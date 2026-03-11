Planning to buy earbuds? These 8 TWS options cover calls, music, and gaming

The demand for true wireless earbuds has increased as more people use smartphones for music, calls, video, and games. Buyers now expect a stable connection, long battery backup, and features such as noise control or app support. Many brands now offer these features even at lower prices.

This list brings together several earbuds available in India that support wireless audio, voice calls, and daily use. They include models from Oppo, Skullcandy, Redmi, OnePlus, Boat, JBL, and Noise. Each product focuses on different functions such as battery life, active noise cancellation, or audio drivers.

1. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ use 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support a sound range of 20Hz to 20kHz. They include smart active noise cancellation that can reduce noise by up to 32dB. A transparency mode allows outside sound when needed.

For calls, the earbuds use built-in microphones designed to capture voice input. They connect through Bluetooth 5.4 and support AAC and SBC audio codecs with a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

Each earbud carries a 58mAh battery. The charging case has a 440mAh battery. Oppo states that total playback can reach up to 43 hours when ANC is off and up to 28 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds alone can last up to 12 hours without ANC. A 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of use.

The earbuds carry an IP55 rating and weigh 4.2g each. Oppo sells them in Midnight Black and Sonic Blue. The price in India is Rs. 2,499.

2. Skullcandy Jib True 2

The Skullcandy Jib True 2 earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connection and include 6mm drivers. They support a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The audio level reaches about 95dB, and distortion remains below three percent.

Battery life reaches up to nine hours from the earbuds. The charging case adds about 24 hours, which takes the total playback time to around 33 hours.

Users can control music, volume, and calls through touch input on the earbuds. The earbuds also support single-earbud use for calls or listening.

Skullcandy includes Tile tracking support. If the earbuds go missing, users can locate them through the Tile app. The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. They also support voice assistants and connect automatically when the case opens.

The Skullcandy Jib True 2 price in India is Rs. 2,999. They are sold in Light Grey/Blue and True Black.

3. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro include 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a three-microphone setup in each earbud. This system aims to improve voice pickup during calls.

The earbuds support active noise cancellation up to 49dB and include a transparency mode. Users can manage sound settings through the Hey Melody app. The app offers three noise control levels: mild, moderate, and max.

The earbuds connect through Bluetooth 5.4 and support SBC and AAC codecs. They also support Google Fast Pair.

Each earbud carries a 58mAh battery. The charging case has a 440mAh battery. OnePlus claims total playback of up to 44 hours with ANC turned off. A 10-minute charge can deliver about 11 hours of listening.

The earbuds carry an IP55 rating. In India, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro cost Rs. 2,999 and come in Soft Jade and Starry Black.

4. Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro

The Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro earbuds include 12mm drivers and support Hi-Res audio through LDAC. They also support spatial audio playback.

The earbuds include hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation that can reduce noise by up to 50dB. A transparency function allows outside sound when required.

The boat uses a six-microphone system with AI noise reduction for calls. This setup aims to reduce background noise during conversations.

Battery life can reach up to 80 hours when used with the charging case. A 10-minute charge can provide a few hours of listening time.

The earbuds connect to the Boat Hearables app. The app includes Adaptive EQ powered by Mimi to adjust sound based on hearing patterns. The earbuds also include in-ear detection, which pauses playback when removed.

Boat sells the Nirvana Zenith Pro in Crimson Red, Platinum Gold, and Velvet Grey. The price in India is Rs. 2,999.

5. JBL Tune Beam 2

The JBL Tune Beam 2 earbuds use a stick-style design and include 10mm drivers. They carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash protection.

The earbuds support adaptive active noise cancellation and a TalkThru transparency mode. For calls, JBL uses a six-microphone system that supports call noise cancellation.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and multipoint pairing. The earbuds also support Spatial Sound and VoiceAware features. Users can manage settings through the JBL Headphones app, which includes Personi-Fi 3.0 sound adjustment.

JBL claims the earbuds provide up to 12 hours of playback without ANC and up to 10 hours with ANC. The charging case extends total playback to around 48 hours.

The JBL Tune Beam 2 price in India is Rs. 5,499. They are available in Black, Blue, and White.

6. OnePlus Buds 4

The OnePlus Buds 4 feature an in-ear design with silicone tips. They use a dual-driver system that includes an 11mm ceramic-metal woofer and a 6mm tweeter. Dual DACs support audio output.

The earbuds support Hi-Res Wireless Audio and OnePlus 3D Audio. Golden Sound tuning adjusts sound output by analysing the user’s ear canal.

Noise control includes adaptive active noise cancellation up to 55dB and a transparency mode. Each earbud carries a three-microphone system with AI processing for voice calls.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, LHDC 5.0 codec support, and Steady Connect for a stable connection outdoors. A gaming mode reduces latency to about 47ms.

The earbuds can provide up to 11 hours of playback without ANC. With the charging case, total playback can reach around 45 hours. A 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of listening.

OnePlus sells the Buds 4 in Storm Grey and Zen Green at Rs. 5,999 in India.

7. Noise Master Buds

Noise offers the Master Buds with 12.4mm titanium drivers tuned by Bose. The earbuds support active noise cancellation up to 49dB.

The design uses interchangeable ear tips and includes a transparency mode. For calls, the earbuds rely on six microphones with environmental noise cancellation.

They support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec and spatial audio playback. Connectivity features include dual-device pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Find My Device support.

The earbuds also support in-ear detection and work with the Noise Audio app for settings and controls.

Battery life can reach up to 44 hours with ANC off and 34 hours with ANC enabled when used with the charging case. The earbuds alone provide up to six hours of playback without ANC. A 10-minute charge can provide up to six hours of listening.

Each earbud weighs 4.2g. The charging case uses USB Type-C and includes a light bar.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Earbuds 1. Sound Drivers and Audio Output The driver size and type used in earbuds affect how audio is produced. Many earbuds use dynamic or dual-driver setups. A larger driver may support wider sound output, while dual-driver systems separate bass and high-frequency audio. Checking the driver size and supported audio codecs can help determine audio performance.

2. Battery Life and Charging Case Battery capacity plays a key role in daily use. Most earbuds provide separate battery life for the earbuds and the charging case. Buyers should check the total playback time along with quick-charge support. Fast charging can provide several hours of listening after a short charging period.

3. Noise Control Features Some earbuds include active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce surrounding sound. Transparency mode allows outside sound when needed. Users who travel, commute, or work in busy environments may benefit from these features.

4. Connectivity and Bluetooth Version Wireless earbuds rely on Bluetooth connectivity. Newer versions, such as Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4, can provide a stable connection, lower delay, and improved range. Features like multipoint pairing and Google Fast Pair can also improve the connection experience across devices.

5. Fit, Comfort, and Durability Earbuds come in different shapes and designs, including in-ear models with silicone tips. Buyers should check the fit, weight, and ear tip options for long listening sessions. Water and dust resistance ratings such as IPX4 or IP55 can also help if the earbuds are used during workouts or outdoor activities.

