanding before comparing models. CADR, for instance, gives you an idea of how quickly an air purifier can clean the air, while HEPA filtration determines how effectively it captures fine airborne particles. Other factors that you need to consider include room coverage, filter lifespan, and replacement costs. You may also want to consider features such as automatic air quality monitoring, AQI displays and smart connectivity for added convenience.
Here are 7 features that you need to consider while buying an air purifier for your home:
1. CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): It indicates the volume of filtered air an appliance can deliver in a given amount of time. It's usually measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/h) or cubic feet per minute (CFM). A higher CADR generally means the purifier can clean a room faster. While buying an air purifier, look for a CADR rating suited to your room size and a model with sufficient CADR to handle fine particulate pollution.
2. HEPA filtration and filter quality: The filtration system determines how effectively an air purifier captures airborne pollutants. Look for a multi-stage filtration system, which combines a HEPA filter with a pre-filter for capturing larger particles such as hair, lint and visible dust and an activated carbon filter for reducing certain odours, smoke-related smells and gaseous pollutants.
3. Room coverage and recommended area: An air purifier may have excellent filtration technology, but it will not be particularly useful if it cannot handle the size of your room. Before buying an air purifier consider room size, air changes per hour (ACH) as it indicates how many times an air purifier can filter the room's air in an hour and open layouts if that's where you intend to place the machine in.
4. Filter replacement cost and availability: An air purifier is a long-term investment, and its maintenance costs deserve as much attention as its purchase price. Most air purifiers use replaceable filters that gradually accumulate pollutants and lose effectiveness. Before buying an air purifier, look for factors such as filter lifespan, filter replacement cost, ease of replacement filter availability and filter indicators.
5. Real-time AQI monitoring and automatic sensors: An air purifier with built-in air quality sensors can help you understand changing indoor pollution levels. Several models feature laser-based or optical particle sensors that detect particulate matter and display readings such as PM2.5. Features worth checking include real-time AQI display, PM2.5 monitoring and air quality indicators.
6. Energy efficiency and smart connectivity: Since an air purifier may run for several hours every day, its power consumption can influence your electricity bills over time. Look for its rated power consumption in watts and consider how much electricity it could use at the fan speeds you are likely to select. Other useful features include smartphone app control, voice assistant compatibility and filter replacement alerts.
7. Filter replacement indicator and maintenance alerts: Some air purifiers come with dedicated filter replacement indicators that notify users when the filters need cleaning or replacement. This is useful because filters gradually accumulate dust and other pollutants, potentially affecting airflow and filtration performance. Look for filter replacement alerts, separate indicators for pre-filter cleaning and HEPA filter replacement, easy access to filters without complicated disassembly and availability of original replacement filters.
|MODEL
|CADR
|COVERAGE AREA
|NO. OF FILTERS
|Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier
|600 m³/h
|Up to 1,000 sq ft
|5
|Honeywell Air Purifier for Home
|380 m³/h
|Up to 589 sq ft
|4
|Shark HP300 Air Purifier
|2,614.2 m³/hour
|Up to 1,400 sq ft
|4
|Mijia by Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6
|443 m³/h
|Up to 940 sq ft
|5
|Philips Air Purifier AC2220
|420 m3/h
|Up to 1,173 sq ft
|3
The Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier features a tall, modern design with 360-degree air intake, which makes it suitable for larger living spaces. Its five-stage filtration system combines pre-filters, nano-silver antibacterial coating, activated carbon and a True HEPA H13 filter to capture dust, allergens, smoke and fine particulate matter. With a claimed coverage area of up to 1,000 sq ft and 600 m³/h CADR, it also offers app control, real-time PM2.5 monitoring, voice control and intelligent purification modes.
Great air quality
Low noise level
Reliable performance
Average connectivity
Buyers find the air purifier reliable, working well with advanced AI technology, and appreciate its value for money with amazing features at this price point. They praise its effectiveness in improving air quality, operating quietly, and being easy to use with app management.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness, low noise level and reliability.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Honeywell Air Touch V5 has a compact, upright design suited to bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen and fine PM2.5 particles while helping reduce certain odours and gases. With a claimed coverage area of up to 589 sq. ft. and CADR of 380 m³/h, it also offers Wi-Fi app control, voice assistance and a real-time PM2.5 indicator.
Effective air quality
Easy app connectivity
Low noise operation
Average after-sales service
Buyers find this air purifier to offer effective air purification and low noise operations. They also like its easy app connectivity.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and easy use.
The Shark HP300 air purifier features a modern, floor-standing design in white, making it suitable for large living rooms and bedrooms. Its four-layer filtration system combines Debris Defense protection, a NeverChange True HEPA 14 filter and odour-reduction technology to tackle dust, smoke, allergens and household smells. The HEPA filter captures 99.98% of airborne particles as small as 0.1–0.2 microns and lasts up to five years. It covers up to 1,400 sq. ft. and offers automatic air-quality monitoring.
Effective air quality
Wide coverage area
Ease of use
Value for money
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the air purifier easy to use and simple to set up, with good coverage for 300 to 350 sq feet areas. They appreciate its display features, with one customer noting the large display clearly shows PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 values in real time.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and coverage area.
The Shark HP300 air purifier features a modern, floor-standing design in white, making it suitable for large living rooms and bedrooms. Its four-layer filtration system combines Debris Defense protection, a NeverChange True HEPA 14 filter and odour-reduction technology to tackle dust, smoke, allergens and household smells. The HEPA filter captures 99.98% of airborne particles as small as 0.1–0.2 microns and lasts up to five years. It covers up to 1,400 sq. ft. and offers automatic air-quality monitoring.
Effective air quality
Great build quality
Good smart features
Noticeable fan noise at higher speeds
Buyers appreciate this air purifier's effectiveness. They also like appreciate its build quality and smart features.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and smart features.
The Philips AC2220 air purifier features a sleek, compact design with an Arctic White finish and beige accents, which makes it suitable for contemporary homes. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, NanoProtect HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and other airborne pollutants. The HEPA technology captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. With a 420 m³/h CADR, it offers substantial coverage, while SilentWings technology ensures quieter operation.
Effective air quality
Easy to use
Quiet operations
Noticeable fan noise at higher speeds
Buyers find the air purifier to be a quality product that effectively removes dust and allergens, with one customer noting it's significantly more effective at trapping small viruses. They appreciate its extremely quiet operation, easy setup, and intuitive app interface.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness, ease of use and smart features.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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