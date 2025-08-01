Play, learn or work with the best tablets under ₹20000 packed with features: Top 8 affordable picks with big display

Discover the best tablets under 20000 offering reliable performance, clear displays, long battery life, and smooth multitasking. Ideal for daily use, online classes, streaming and reading.

Iqbal
Published1 Aug 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Best tablets under rs 20000 for study, streaming, reading and everyday use
Best tablets under rs 20000 for study, streaming, reading and everyday use

Budget-friendly tablets have become a smart choice for everyday tasks, especially for learning and light entertainment. These are the best tablets under 20000 for those who want functionality without spending too much. With support for learning apps, YouTube, and video calls, these tablets are great as a tablet for students. Many of the best android tablets also feature long battery life and lightweight designs, making them perfect for daily use.

Our Picks

BEST OVERALL

MOST AFFORDABLE

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

BEST OVERALL

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details...

₹16,999

...
Get This

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹20,999

...
Get This

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, GreenView Details...

₹13,990

...
Get This

Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist BlueView Details...

₹19,999

...
Get This

MOST AFFORDABLE

Nokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet with 8” HD Display, 8MP Rear Camera, AI face Unlock, All-Day Battery, WiFi + 4G Volte | 3 + 32GBView Details...

₹7,499

...
Get This
View More...

This curated list of the top 10 tablets includes models that deliver a smooth experience, even with multitasking. From voice-calling support to fast-charging capabilities, these devices cater to all kinds of users. If you're after the best tablet to buy that fits within your budget yet covers your digital needs, this list is made for you. Every best tablet here is chosen to ensure quality, brand trust, and features that matter most.

The OnePlus Pad Go stands out with its stunning 11.35-inch display and ultra-clear 2.4K resolution. Built with a 7:5 ReadFit screen ratio, it enhances both reading and video experiences without causing strain. The tablet is tuned for immersive sound with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers and prioritises eye comfort through TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light features. It operates on Oxygen OS 13.2 and uses the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, offering smooth multitasking and excellent app performance. The 8000 mAh battery ensures long hours of use and is supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications

Screen Size
11.35 inches
Resolution
2408 × 1720 pixels (2.4K)
RAM
8GB
Storage
128GB, expandable up to 1TB

Reasons to buy

...

Crisp and bright 2.4K display with eye-friendly features

...

Excellent quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

Reason to avoid

...

Not suitable for heavy gaming

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance, vibrant display, and long-lasting battery, making it a reliable choice for both work and leisure.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this tablet if you need an entertainment-ready screen, rich audio experience and powerful multitasking support with great battery backup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ combines stunning visuals with smooth performance, making it a reliable daily-use tablet. The large 11-inch LCD offers vivid visuals with a 90Hz refresh rate that enhances scrolling and video playback. Powered by the Snapdragon SM6375 processor and equipped with quad speakers, it ensures immersive media and multitasking experiences. The 7040 mAh battery lasts through hours of usage without interruptions. With 128GB storage, there's enough space for all your files, and the Android platform ensures smooth app performance.

Specifications

Screen Size
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Resolution
1920 x 1200 (WQXGA)
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375
RAM
8GB
Storage
128GB

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth 90Hz display

...

Large screen ideal for viewing content

Reason to avoid

...

Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its responsive screen, lightweight design, and good battery backup for reading, watching shows, or browsing the web.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for fluid visuals, solid battery life, and powerful sound that supports everyday streaming, reading, and multitasking needs.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is built for productivity and entertainment, bundled with a Lenovo Pen for added creativity. It features an 11-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate that ensures smoother visuals during use. With 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it performs well across study, work, and multimedia needs. The quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos make watching content more immersive. Its Android 13 OS supports long-term upgrades and security updates till 2028. The face unlock and front camera also add convenience for video calls and online meetings.

Specifications

Screen Size
11 inches
Display
FHD, 90Hz refresh rate
RAM
8GB
Storage
128GB, expandable up to 1TB

Reasons to buy

...

Comes with stylus in the box

...

Smooth 90Hz refresh rate

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly heavier with accessories

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it an ideal productivity tool with added stylus support, great sound quality, and clear visuals for reading and watching.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its built-in pen support, vibrant display, and reliable features perfect for note-taking, sketching, and content viewing.

Redmi Pad Pro brings a premium viewing experience with its large 12.1-inch 2.5K display and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, making multitasking smooth. The tablet runs on Android 14 with HyperOS for optimized performance. With a 10000mAh battery and over 33 days standby time, this device handles prolonged use easily. Quad speakers offer immersive sound quality, and Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast, stable connectivity.

Specifications

Screen Size
12.1 inches
RAM
6GB
Storage
128GB
Display
2.5K with 120Hz refresh

Reasons to buy

...

Large immersive 120Hz display

...

High-performance processor

Reason to avoid

...

No LTE or SIM slot

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers are impressed with its screen quality, smooth performance, and the massive battery which supports heavy usage without frequent charging.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for large-screen entertainment, high refresh display, and battery power perfect for movies, reading, and casual gaming.

Nokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet offers a compact design packed with essentials for daily use. It runs on Android 12 and promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates, making it future-ready and dependable. The 8-inch HD display ensures good viewing for reading, streaming or light gaming. It also features an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and flash, and a 2MP front camera for video calls. The all-day battery allows uninterrupted usage for work or entertainment. Voice calling over LTE adds more functionality.

Specifications

Screen Size
8 Inches
Operating System
Android 12
Storage
32 GB
RAM
3 GB

Reasons to buy

...

Android 12 with updates

...

Voice calling support

Reason to avoid

...

Limited storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, smooth Android experience, and value-for-money pricing for light entertainment and reading.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for reliable software support, compact form factor, essential features, and trusted Nokia build quality ideal for everyday use.

The HONOR Pad X9 offers a sharp 2K display on a large 11.5-inch screen, with 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. It includes 6 cinematic surround speakers and Hi-Res audio, enhancing the listening experience. With 7GB RAM (Turbo RAM) and Snapdragon 685 chipset, the performance stays stable for work, study, or content consumption. The flip-cover stand adds comfort for extended use. Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13 keeps the interface clean and responsive.

Specifications

Screen Size
11.5 inches
Display
2K, 120Hz refresh, 400 nits
RAM
7GB (4+3 Turbo)
Storage
128GB

Reasons to buy

...

High-refresh 2K display

...

Powerful surround sound

Reason to avoid

...

No LTE variant

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the sharp visuals and powerful speakers, praising the tablet for its display quality and user-friendly interface for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for immersive display and sound, with a powerful interface perfect for watching, reading, and basic productivity.

Redmi Pad 2 excels with its crisp 2.5K display, vibrant color accuracy, and a 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for reading and media. It supports active pen input (sold separately), offering creative freedom for drawing or taking notes. With a 9000mAh battery, it lasts all day and more, backed by Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound. Built-in AI features like Gemini AI and Circle to Search enhance productivity. Ideal for students and professionals alike.

Specifications

Screen Size
11 inches
Display
2.5K, 90Hz, 600 nits
RAM
4GB
Storage
128GB

Reasons to buy

...

Sharp and bright display

...

Long-lasting battery

Reason to avoid

...

Limited to only 4GB RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its rich display, smooth response, and battery performance, especially at this price point with stylus support and smart features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for AI-powered features, creative pen input, and an ultra-clear display ideal for work, learning, or play.

Lenovo Tab Plus is an audio-first tablet featuring 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos, delivering studio-like sound quality. It has a stunning 11.5-inch 2K display with 90Hz refresh for fluid visuals. Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and Android 14, the tablet is future-ready with upgrades till Android 16. The 8600mAh battery charges fast with the included 45W charger. IP52 certification ensures resistance to dust and light water splashes. Its built-in kickstand offers convenience for hands-free use.

Specifications

Screen Size
11.5 inches
Display
2K, 90Hz
RAM
8GB
Storage
128GB

Reasons to buy

...

Exceptional sound system

...

Water and dust resistant

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly bulky due to speakers

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users rave about the speaker quality and fast charging, making it a favorite for binge-watchers, music lovers, and audiophiles.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for unmatched sound clarity, beautiful visuals, and advanced features perfect for premium entertainment at home.

Are tablets in this range good for content consumption like movies and reading?

Yes. HD displays with 8 to 10-inch screen sizes are common in this range. Combine that with stereo speakers and long battery life, and you get a decent content consumption experience for reading eBooks, watching OTT content, or scrolling social media apps.

Should I go for Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + 4G or 5G?

It depends on how you plan to use the tablet. Wi-Fi-only is ideal if you’ll mostly use it at home or school. Choose Wi-Fi + 4G or 5G if you need on-the-go access, especially while travelling or if you don’t always have a Wi-Fi network nearby.

How much internal storage is enough in a budget tablet?

Tablets under 20,000 usually offer 32GB or 64GB storage. If you stream, read, or use online apps, 32GB is manageable. For offline videos, files, and gaming, choose 64GB or ensure the device has expandable memory support via microSD card.

Factors to consider before buying the best tablets under 20000:

  • Display quality: Look for at least an HD or Full HD screen for better viewing, especially for reading, videos, or online classes.
  • RAM and performance: Choose a tablet with 3GB or more RAM to ensure smoother multitasking and app usage.
  • Build quality and portability: Lightweight and sturdy tablets are easier to carry and handle, especially for students.
  • Camera features: A decent front camera is important for video calls or online classes.
  • Connectivity options: Consider Wi-Fi-only vs Wi-Fi + 4G, depending on your mobility and internet needs.
  • Storage capacity: Ensure it has at least 32GB of internal storage with microSD expansion support for apps, files, and media.
  • Battery life: Opt for a tablet that offers all-day battery life, ideally above 5000mAh capacity.
  • Software and updates: Prefer tablets with the latest Android version and guaranteed software/security updates.

Top 3 features of the best tablets under 20000:

Best tablets under 20000Display Resolution        ColourSpecial Features

OnePlus Pad Go

2408 x 1720 PixelsGreen

Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

1920 x 1200 PixelsGrey90 Hz Refresh Rate, 90 Hz Refresh Rate

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen

1920x1080 PixelsGreen

FHD Display, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Octa-Core Processor

Redmi Pad Pro

2560 x1600 Pixels

Mist Blue

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, HyperOS

Nokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet

1280 X 800 PixelsBlue

AI face Unlock, All-Day Battery

HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover

2000 x 1200 PixelsGrey

6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13

Redmi Pad 2, Active Pen Support

2560 x 1600 PixelsSky Blue

AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers

2560 x 1440Luna Grey

Android 14, 45 W Fast Charger

Similar articles for you:

Top 8 value for money tablets that balance quality, speed and productivity: Best tablets for everyday use on a budget

Top 10 best seller tablets in 2025, buyers are picking from budget favourites to premium flagships

10 smart value tablets that deliver smooth multitasking, crisp visuals and long battery backup without breaking the bank

Best tablets with stylus that will change the way you work, create and learn forever

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesPlay, learn or work with the best tablets under ₹20000 packed with features: Top 8 affordable picks with big display
MoreLess
FAQs
Yes, many models with LTE offer voice calling through SIM cards.
Yes, most budget tablets support OTG and Bluetooth keyboard connections.
Some support generic styluses, but dedicated stylus support is rare.
Select brands do provide regular security and OS updates.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.