Planning to upgrade your kitchen? 5 microwave ovens I'd consider for cooking, grilling and baking

Upgrading your kitchen should not just be about adding new appliances or replacing old ones with the newer models. It should be about making everyday cooking more convenient and less time-consuming. A microwave oven is one such appliance that can add convenience to everyday cooking. It can not only reheat leftovers or warm a cup of milk but depending on the model, it can also prepare everyday meals, grill vegetables, bake cakes and roast food items.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,Black, Magic Grill) View Details ₹12,990 CHECK OFFERS Morphy Richards 23CGAD Convection Microwave Oven| Capacity - 23L |In-Built Air Fryer & Dehydrator Function|220 Autocook Menu| 2 Year Product Warranty| Black View Details ₹13,890 CHECK OFFERS IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 360 Degree Motorized Rotisserie 101 Auto Cook Menus (30BRC2, Black, Auto Defrost, Grill Mode, Combi-Cook Modes, 10 Power Levels) View Details ₹16,490 CHECK OFFERS IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 360 Degree Motorized Rotisserie 101 Auto Cook Menus (30BRC2, Black, Auto Defrost, Grill Mode, Combi-Cook Modes, 10 Power Levels) View Details ₹16,490 CHECK OFFERS Midea 24 L Convection Microwave oven with Air Fry & Grill (MMOP02XA-ECSEBK) | 232 Auto cook menu | 800W | Child Lock View Details ₹9,990 CHECK OFFERS

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However, choosing the right microwave oven can be confusing, especially with solo, grill and convection models available across different price segments. A solo microwave is suitable for basic heating and defrosting, while a grill model adds more cooking flexibility by letting users grill, toast, and brown food items. A convection microwave oven, on the other hand, is great for baking and roasting. Besides picking the type of microwave oven to buy, buyers should also consider capacity, wattage, auto-cook menus, preset programmes and ease of cleaning.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, I have shortlisted five microwave ovens worth considering for different cooking needs.

Factors to consider while buying a microwave oven for cooking Type of microwave oven: A solo microwave oven is suitable for reheating, defrosting and basic microwave cooking, while a grill microwave offers basic microwave functions along with grilling capabilities. A convection microwave oven lets users bake, grill, roast and regular microwave cooking.

A solo microwave oven is suitable for reheating, defrosting and basic microwave cooking, while a grill microwave offers basic microwave functions along with grilling capabilities. A convection microwave oven lets users bake, grill, roast and regular microwave cooking. Capacity and family size: A microwave oven's capacity is measured in litres. Choose a model based on the number of people in your household. A 15–20 litres appliance is suitable for individuals and couples, while a 20–25 litres model is a practical choice for small families. Similarly, a 25–32 litres model is suitable for medium-sized families while a 32 litres and above model is ideal for larger families.

A microwave oven's capacity is measured in litres. Choose a model based on the number of people in your household. A 15–20 litres appliance is suitable for individuals and couples, while a 20–25 litres model is a practical choice for small families. Similarly, a 25–32 litres model is suitable for medium-sized families while a 32 litres and above model is ideal for larger families. Wattage and cooking performance: Wattage determines how efficiently a microwave heats and cooks food. Look for a model between 700W and 2,000W. A higher wattage can reduce cooking time.

Wattage determines how efficiently a microwave heats and cooks food. Look for a model between 700W and 2,000W. A higher wattage can reduce cooking time. Auto-cook menus and preset programmes: Look for a microwave with auto-cook menus. These presets simplify cooking by automatically adjusting the time and power settings for specific dishes.

Look for a microwave with auto-cook menus. These presets simplify cooking by automatically adjusting the time and power settings for specific dishes. Safety features: Safety is another important consideration. Look for features such as child safety lock to prevent accidental operation, overheating protection to manage excessive temperatures, automatic power-off when the door is opened and cool-touch or insulated exterior surfaces. Top features of the best microwave ovens for cooking MODEL TYPE CAPACITY WATTAGE Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven Convection 27L 900W Morphy Richards 23CGAD Convection Microwave Oven Convection 23L NA IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven Convection 30L 900W IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven Convection 30L 900W Midea 24 L Convection Microwave oven Convection 24L 1300W Best microwave ovens for cooking

The Panasonic NN-CT645BFDG features a black mirror finish and a stainless steel cavity designed for durability and easier cleaning. Its smooth interior helps users wipe away food splatters, while the touch membrane control panel is also easy to clean. The 27L convection microwave supports baking, grilling, reheating and defrosting. It comes with Magic Grill technology, 101 auto-cook menus and a compact countertop design, which makes it a versatile option for families looking to prepare different dishes at home.

Specifications Type Convection microwave Capacity 27L Wattage 900W microwave output Number of cooking presets 101 Special features Magic Grill, stainless steel cavity, touch keypad, auto-reheat, auto-defrost, child lock, Japanese and Indian menus Reasons to buy Good performance Easy to use Good features Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this microwave oven to be a well-designed appliance with many automatic menus and easy-to-use features. They appreciate its performance, value for money, and size.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance and features.

2. Morphy Richards 23CGAD Convection Microwave Oven| Capacity - 23L |In-Built Air Fryer & Dehydrator Function|220 Autocook Menu| 2 Year Product Warranty| Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Morphy Richards Air 23CGAD features a black finish, touchscreen controls and a stainless steel interior designed for convenient maintenance. Its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial cavity adds to its hygiene-focused design, while the smooth interior can be wiped clean after cooking. This 23L convection microwave combines air frying, dehydrating, grilling and baking functions. It also offers 220 auto-cook programmes, making it a versatile kitchen appliance for preparing everyday meals.

Specifications Type Convection microwave Capacity 23L Wattage NA Number of cooking presets 220 Special features Built-in air fryer, dehydrator function, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial cavity, stainless steel interior, touchscreen controls, auto-cook and defrost Reasons to buy Good build <a class="backlink" target="_blank" href="https://www.livemint.com/market/market-stats/stocks-quality-etf-share-price-nse-bse-e00464" data-vars-anchor-text="quality" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-market-stock-id="E00464" data-vars-market-stock-name="Quality30 Etf" data-vars-market-stock-abbr="QUALITY30">quality</a> Value for money Good features Reason to avoid Difficult to use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality. They also like its build quality and features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance and features.

The IFB 30BRC2 features a black finish, stainless steel cavity and a touch keypad designed for convenient operation and maintenance. Its Steam Clean function helps loosen food residue using steam, making interior cleaning easier, while the deodoriser helps tackle lingering cooking smells. The disinfect function adds another hygiene-focused feature. With a 30L capacity, motorised rotisserie, dual heaters and 101 auto-cook menus, this convection microwave supports baking, grilling, roasting and everyday cooking for families.

Specifications Type Convection microwave Capacity 30L Wattage 900W Number of cooking presets 101 Special features 360-degree motorised rotisserie, dual heaters, Steam Clean, deodoriser, disinfect function, auto defrost, 10 power levels, keep warm, fermentation, yoghurt making, child safety lock Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money Good features Reason to avoid Noisy operations

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the microwave oven to be a good budget option with many features, including useful cooking modes, and appreciate its user-friendly navigation and premium appearance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance, build quality and features.

The IFB 30BRC2 features a black exterior, stainless steel cavity and touch membrane controls that are easy to wipe clean. Its Steam Clean function uses steam to loosen food residue, simplifying interior maintenance, while the deodoriser helps remove lingering cooking smells. A disinfect function adds another hygiene-focused feature. The 30L convection microwave also comes with a 360-degree motorised rotisserie, dual heaters and 101 auto-cook menus, making it suitable for baking, grilling, roasting and preparing everyday meals.

Specifications Type Convection microwave Capacity 30L Wattage 900W Number of cooking presets 101 Special features 360-degree motorised rotisserie, dual heaters, Steam Clean, deodoriser, disinfect function, auto defrost, grill mode, four convection-microwave combination modes, two grill-microwave combination modes, 10 power levels, keep warm, fermentation and yoghurt making Reasons to buy Good build quality Good performance Good features Reason to avoid Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the microwave oven to be a good budget option with many features, including useful cooking modes, and appreciate its user-friendly navigation and premium appearance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance and features.

The Midea MMOP02XA-ECSEBK features a dark grey finish, glass door, LED display and touch membrane controls for a modern kitchen setup. Its stainless steel cavity offers a durable cooking surface that can be wiped clean after use, although it does not list a dedicated steam-cleaning programme. The 24L convection microwave combines air frying, grilling and baking functions. With 232 auto-cook menus, 11 power levels and time- and weight-based defrosting, it offers flexibility for everyday cooking.

Specifications Type Convection microwave Capacity 24L Wattage 1300W Number of cooking presets 232 Special features Air Fry, grill, convection cooking, 11 power levels, multi-stage cooking, time and weight defrost, preheat, ferment, keep warm, express cook, eco function, child lock and deodoriser Reasons to buy Good build quality Good performance Reason to avoid High electricity consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the microwave oven to be of high quality, with one mentioning its air fry and microwave features. They also consider it a great value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance and features.

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