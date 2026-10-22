Planning to secure your home? Security camera features worth checking during the festive sale

Festive sales can be a good time to upgrade your home security without spending too much. Whether you live in an apartment or an independent house, a security camera can help you monitor entry points, check activity around your home and keep an eye on deliveries when you are away. However, choosing one involves more than comparing prices or checking camera resolution.

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Features such as night vision, motion detection, two way audio and remote viewing can make a real difference in everyday use. Before picking a security camera during the festive sale, it is worth understanding which features you actually need and what to check before making a purchase.

The CP PLUS CP-E31Q is designed for households looking for a rotating security camera with useful detection features. Its 3MP resolution, AI human detection and motion tracking help monitor activity around a room, while two way audio allows remote communication. The camera also offers 15 metre infrared night vision for monitoring in darkness. Wi-Fi connectivity, cloud recording support and compatibility with Google Home and Alexa make it a practical option for everyday indoor surveillance.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels - Build and coverage Indoor pan and tilt camera with 355 degree pan and 71 degree tilt - Processor and detection AI human detection, motion detection and tracking - Night vision Infrared night vision up to 15 metres - Audio Two way talk with built in microphone and speaker - Storage and connectivity Wi-Fi, microSD support up to 256GB, cloud recording support and Google Home and Alexa compatibility

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The Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi ATC Robot Camera is designed for users who want to monitor a room without relying on a fixed viewing angle. Its pan and tilt mechanism, smart tracking and all time colour night vision help follow movement throughout the day. Two way audio allows remote communication, while support for memory cards up to 256GB gives users a local recording option. With Alexa compatibility and optional cloud storage, it covers the main requirements for everyday indoor security.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels - Build and coverage Indoor robot camera with 352 degree horizontal rotation and 58 degree vertical rotation - Processor and detection Human detection, motion detection, tampering detection and smart tracking - Night vision All time colour vision with infrared mode - Audio Two way audio with built in microphone and speaker - Storage and connectivity Wi-Fi, microSD up to 256GB, optional cloud storage and Alexa compatibility

The Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT camera is suited to locations where a conventional Wi-Fi connection may not be available. Its SIM based connectivity enables remote monitoring over a mobile network, while human detection and smart tracking help follow activity. The camera offers all time colour night vision, two way audio and pan and tilt movement. Support for memory cards up to 256GB and optional cloud storage adds recording flexibility, making it suitable for monitoring properties, outdoor spaces and locations away from the main home.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels - Build and coverage 4G SIM based pan and tilt camera with 266 degree horizontal and 90 degree vertical rotation - Processor and detection Human detection, motion detection, tampering detection and smart tracking - Night vision All time colour vision with infrared mode - Audio Two way audio with built in microphone and speaker - Storage and connectivity 4G SIM, microSD up to 256GB, optional cloud storage and Alexa compatibility

This Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT camera combines SIM based connectivity with outdoor monitoring features. Its 360 degree viewing claim, pan and tilt movement, human detection and two way audio are intended to make remote surveillance easier. All time colour vision helps capture footage in low light, while IP66 waterproofing supports installation in exposed areas. The camera also supports memory cards up to 256GB and cloud recording, giving users options for saving footage without depending entirely on online storage.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP - Build and coverage 4G SIM based pan and tilt camera with 360 degree coverage as advertised - Processor and detection Human detection and motion tracking - Night vision All time colour vision - Audio Two way audio - Storage and connectivity 4G SIM, microSD up to 256GB, cloud recording, IP66 waterproofing and Alexa compatibility

The Qubo Smart 360° 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera pack of two is designed for households that want to monitor multiple rooms without purchasing separate camera models. Each camera offers 3MP resolution, panoramic coverage, colour night vision and AI person detection. Two way talk makes remote communication convenient, while the rotating mechanism helps monitor activity across a wider area. With microSD and cloud storage support, the cameras offer recording flexibility for users who want to keep an eye on different parts of their home.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels - Build and coverage Indoor pan and tilt camera with 360 degree panoramic viewing - Processor and detection AI person detection and motion detection - Night vision Colour night vision - Audio Two way talk - Storage and connectivity Wi-Fi, microSD and cloud storage support, STQC certified.

The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 4MP is designed for outdoor monitoring, with a fixed bullet style body that can be mounted to watch an entrance, driveway or other specific area. Its 4MP sensor, colour night vision and AI person detection help capture activity, while the intruder alarm and automatic spotlight add active deterrence features. App based controls make remote monitoring convenient. Its cloud recording approach is useful for users who prefer online storage, although the exact recording and subscription requirements should be checked before purchase.

Specifications - Resolution 4MP - Build and coverage Outdoor bullet camera with a fixed viewing angle - Processor and detection AI person detection and motion detection - Night vision Colour night vision with automatic spotlight - Audio Two way talk - Storage and connectivity Wi-Fi, cloud recording, app controls, intruder alarm and STQC certification

The Godrej EVE Pro 4G Mini PT is designed for monitoring outdoor areas where Wi-Fi may not be available. Its 3MP resolution, SIM based connectivity and pan and tilt mechanism make it suitable for remote surveillance of entrances, parking spaces and other properties. AI human tracking and motion detection help identify activity, while all time colour vision and two way talk add practical features. It supports memory cards up to 256GB and Alexa, making it a flexible option for users who need mobile network based monitoring.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP, approximately 2304 × 1296 pixels - Build and coverage 4G SIM based pan and tilt camera with 266 degree horizontal and 90 degree vertical rotation - Processor and detection AI human tracking and motion detection - Night vision All time colour vision with infrared support - Audio Two way talk with built in microphone and speaker - Storage and connectivity 4G SIM, microSD up to 256GB, IP65 protection and Alexa compatibility

The Trueview T18295S is a bullet style Wi-Fi security camera designed for monitoring homes, shops and offices. Its 3MP resolution and all time colour vision help capture activity in different lighting conditions, while human detection sends alerts when movement is identified. The IP66 rated body supports outdoor installation, and two way audio lets users communicate remotely. With microSD support up to 256GB, optional cloud storage and Alexa compatibility, it offers a practical combination of local recording, remote access and everyday surveillance features.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels - Build and coverage Fixed bullet camera with IP66 weather protection - Processor and detection Human detection, motion detection and tampering detection - Night vision All time colour vision with infrared mode - Audio Two way audio with built in microphone and speaker - Storage and connectivity Wi-Fi, microSD up to 256GB, optional cloud storage and Alexa compatibility

Factors to consider when buying a security camera - Video quality: Look for at least Full HD resolution, with 2K or 3MP options offering more detail when identifying people or checking recorded footage.

- Night vision: Check whether the camera uses infrared or colour night vision, especially if you need to monitor entrances and outdoor areas after dark.

- Motion detection: Human detection and smart alerts can help reduce unnecessary notifications triggered by pets, moving trees or passing vehicles.

- Storage and connectivity: Check for microSD card support, cloud storage options and any subscription fees. Also ensure your Wi-Fi connection is reliable where you plan to install the camera.

- Installation and privacy: Choose an indoor or weather resistant outdoor camera according to where it will be used. Check app security, privacy controls and whether essential features require a paid subscription.

Top 3 features of best security cameras

Security camera Resolution Connectivity Coverage and build CP PLUS CP-E31Q 3MP Wi-Fi Indoor pan and tilt Trueview T18296S 3MP Wi-Fi Indoor robot camera Trueview T18291SF 3MP 4G SIM Pan and tilt, IP65 Trueview 4G Mini PT IP66 3MP 4G SIM Outdoor pan and tilt, IP66 as listed Qubo Smart 360° pack of two 3MP Wi-Fi Indoor pan and tilt Qubo Bullet Cam Pro 4MP Wi-Fi Fixed outdoor bullet Godrej EVE Pro 4G Mini PT 3MP 4G SIM Pan and tilt, IP65 Trueview T18295S 3MP Wi-Fi Fixed bullet, IP66

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