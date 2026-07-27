Planning to buy an ASUS laptop? These discounted models offer the best value right now

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Buying an ASUS laptop can be a bit of an overwhelming task. Sure, the company builds some of the most versatile machines on the market ranging from ultra-sleek ZenBooks and budget-friendly VivoBooks to powerhouse ROG and TUF gaming laptops, but going through its massive catalog to find the right machine for you can easily lead to decision fatigue. Add to it the challenging task of comparing prices and deals, the entire process can be exhausting.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,16GB RAM,1TB SSD,OLED,Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y), Office 24,Ponder Blue,1.28 Kg,UX3405CA-QL1014WS,Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹1.12L
ASUS Vivobook 16, Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Silver, 1.88kg, X1607CA-MB142WS, Intel iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year), AI LaptopView Details
₹73,990
Unlock Personalized
₹18,665x 6 months₹1.12L
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 5 320 (i5-14th Gen),Fingerprint Sensor,Intel iGPU,16GB/512GB,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Quiet Blue,1.7 Kg,X1504MA-BQ126WS, AI LaptopView Details
₹1.08L
ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (2026),Intel Core Ultra 5 226V,Intel Arc iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,OLED,14"(35.5 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 2024,Matte Gray,1.57 Kg,TP3407SA-SG183WS,AI LaptopView Details
₹97,990
ASUS Vivobook S14,Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (Series 2),Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+,14",60Hz,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year),Office Home 2024,Matte Gray,1.4 Kg,S3407CA-LY083WS,Metallic Design LaptopView Details
₹88,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
To save you from hours of specs-sheet comparisons and price-tracking headaches, we have combed through ASUS’s entire lineup of laptops to filter out noise and get you the best deals. Here are the top ASUS laptop models that are available at a discounted price on Amazon right now. All of these laptops offer the best performance, features, and value for your money right now.
The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is available with a discount of 42 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses and banking card payments. It comes with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display that delivers deep blacks, vibrant colours and excellent contrast. It is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU and it has features such as Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity. It runs Windows 11 Home and comes in a Ponder Blue colour variant.
Excellent performance
Vibrant display
Light weight design
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its premium build quality, vivid OLED display and responsive performance. Many users praise the lightweight design, making it convenient for travel and office use.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The ASUS Zenbook 16 is available with a discount of 20 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses and banking card payments. It comes with a 16-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, which handle multitasking, productivity applications and AI-assisted workflows with ease. This laptop gets a backlit keyboard, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic, 16GB of RAM, along with fast charging capability. It also gets Dirac and ASUS Audio Booster for sound.
Excellent performance
Good build quality
Value for money
Average battery
Buyers find the laptop's build quality and performance impressive, with the CPU delivering top-notch performance and Windows 11 running at lightning speed. They also consider it good value for money.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, build and performance.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is available with a discount of 33 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonus of up to ₹18,000. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and it is powered by the Intel Core i5-1334U processor, which offers responsive performance for multitasking, productivity and everyday computing. It also gets additional features such as a fingerprint sensor, 180-degree lay-flat hinge, ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light display that enhance both convenience and user comfort.
Excellent performance
Lightweight design
Speakers are adequate but lack depth
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its strong everyday performance, quick boot times and value-for-money proposition. They also like its lightweight build and responsive keyboard.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its build and performance.
The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is available with a 45% discount on Amazon. Buyers can also get an exchange bonus of up to ₹18,000 on the purchase of this laptop. On the feature front, this laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. It is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor with AI capabilities, that delivers responsive multitasking and improved efficiency. It comes with a 360-degree hinge, which enables to use this laptop as a tablet. Its additional features include stylus support, a backlit keyboard, and fingerprint login.
360-degree hinge
Smooth performance
Excellent battery life
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its strong everyday performance, quick boot times and value-for-money proposition. They also like its lightweight build and responsive keyboard.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, display and performance.
The ASUS Vivobook S14 is available with a discount of 46% on Amazon. Amazon is also giving an exchange bonus of up to ₹18,000 on the purchase of this device. This laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, which offers smooth multitasking, AI-enhanced performance and improved power efficiency. It comes with a metallic body and a matte gray finish. Additional highlights include a backlit keyboard, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Windows 11, and military-grade durability.
Lightweight design
Excellent performance
Good build
Some users find GPU limiting
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its premium design, responsive performance and portability. They also also praise the laptop's battery life, keyboard comfort and overall value for money.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|PROCESSOR
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026)
|14-inch
|Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H
|Windows 11
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|16-inch
|Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2
|Windows 11
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026)
|15.6-inch
|Intel Core 5 320 (i5-14th Gen)
|Windows 11
|ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (2026)
|14-inch
|Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
|Windows 11
|ASUS Vivobook S14
|14-inch
|Intel Core Ultra 7 255H
|Windows 11
Need better focus and sound? Best ANC headphones under ₹10000 for everyday listening
I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used dozens of ASUS laptops and combed through Amazon pages that offer the best deals and discounts. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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