Planning to upgrade your kitchen? 5 microwave ovens I'd consider for cooking, grilling and baking

Upgrading your kitchen should not just be about adding new appliances or replacing old ones with the newer models. It should be about making everyday cooking more convenient and less time-consuming. A microwave oven is one such appliance that can add convenience to everyday cooking. It can not only reheat leftovers or warm a cup of milk but depending on the model, it can also prepare everyday meals, grill vegetables, bake cakes and roast food items.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
However, choosing the right microwave oven can be confusing, especially with solo, grill and convection models available across different price segments. A solo microwave is suitable for basic heating and defrosting, while a grill model adds more cooking flexibility by letting users grill, toast, and brown food items. A convection microwave oven, on the other hand, is great for baking and roasting. Besides picking the type of microwave oven to buy, buyers should also consider capacity, wattage, auto-cook menus, preset programmes and ease of cleaning.
So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, I have shortlisted five microwave ovens worth considering for different cooking needs.
|MODEL
|TYPE
|CAPACITY
|WATTAGE
|Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven
|Convection
|27L
|900W
|Morphy Richards 23CGAD Convection Microwave Oven
|Convection
|23L
|NA
|IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven
|Convection
|30L
|900W
|IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven
|Convection
|30L
|900W
|Midea 24 L Convection Microwave oven
|Convection
|24L
|1300W
Choose better. Buy smarter.
The Panasonic NN-CT645BFDG features a black mirror finish and a stainless steel cavity designed for durability and easier cleaning. Its smooth interior helps users wipe away food splatters, while the touch membrane control panel is also easy to clean. The 27L convection microwave supports baking, grilling, reheating and defrosting. It comes with Magic Grill technology, 101 auto-cook menus and a compact countertop design, which makes it a versatile option for families looking to prepare different dishes at home.
Good performance
Easy to use
Good features
Average durability
Buyers find this microwave oven to be a well-designed appliance with many automatic menus and easy-to-use features. They appreciate its performance, value for money, and size.
Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance and features.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Morphy Richards Air 23CGAD features a black finish, touchscreen controls and a stainless steel interior designed for convenient maintenance. Its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial cavity adds to its hygiene-focused design, while the smooth interior can be wiped clean after cooking. This 23L convection microwave combines air frying, dehydrating, grilling and baking functions. It also offers 220 auto-cook programmes, making it a versatile kitchen appliance for preparing everyday meals.
Good build <a class="backlink" target="_blank" href="https://www.livemint.com/market/market-stats/stocks-quality-etf-share-price-nse-bse-e00464" data-vars-anchor-text="quality" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-market-stock-id="E00464" data-vars-market-stock-name="Quality30 Etf" data-vars-market-stock-abbr="QUALITY30">quality</a>
Value for money
Good features
Difficult to use
Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality. They also like its build quality and features.
Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance and features.
The IFB 30BRC2 features a black finish, stainless steel cavity and a touch keypad designed for convenient operation and maintenance. Its Steam Clean function helps loosen food residue using steam, making interior cleaning easier, while the deodoriser helps tackle lingering cooking smells. The disinfect function adds another hygiene-focused feature. With a 30L capacity, motorised rotisserie, dual heaters and 101 auto-cook menus, this convection microwave supports baking, grilling, roasting and everyday cooking for families.
Good build quality
Value for money
Good features
Noisy operations
Buyers find the microwave oven to be a good budget option with many features, including useful cooking modes, and appreciate its user-friendly navigation and premium appearance.
Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance, build quality and features.
The IFB 30BRC2 features a black exterior, stainless steel cavity and touch membrane controls that are easy to wipe clean. Its Steam Clean function uses steam to loosen food residue, simplifying interior maintenance, while the deodoriser helps remove lingering cooking smells. A disinfect function adds another hygiene-focused feature. The 30L convection microwave also comes with a 360-degree motorised rotisserie, dual heaters and 101 auto-cook menus, making it suitable for baking, grilling, roasting and preparing everyday meals.
Good build quality
Good performance
Good features
Bulky design
Buyers find the microwave oven to be a good budget option with many features, including useful cooking modes, and appreciate its user-friendly navigation and premium appearance.
Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance and features.
The Midea MMOP02XA-ECSEBK features a dark grey finish, glass door, LED display and touch membrane controls for a modern kitchen setup. Its stainless steel cavity offers a durable cooking surface that can be wiped clean after use, although it does not list a dedicated steam-cleaning programme. The 24L convection microwave combines air frying, grilling and baking functions. With 232 auto-cook menus, 11 power levels and time- and weight-based defrosting, it offers flexibility for everyday cooking.
Good build quality
Good performance
High electricity consumption
Buyers find the microwave oven to be of high quality, with one mentioning its air fry and microwave features. They also consider it a great value for money.
Buyers should buy this microwave oven for its performance and features.
Air purifiers get big price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my home
Speakers under ₹6000: Compare Bluetooth, portable and party speakers for music, karaoke and everyday entertainment
Room heaters under ₹2,000: Compare heating types, power consumption and safety features before buying
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which microwave oven capacity is best for a family of four?
A 25–28-litre microwave oven is generally suitable for a family of four. It offers sufficient room for reheating meals, preparing everyday dishes and baking smaller portions.
How many watts should a good microwave oven have?
For everyday reheating and cooking, a microwave with 700W–1,000W output is generally sufficient.
Is a convection microwave oven worth buying?
Yes, a convection microwave is worth considering if you regularly bake cakes, prepare pizzas, roast vegetables or grill food.
Can a microwave oven be used for Indian cooking?
Yes, modern microwave ovens can be used to prepare several Indian dishes, including pulao, biryani, dal, paneer recipes, vegetables and desserts.
What are auto-cook menus in a microwave oven?
Auto-cook menus are preset cooking programmes designed for specific dishes. Users can select a recipe from the available menu, and the microwave automatically adjusts the cooking time and power settings.