Planning to buy an ASUS laptop? These discounted models offer the best value right now

Buying an ASUS laptop can be a bit of an overwhelming task. Sure, the company builds some of the most versatile machines on the market ranging from ultra-sleek ZenBooks and budget-friendly VivoBooks to powerhouse ROG and TUF gaming laptops, but going through its massive catalog to find the right machine for you can easily lead to decision fatigue. Add to it the challenging task of comparing prices and deals, the entire process can be exhausting.

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To save you from hours of specs-sheet comparisons and price-tracking headaches, we have combed through ASUS’s entire lineup of laptops to filter out noise and get you the best deals. Here are the top ASUS laptop models that are available at a discounted price on Amazon right now. All of these laptops offer the best performance, features, and value for your money right now.

Best ASUS laptops available on a discount right now

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is available with a discount of 42 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses and banking card payments. It comes with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display that delivers deep blacks, vibrant colours and excellent contrast. It is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU and it has features such as Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity. It runs Windows 11 Home and comes in a Ponder Blue colour variant.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED Touchscreen, 400 nits brightness Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H Battery & Charging 75Wh battery, 65W USB Type-C fast charging RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2 × Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, USB-A Reason to buy Excellent performance Vibrant display Light weight design Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its premium build quality, vivid OLED display and responsive performance. Many users praise the lightweight design, making it convenient for travel and office use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

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The ASUS Zenbook 16 is available with a discount of 20 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses and banking card payments. It comes with a 16-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, which handle multitasking, productivity applications and AI-assisted workflows with ease. This laptop gets a backlit keyboard, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic, 16GB of RAM, along with fast charging capability. It also gets Dirac and ASUS Audio Booster for sound.

Specifications Display 16-inch FHD+ IPS-level anti-glare display, 300 nits brightness Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H (Series 2) Battery & Charging 42Wh battery, 65W USB-C fast charging RAM & Storage 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack Reason to buy Excellent performance Good build quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the laptop's build quality and performance impressive, with the CPU delivering top-notch performance and Windows 11 running at lightning speed. They also consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, build and performance.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is available with a discount of 33 percent on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonus of up to ₹18,000. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and it is powered by the Intel Core i5-1334U processor, which offers responsive performance for multitasking, productivity and everyday computing. It also gets additional features such as a fingerprint sensor, 180-degree lay-flat hinge, ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light display that enhance both convenience and user comfort.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD display, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Intel Core i5-1334U Battery & Charging 42Wh battery, 45W fast charging RAM & Storage 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack Reason to buy Excellent performance Lightweight design Reason to avoid Speakers are adequate but lack depth

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its strong everyday performance, quick boot times and value-for-money proposition. They also like its lightweight build and responsive keyboard.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its build and performance.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is available with a 45% discount on Amazon. Buyers can also get an exchange bonus of up to ₹18,000 on the purchase of this laptop. On the feature front, this laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. It is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor with AI capabilities, that delivers responsive multitasking and improved efficiency. It comes with a 360-degree hinge, which enables to use this laptop as a tablet. Its additional features include stylus support, a backlit keyboard, and fingerprint login.

Specifications Display 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 processor Battery & Charging 70Wh battery, 65W USB Type-C fast charging RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack Reason to buy 360-degree hinge Smooth performance Excellent battery life Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its strong everyday performance, quick boot times and value-for-money proposition. They also like its lightweight build and responsive keyboard.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, display and performance.

The ASUS Vivobook S14 is available with a discount of 46% on Amazon. Amazon is also giving an exchange bonus of up to ₹18,000 on the purchase of this device. This laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, which offers smooth multitasking, AI-enhanced performance and improved power efficiency. It comes with a metallic body and a matte gray finish. Additional highlights include a backlit keyboard, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Windows 11, and military-grade durability.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA display, 300 nits brightness Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H Battery & Charging 70Wh battery, 65W USB Type-C fast charging RAM & Storage 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio combo jack Reason to buy Lightweight design Excellent performance Good build Reason to avoid Some users find GPU limiting

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its premium design, responsive performance and portability. They also also praise the laptop's battery life, keyboard comfort and overall value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.

Best deals on ASUS laptops NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR OPERATING SYSTEM ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026) 14-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H Windows 11 ASUS Vivobook 16 16-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 Windows 11 ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) 15.6-inch Intel Core 5 320 (i5-14th Gen) Windows 11 ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (2026) 14-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Windows 11 ASUS Vivobook S14 14-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Windows 11 Similar articles for you Need better focus and sound? Best ANC headphones under ₹10000 for everyday listening

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used dozens of ASUS laptops and combed through Amazon pages that offer the best deals and discounts. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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