Planning to replace your old mixer grinder? These five discounted options are worth a closer look

A mixer grinder is one of those kitchen appliances that gets used for everything from grinding spices and making chutneys and shakes to preparing batters and blending ingredients. If your current model struggles with tougher ingredients or you need more jars for different tasks, a price drop can be a good reason to look at an upgrade. Amazon is offering discounts on several mixer grinders, with the five models in this list carrying price cuts ranging from 29% to 60%. The options include high-wattage machines from Bosch and Sujata, a Philips model with a food processor jar, a Panasonic mixer grinder and a more affordable Lifelong appliance. Here’s a closer look at their specifications, practical advantages and trade-offs to consider before placing an order.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details Check Offers Philips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder HL7707/01, 750W, 4 Jars View Details Check Offers Panasonic Heavy Duty Mixer Grinder For Kitchen MX-AV425 (Charcoal Black) Elements Series Powerful 1500W(MMLW) 4 Jar(Three-304 Stainless Steel & 1Juicer Extractor Jar)|5 Years Motor Warranty View Details Check Offers Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 500 ml (White) View Details Check Offers Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Liquidizing, Wet Grinding and Chutney Jar), Stainless Steel blades, 1 Year Warranty (Black) View Details Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro is built around a 1000W motor and features Stone Pounding Technology, designed to recreate the traditional pounding effect when grinding dry ingredients. Its Active Flow Breaker is intended to improve grinding and batter aeration. The package includes four jars for different kitchen tasks. At 34% off, it is an option for households that regularly grind ingredients and prepare batters.

Specifications Motor power 1000W Speed settings 3 speeds + Pulse Jar capacities 1.5L, 1.5L, 1L and 400ml Key technology Stone Pounding Technology Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy High motor power is suited to frequent grinding and demanding kitchen tasks. Multiple jars let you switch between wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation. Stone Pounding Technology is designed to deliver a traditional texture for dry grinding. Reason to avoid Its 1000W motor and multi-jar setup may be more than occasional users need. The motor has a 30-minute rating, so it is not designed for uninterrupted operation beyond that limit.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the 1000W motor, solid build and grinding performance, with many saying it processes ingredients quickly. The premium appearance also receives positive feedback. However, buyers flag high operating noise and some durability concerns, including reports of broken jars and motor failure. Cleaning experiences vary.

Why should you choose this product? The Bosch stands out for its Stone Pounding Technology and 1000W motor. Consider it if dry grinding, batter preparation and regular kitchen use are priorities, and you want a machine with dedicated jars for different ingredients.

2. Philips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder HL7707/01, 750W, 4 Jars Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Philips HL7707/01 combines a 750W motor with a food processor setup, making it useful for more than grinding alone. Its accessories support tasks such as chopping, slicing and kneading, alongside everyday blending and grinding. The four-jar arrangement gives it a broader role in meal preparation. With a 42% discount, it is worth considering if you want multiple food-preparation functions in one appliance.

Specifications Motor power 750W Number of jars 4 Jar capacities 2.2L, 1.5L, 1L and 0.5L Speed settings 3 Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy The food processor attachments can reduce the need for separate chopping and slicing appliances. Multiple jar sizes support different quantities and preparation tasks. Its range of functions can be useful for households that cook varied meals. Reason to avoid The food processor attachments and multiple jars require storage space. The number of parts can make cleaning and organising the appliance more involved.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the mixer grinder’s ease of use and efficient performance. Feedback on build quality is mixed, with some praising its sturdy construction while others report concerns about the jars and plastic parts. Some buyers also mention broken processor jars or handles, while opinions on noise and value differ.

Why should you choose this product? This one is worth considering if you want food processing functions alongside regular grinding. Its larger food processor jar and attachments make it relevant for households that frequently chop, slice or knead ingredients as part of everyday meal preparation.

The Panasonic MX-AV425 is a four-jar mixer grinder designed for a range of kitchen tasks. Its 600W motor and stainless steel jars make it a versatile option for grinding and blending, while the included juice extractor jar adds another use. The model also features a safety-locking system. With a 29% discount, it is worth comparing if you want a mixer grinder with a dedicated juicing attachment.

Specifications Model MX-AV425 Motor power 600W Number of jars 4 Jar types Stainless steel jars and juice extractor jar Safety Double safety locking system Reasons to buy The four-jar setup supports a range of grinding and blending tasks. A juice extractor jar adds functionality beyond standard mixer-grinder use. The safety-locking system is a useful feature for everyday operation. Reason to avoid The 600W motor has a lower rated wattage than the Bosch and Sujata models in this list. The four-jar setup needs more storage space than a basic, smaller-jar configuration.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the Panasonic’s appearance, build quality and safety features, particularly the child-lock function. Feedback on performance and value is mixed. Some buyers praise its speed and grinding, while others report motor concerns or inconsistent results. Noise levels and the locking mechanism also receive varied feedback.

Why should you choose this product? The Panasonic’s four-jar configuration and juice extractor make it worth considering if you want to handle several kitchen tasks with one appliance. It may suit households that value a dedicated juicing attachment alongside everyday grinding and blending.

The Sujata Dynamix is designed for heavy-duty grinding, with a 900W motor and double ball bearings. The brand says the motor can run continuously for up to 90 minutes. Its three jars cover wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation, while the blender jar has interchangeable blades for additional tasks. At 35% off, it is an option for kitchens that regularly prepare batters, masalas and pastes.

Specifications Motor power 900W Motor type Double ball bearing Continuous operation Up to 90 minutes Speed settings 3 speeds with rotary control Jar capacities 1.5L, 1L and 500ml Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy The 900W motor is designed for demanding grinding tasks. A stated 90-minute continuous running rating suits extended preparation sessions. The blender jar’s interchangeable blades add versatility for different ingredients. Reason to avoid Its heavy-duty motor and jar setup may be unnecessary for users who only grind small quantities occasionally. The three-jar arrangement does not include a dedicated juice extractor jar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Sujata Dynamix for its powerful 900W motor and efficient grinding, including spices, coconut masala and dosa batter. Buyers also appreciate how quickly it works and the sturdy handles and lids. Noise feedback is mixed, with some finding it quiet and others reporting that it is noisy.

Why should you choose this product? The Sujata Dynamix is worth considering if you frequently grind tougher ingredients or prepare batter in larger quantities. Its 900W motor, double ball bearings and stated continuous running rating are the main points to weigh against the other options.

The Lifelong LLMG23 is a 500W mixer grinder with three jars for everyday kitchen preparation. Its compact setup covers liquidising, wet or dry grinding and chutney preparation, while three speed settings provide basic control. It is the most heavily discounted model in this list, at 60% off. For buyers who need a straightforward appliance for routine tasks, it offers a simpler alternative to higher-powered machines.

Specifications Motor power 500W Number of jars 3 Jar capacities 1.5L, 0.8L and 0.35L Speed settings 3 Operating voltage 220V to 240V Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy The three-jar setup covers common grinding and liquidising tasks. A 500W motor is suitable for routine kitchen preparation. Its simpler configuration may appeal to buyers looking for a basic mixer grinder. Reason to avoid The 500W motor offers less rated power than the other models in this list. The 1-year warranty is shorter than the 2-year product warranties listed for the Bosch, Philips and Sujata models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like the Lifelong mixer grinder’s design, ease of operation and value for money. However, feedback on performance and durability is mixed. Some buyers say it works smoothly, while others report the motor stopping or the appliance breaking within a month. Noise is another recurring concern.

Why should you choose this product? The Lifelong LLMG23 is worth considering if you want a basic mixer grinder for everyday tasks and want to spend less. Its 500W motor and three jars cover routine needs without the more extensive setup of higher-powered models.

Top 3 features of mixer grinders on sale

Mixer grinder Motor power Jar setup Standout feature Bosch MGM8842MIN 1000W 4 jars Stone Pounding Technology Philips HL7707/01 750W 4 jars Food processor attachments Panasonic MX-AV425 600W 4 jars Juice extractor jar Sujata Dynamix 900W 3 jars Up to 90 minutes continuous operation Lifelong LLMG23 500W 3 jars Basic everyday functionality

Factors to consider when buying a mixer grinder Motor power: Higher wattage can be useful for frequent grinding and tougher ingredients. For occasional chutneys and basic blending, a lower-powered model may be sufficient.

Jar capacity and number: Think about how much you prepare at once and whether you need separate jars for wet grinding, dry spices, chutneys or juicing.

Safety and warranty: Look for safety-locking features and check the warranty period for both the product and motor, where applicable.

Cleaning and storage: More jars and food processor attachments add versatility, but they also take up cupboard space and require cleaning after use. Similar articles for you Best premium robotic vacuum cleaners for Indian homes: What do you actually get for ₹30000– ₹60000?