Apple's iPhones are not exactly known for getting big price cuts throughout the year, so a reduction on three models is worth taking a closer look at. Amazon currently has deals on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone 16, with discounts bringing their listed prices down from their respective MRP figures. The interesting part is that these three phones cater to slightly different buyers. The iPhone 17 is for someone who wants a newer flagship experience; the iPhone 17e offers a more affordable way into Apple's latest generation, while the iPhone 16 remains an option for those who want a capable iPhone without spending close to Rs. 1 lakh. Here is a closer look at the deals and what you should know before placing an order.

1. Apple iPhone 17 256GB: Now listed at Rs. 93,990

The iPhone 17 is the most expensive option in this selection, but there are a few reasons to consider it if you are planning a longer-term upgrade. The 256GB variant is now listed at Rs. 93,990 on Amazon, down from its listed price of Rs. 99,999. There is also an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, subject to eligibility. This could bring the effective price down further for eligible buyers.

How to buy the iPhone 17 at Rs. 93,990? The 256GB iPhone 17 is currently listed at Rs. 93,990 on Amazon against its displayed MRP of Rs. 99,999. You save Rs. 6,009 upfront. If you have an eligible Axis Bank credit card, you can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions. That could take the effective purchase price to Rs. 90,990, provided you qualify for the full offer.

Who should buy the iPhone 17? - If you want Apple's newer A19 chipset and a phone that should comfortably handle demanding everyday tasks.

- If you prefer a 6.3-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology and adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

- If photography matters, its 48MP Dual Fusion camera system includes a main and an ultra-wide camera.

- If you want 256GB storage without having to pay extra for a higher storage variant.

- If you regularly take selfies or group pictures, the 18MP Center Stage front camera is worth considering.

Who should not buy the iPhone 17? - If your budget is closer to Rs. 75,000, the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16 are more affordable alternatives.

- If you specifically want a dedicated telephoto camera, you should consider Apple's Pro models instead.

2. Apple iPhone 17e 256GB: Now listed at Rs. 74,990

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Not everyone needs to spend close to Rs. 1 lakh on an iPhone and that is where the iPhone 17e comes into the picture. The 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 74,990 on Amazon, compared to its displayed MRP of Rs. 79,900. There is also a PNB LUXURA Credit Card offer that provides a 7% instant discount of up to Rs. 750. It is worth considering if you want a newer-generation iPhone without moving into the more expensive models.

How to buy the iPhone 17e at Rs. 74,990? Amazon has listed the iPhone 17e 256GB at Rs. 74,990, reflecting a reduction of Rs. 4,910 from the displayed MRP. Buyers using an eligible PNB LUXURA Credit Card can also claim a 7% instant discount, capped at Rs. 750. If you qualify for the full bank offer, the effective price could come down to Rs. 74,240.

Who should buy the iPhone 17e? - If you want a newer iPhone with the A19 chipset but do not want to spend as much as you would on the standard iPhone 17.

- If 256GB storage is important and you want it as the starting storage configuration.

- If you prefer a relatively compact 6.1-inch OLED display.

- If you mostly use your phone for social media, photography, video streaming, messaging and everyday applications.

- If you want Apple Intelligence support and a phone with a newer-generation processor.

Who should not buy the iPhone 17e? - If you want a dual-camera setup with an ultra-wide lens, as the iPhone 17e has a single 48MP Fusion rear camera system.

- If a 120Hz display is important to you, the iPhone 17 is the better option.

- If you frequently use the camera for different perspectives, the standard iPhone 17 offers more flexibility.

3. Apple iPhone 16 128GB: Now listed at Rs. 76,990

The iPhone 16 is an interesting option, particularly because it has received the biggest upfront price reduction among these three deals. Its 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 76,990 on Amazon, down from Rs. 89,900. There is also a 5% cashback offer for Prime members paying through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. The phone still has the A18 chipset, a capable dual-camera system and support for Apple Intelligence.

How to buy the iPhone 16 at Rs. 76,990? Amazon has reduced the listed price of the iPhone 16 128GB to Rs. 76,990 from Rs. 89,900, giving you an upfront saving of Rs. 12,910. Prime members can also avail 5% cashback when paying through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, subject to the applicable cashback terms. This makes the older-generation iPhone worth considering if you want to spend less.

Who should buy the iPhone 16? - If you want an iPhone with a capable A18 chipset without spending close to Rs. 1 lakh.

- If you enjoy mobile photography, its 48MP Fusion main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera offer flexibility.

- If you want features such as Dynamic Island, Camera Control and Apple Intelligence.

- If you prefer a 6.1-inch OLED display and a relatively compact phone.

- If you are upgrading from an older iPhone and do not necessarily need the latest-generation hardware.

Who should not buy the iPhone 16? - If you need more storage, as this particular Amazon deal is for the 128GB variant.

- If you want the newer A19 chipset and the latest display improvements, the iPhone 17 series makes more sense.

- If you are spending primarily for a better refresh rate, the iPhone 17 offers a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Comparison table: iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16

Features iPhone 17 iPhone 17e iPhone 16 Amazon listed price Rs. 93,990 Rs. 74,990 Rs. 76,990 Original listed price Rs. 99,999 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 89,900 Price reduction Rs. 6,009 Rs. 4,910 Rs. 12,910 Storage 256GB 256GB 128GB Processor A19 A19 A18 Display 6.3-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz Rear cameras 48MP Fusion + 48MP Ultra Wide 48MP Fusion 48MP Fusion + 12MP Ultra Wide Front camera 18MP Center Stage 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth Additional bank offer Up to Rs. 3,000 off on eligible Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions 7% instant discount, up to Rs. 750, on PNB LUXURA Credit Card 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card for Prime members

Prices and offers are based on the deals that were live at the time of writing this article and may change on Amazon. Bank discounts and cashback are subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

Factors to consider before buying an iPhone Your budget: The iPhone 17e is the lowest-priced option here at Rs. 74,990. However, the iPhone 16 has a larger upfront price reduction, making it worth comparing before deciding.

Display experience: The iPhone 17 has a 120Hz ProMotion display, while the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16 feature 60Hz displays. If smoother scrolling matters to you, this is an important difference.

Camera requirements: The iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 offer dual rear cameras with ultra-wide photography. The iPhone 17e has a single rear camera, so consider your photography habits before choosing it.

Storage capacity: All three deals offer different configurations. The iPhone 17 and 17e come with 256GB storage, while the iPhone 16 listing is for 128GB. If you shoot plenty of videos or download large files, the additional storage could matter. Similar stories for you: Your MacBook choice could save you money or get you power you will never use. Here is how five models compare

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