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Planning to replace your old mixer grinder? These five discounted options are worth a closer look

Explore five mixer grinder deals on Amazon, with discounts of up to 60%. Compare motor power, jars, key features and buying considerations before choosing.

Sparsh Sharma
Updated29 Sep 2026, 04:21 PM IST
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A guide to discounted mixer grinders, covering features, performance, jar options and factors to consider before buying.
A guide to discounted mixer grinders, covering features, performance, jar options and factors to consider before buying.(Bosch)

A mixer grinder is one of those kitchen appliances that gets used for everything from grinding spices and making chutneys and shakes to preparing batters and blending ingredients. If your current model struggles with tougher ingredients or you need more jars for different tasks, a price drop can be a good reason to look at an upgrade. Amazon is offering discounts on several mixer grinders, with the five models in this list carrying price cuts ranging from 29% to 60%. The options include high-wattage machines from Bosch and Sujata, a Philips model with a food processor jar, a Panasonic mixer grinder and a more affordable Lifelong appliance. Here’s a closer look at their specifications, practical advantages and trade-offs to consider before placing an order.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - BlackView Details...

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Philips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder HL7707/01, 750W, 4 JarsView Details...

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Panasonic Heavy Duty Mixer Grinder For Kitchen MX-AV425 (Charcoal Black) Elements Series Powerful 1500W(MMLW) 4 Jar(Three-304 Stainless Steel & 1Juicer Extractor Jar)|5 Years Motor WarrantyView Details...

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Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 500 ml (White)View Details...

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Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Liquidizing, Wet Grinding and Chutney Jar), Stainless Steel blades, 1 Year Warranty (Black)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro is built around a 1000W motor and features Stone Pounding Technology, designed to recreate the traditional pounding effect when grinding dry ingredients. Its Active Flow Breaker is intended to improve grinding and batter aeration. The package includes four jars for different kitchen tasks. At 34% off, it is an option for households that regularly grind ingredients and prepare batters.

Specifications

Motor power
1000W
Speed settings
3 speeds + Pulse
Jar capacities
1.5L, 1.5L, 1L and 400ml
Key technology
Stone Pounding Technology
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

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High motor power is suited to frequent grinding and demanding kitchen tasks.

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Multiple jars let you switch between wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation.

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Stone Pounding Technology is designed to deliver a traditional texture for dry grinding.

Reason to avoid

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Its 1000W motor and multi-jar setup may be more than occasional users need.

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The motor has a 30-minute rating, so it is not designed for uninterrupted operation beyond that limit.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the 1000W motor, solid build and grinding performance, with many saying it processes ingredients quickly. The premium appearance also receives positive feedback. However, buyers flag high operating noise and some durability concerns, including reports of broken jars and motor failure. Cleaning experiences vary.

Why should you choose this product?

The Bosch stands out for its Stone Pounding Technology and 1000W motor. Consider it if dry grinding, batter preparation and regular kitchen use are priorities, and you want a machine with dedicated jars for different ingredients.

2. Philips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder HL7707/01, 750W, 4 Jars

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The Philips HL7707/01 combines a 750W motor with a food processor setup, making it useful for more than grinding alone. Its accessories support tasks such as chopping, slicing and kneading, alongside everyday blending and grinding. The four-jar arrangement gives it a broader role in meal preparation. With a 42% discount, it is worth considering if you want multiple food-preparation functions in one appliance.

Specifications

Motor power
750W
Number of jars
4
Jar capacities
2.2L, 1.5L, 1L and 0.5L
Speed settings
3
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

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The food processor attachments can reduce the need for separate chopping and slicing appliances.

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Multiple jar sizes support different quantities and preparation tasks.

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Its range of functions can be useful for households that cook varied meals.

Reason to avoid

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The food processor attachments and multiple jars require storage space.

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The number of parts can make cleaning and organising the appliance more involved.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the mixer grinder’s ease of use and efficient performance. Feedback on build quality is mixed, with some praising its sturdy construction while others report concerns about the jars and plastic parts. Some buyers also mention broken processor jars or handles, while opinions on noise and value differ.

Why should you choose this product?

This one is worth considering if you want food processing functions alongside regular grinding. Its larger food processor jar and attachments make it relevant for households that frequently chop, slice or knead ingredients as part of everyday meal preparation.

The Panasonic MX-AV425 is a four-jar mixer grinder designed for a range of kitchen tasks. Its 600W motor and stainless steel jars make it a versatile option for grinding and blending, while the included juice extractor jar adds another use. The model also features a safety-locking system. With a 29% discount, it is worth comparing if you want a mixer grinder with a dedicated juicing attachment.

Specifications

Model
MX-AV425
Motor power
600W
Number of jars
4
Jar types
Stainless steel jars and juice extractor jar
Safety
Double safety locking system

Reasons to buy

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The four-jar setup supports a range of grinding and blending tasks.

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A juice extractor jar adds functionality beyond standard mixer-grinder use.

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The safety-locking system is a useful feature for everyday operation.

Reason to avoid

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The 600W motor has a lower rated wattage than the Bosch and Sujata models in this list.

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The four-jar setup needs more storage space than a basic, smaller-jar configuration.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Panasonic’s appearance, build quality and safety features, particularly the child-lock function. Feedback on performance and value is mixed. Some buyers praise its speed and grinding, while others report motor concerns or inconsistent results. Noise levels and the locking mechanism also receive varied feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

The Panasonic’s four-jar configuration and juice extractor make it worth considering if you want to handle several kitchen tasks with one appliance. It may suit households that value a dedicated juicing attachment alongside everyday grinding and blending.

The Sujata Dynamix is designed for heavy-duty grinding, with a 900W motor and double ball bearings. The brand says the motor can run continuously for up to 90 minutes. Its three jars cover wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation, while the blender jar has interchangeable blades for additional tasks. At 35% off, it is an option for kitchens that regularly prepare batters, masalas and pastes.

Specifications

Motor power
900W
Motor type
Double ball bearing
Continuous operation
Up to 90 minutes
Speed settings
3 speeds with rotary control
Jar capacities
1.5L, 1L and 500ml
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

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The 900W motor is designed for demanding grinding tasks.

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A stated 90-minute continuous running rating suits extended preparation sessions.

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The blender jar’s interchangeable blades add versatility for different ingredients.

Reason to avoid

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Its heavy-duty motor and jar setup may be unnecessary for users who only grind small quantities occasionally.

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The three-jar arrangement does not include a dedicated juice extractor jar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Sujata Dynamix for its powerful 900W motor and efficient grinding, including spices, coconut masala and dosa batter. Buyers also appreciate how quickly it works and the sturdy handles and lids. Noise feedback is mixed, with some finding it quiet and others reporting that it is noisy.

Why should you choose this product?

The Sujata Dynamix is worth considering if you frequently grind tougher ingredients or prepare batter in larger quantities. Its 900W motor, double ball bearings and stated continuous running rating are the main points to weigh against the other options.

The Lifelong LLMG23 is a 500W mixer grinder with three jars for everyday kitchen preparation. Its compact setup covers liquidising, wet or dry grinding and chutney preparation, while three speed settings provide basic control. It is the most heavily discounted model in this list, at 60% off. For buyers who need a straightforward appliance for routine tasks, it offers a simpler alternative to higher-powered machines.

Specifications

Motor power
500W
Number of jars
3
Jar capacities
1.5L, 0.8L and 0.35L
Speed settings
3
Operating voltage
220V to 240V
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

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The three-jar setup covers common grinding and liquidising tasks.

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A 500W motor is suitable for routine kitchen preparation.

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Its simpler configuration may appeal to buyers looking for a basic mixer grinder.

Reason to avoid

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The 500W motor offers less rated power than the other models in this list.

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The 1-year warranty is shorter than the 2-year product warranties listed for the Bosch, Philips and Sujata models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the Lifelong mixer grinder’s design, ease of operation and value for money. However, feedback on performance and durability is mixed. Some buyers say it works smoothly, while others report the motor stopping or the appliance breaking within a month. Noise is another recurring concern.

Why should you choose this product?

The Lifelong LLMG23 is worth considering if you want a basic mixer grinder for everyday tasks and want to spend less. Its 500W motor and three jars cover routine needs without the more extensive setup of higher-powered models.

Top 3 features of mixer grinders on sale

Mixer grinder

Motor power

Jar setup

Standout feature

Bosch MGM8842MIN

1000W

4 jars

Stone Pounding Technology

Philips HL7707/01

750W

4 jars

Food processor attachments

Panasonic MX-AV425

600W

4 jars

Juice extractor jar

Sujata Dynamix

900W

3 jars

Up to 90 minutes continuous operation

Lifelong LLMG23

500W

3 jars

Basic everyday functionality

Factors to consider when buying a mixer grinder

  • Motor power: Higher wattage can be useful for frequent grinding and tougher ingredients. For occasional chutneys and basic blending, a lower-powered model may be sufficient.
  • Jar capacity and number: Think about how much you prepare at once and whether you need separate jars for wet grinding, dry spices, chutneys or juicing.
  • Safety and warranty: Look for safety-locking features and check the warranty period for both the product and motor, where applicable.
  • Cleaning and storage: More jars and food processor attachments add versatility, but they also take up cupboard space and require cleaning after use.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesPlanning to replace your old mixer grinder? These five discounted options are worth a closer look
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FAQs
It depends on how you cook. A lower-powered mixer grinder can handle routine tasks, while a higher-wattage model may be more suitable for frequent grinding and tougher ingredients.
Three jars can cover most everyday tasks, including wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation. More jars or a food processor attachment can help if you regularly prepare a wider range of ingredients.
Many mixer grinders support wet grinding, but results depend on the motor, jar design, quantity and ingredients. Check the manufacturer's instructions for suitable ingredients and operating limits.
Compare the exact model number, motor power, jar capacities, included attachments, warranty and return terms. Also check whether the discount applies to the model and colour you intend to purchase.
Not necessarily. Higher wattage can be useful for demanding tasks, but the right choice also depends on jar design, usage frequency, safety features, warranty and the kinds of ingredients you prepare.

Meet your Guide

Sparsh Sharma

Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more

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