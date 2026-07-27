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Planning to buy an ASUS laptop? These discounted models offer the best value right now

These laptop are powered by Intel Core Ultra chips and are ideal for everyone from working professionals to creators to gamers and more.

Published27 Jul 2026, 07:52 PM IST
ASUS laptops are available at a discount of up to 50% on Amazon.
ASUS laptops are available at a discount of up to 50% on Amazon.(Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Buying an ASUS laptop can be a bit of an overwhelming task. Sure, the company builds some of the most versatile machines on the market ranging from ultra-sleek ZenBooks and budget-friendly VivoBooks to powerhouse ROG and TUF gaming laptops, but going through its massive catalog to find the right machine for you can easily lead to decision fatigue. Add to it the challenging task of comparing prices and deals, the entire process can be exhausting.

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FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,16GB RAM,1TB SSD,OLED,Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y), Office 24,Ponder Blue,1.28 Kg,UX3405CA-QL1014WS,Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

₹1.12L

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ASUS Vivobook 16, Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Silver, 1.88kg, X1607CA-MB142WS, Intel iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year), AI LaptopView Details...

₹73,990

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₹18,665x 6 months₹1.12L
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ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 5 320 (i5-14th Gen),Fingerprint Sensor,Intel iGPU,16GB/512GB,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Quiet Blue,1.7 Kg,X1504MA-BQ126WS, AI LaptopView Details...

₹1.08L

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ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (2026),Intel Core Ultra 5 226V,Intel Arc iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,OLED,14"(35.5 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 2024,Matte Gray,1.57 Kg,TP3407SA-SG183WS,AI LaptopView Details...

₹97,990

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ASUS Vivobook S14,Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (Series 2),Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+,14",60Hz,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year),Office Home 2024,Matte Gray,1.4 Kg,S3407CA-LY083WS,Metallic Design LaptopView Details...

₹88,990

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

To save you from hours of specs-sheet comparisons and price-tracking headaches, we have combed through ASUS’s entire lineup of laptops to filter out noise and get you the best deals. Here are the top ASUS laptop models that are available at a discounted price on Amazon right now. All of these laptops offer the best performance, features, and value for your money right now.

Best ASUS laptops available on a discount right now

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is available with a discount of 42 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses and banking card payments. It comes with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display that delivers deep blacks, vibrant colours and excellent contrast. It is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU and it has features such as Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity. It runs Windows 11 Home and comes in a Ponder Blue colour variant.

Specifications

Display
14-inch WUXGA OLED Touchscreen, 400 nits brightness
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
Battery & Charging
75Wh battery, 65W USB Type-C fast charging
RAM & Storage
16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2 × Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, USB-A

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent performance

...

Vibrant display

...

Light weight design

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its premium build quality, vivid OLED display and responsive performance. Many users praise the lightweight design, making it convenient for travel and office use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

2. ASUS Vivobook 16, Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Silver, 1.88kg, X1607CA-MB142WS, Intel iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year), AI Laptop

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The ASUS Zenbook 16 is available with a discount of 20 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses and banking card payments. It comes with a 16-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, which handle multitasking, productivity applications and AI-assisted workflows with ease. This laptop gets a backlit keyboard, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic, 16GB of RAM, along with fast charging capability. It also gets Dirac and ASUS Audio Booster for sound.

Specifications

Display
16-inch FHD+ IPS-level anti-glare display, 300 nits brightness
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H (Series 2)
Battery & Charging
42Wh battery, 65W USB-C fast charging
RAM & Storage
16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent performance

...

Good build quality

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop's build quality and performance impressive, with the CPU delivering top-notch performance and Windows 11 running at lightning speed. They also consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, build and performance.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is available with a discount of 33 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonus of up to 18,000. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and it is powered by the Intel Core i5-1334U processor, which offers responsive performance for multitasking, productivity and everyday computing. It also gets additional features such as a fingerprint sensor, 180-degree lay-flat hinge, ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light display that enhance both convenience and user comfort.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD display, 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
Intel Core i5-1334U
Battery & Charging
42Wh battery, 45W fast charging
RAM & Storage
16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent performance

...

Lightweight design

Reason to avoid

...

Speakers are adequate but lack depth

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its strong everyday performance, quick boot times and value-for-money proposition. They also like its lightweight build and responsive keyboard.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its build and performance.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is available with a 45% discount on Amazon. Buyers can also get an exchange bonus of up to 18,000 on the purchase of this laptop. On the feature front, this laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. It is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor with AI capabilities, that delivers responsive multitasking and improved efficiency. It comes with a 360-degree hinge, which enables to use this laptop as a tablet. Its additional features include stylus support, a backlit keyboard, and fingerprint login.

Specifications

Display
14-inch Full HD touchscreen, 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor
Battery & Charging
70Wh battery, 65W USB Type-C fast charging
RAM & Storage
16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack

Reasons to buy

...

360-degree hinge

...

Smooth performance

...

Excellent battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its strong everyday performance, quick boot times and value-for-money proposition. They also like its lightweight build and responsive keyboard.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, display and performance.

The ASUS Vivobook S14 is available with a discount of 46% on Amazon. Amazon is also giving an exchange bonus of up to 18,000 on the purchase of this device. This laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, which offers smooth multitasking, AI-enhanced performance and improved power efficiency. It comes with a metallic body and a matte gray finish. Additional highlights include a backlit keyboard, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Windows 11, and military-grade durability.

Specifications

Display
14-inch WUXGA display, 300 nits brightness
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
Battery & Charging
70Wh battery, 65W USB Type-C fast charging
RAM & Storage
16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio combo jack

Reasons to buy

...

Lightweight design

...

Excellent performance

...

Good build

Reason to avoid

...

Some users find GPU limiting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its premium design, responsive performance and portability. They also also praise the laptop's battery life, keyboard comfort and overall value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.

Best deals on ASUS laptops

NAMEDISPLAYPROCESSOROPERATING SYSTEM
ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026)14-inchIntel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225HWindows 11
ASUS Vivobook 1616-inchIntel Core Ultra 5 Series 2Windows 11
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026)15.6-inchIntel Core 5 320 (i5-14th Gen)Windows 11
ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (2026)14-inchIntel Core Ultra 5 226VWindows 11
ASUS Vivobook S1414-inchIntel Core Ultra 7 255HWindows 11

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used dozens of ASUS laptops and combed through Amazon pages that offer the best deals and discounts. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesPlanning to buy an ASUS laptop? These discounted models offer the best value right now
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FAQs
For most users, 16GB RAM is the sweet spot in 2026.
Intel Core Ultra processors offer AI acceleration, better power efficiency and improved integrated graphics, making them ideal for modern laptops. Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors remain excellent choices for everyday productivity, while Core Ultra and Ryzen AI chips are better suited for AI-powered workloads and future-proofing.
A 512GB SSD is recommended for most buyers as it provides ample space for Windows, applications and files. Choose a 1TB SSD if you work with large media files, games or professional software.
Not always. Integrated graphics in Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI processors are powerful enough for everyday work, content consumption and light editing. A dedicated GPU is recommended for gaming, video editing, CAD and 3D design.
A 14-inch laptop offers the best balance between portability and productivity.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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