Play, learn or work with the best tablets under ₹20000 packed with features: Top 8 affordable picks with big display

Budget-friendly tablets have become a smart choice for everyday tasks, especially for learning and light entertainment. These are the best tablets under ₹20000 for those who want functionality without spending too much. With support for learning apps, YouTube, and video calls, these tablets are great as a tablet for students. Many of the best android tablets also feature long battery life and lightweight designs, making them perfect for daily use.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
BEST OVERALLOnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
₹16,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹20,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, GreenView Details
₹13,990
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist BlueView Details
₹19,999
MOST AFFORDABLENokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet with 8” HD Display, 8MP Rear Camera, AI face Unlock, All-Day Battery, WiFi + 4G Volte | 3 + 32GBView Details
₹7,499
This curated list of the top 10 tablets includes models that deliver a smooth experience, even with multitasking. From voice-calling support to fast-charging capabilities, these devices cater to all kinds of users. If you're after the best tablet to buy that fits within your budget yet covers your digital needs, this list is made for you. Every best tablet here is chosen to ensure quality, brand trust, and features that matter most.
The OnePlus Pad Go stands out with its stunning 11.35-inch display and ultra-clear 2.4K resolution. Built with a 7:5 ReadFit screen ratio, it enhances both reading and video experiences without causing strain. The tablet is tuned for immersive sound with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers and prioritises eye comfort through TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light features. It operates on Oxygen OS 13.2 and uses the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, offering smooth multitasking and excellent app performance. The 8000 mAh battery ensures long hours of use and is supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Crisp and bright 2.4K display with eye-friendly features
Excellent quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Not suitable for heavy gaming
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smooth performance, vibrant display, and long-lasting battery, making it a reliable choice for both work and leisure.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this tablet if you need an entertainment-ready screen, rich audio experience and powerful multitasking support with great battery backup.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ combines stunning visuals with smooth performance, making it a reliable daily-use tablet. The large 11-inch LCD offers vivid visuals with a 90Hz refresh rate that enhances scrolling and video playback. Powered by the Snapdragon SM6375 processor and equipped with quad speakers, it ensures immersive media and multitasking experiences. The 7040 mAh battery lasts through hours of usage without interruptions. With 128GB storage, there's enough space for all your files, and the Android platform ensures smooth app performance.
Smooth 90Hz display
Large screen ideal for viewing content
Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its responsive screen, lightweight design, and good battery backup for reading, watching shows, or browsing the web.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for fluid visuals, solid battery life, and powerful sound that supports everyday streaming, reading, and multitasking needs.
The Lenovo Tab M11 is built for productivity and entertainment, bundled with a Lenovo Pen for added creativity. It features an 11-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate that ensures smoother visuals during use. With 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it performs well across study, work, and multimedia needs. The quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos make watching content more immersive. Its Android 13 OS supports long-term upgrades and security updates till 2028. The face unlock and front camera also add convenience for video calls and online meetings.
Comes with stylus in the box
Smooth 90Hz refresh rate
Slightly heavier with accessories
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it an ideal productivity tool with added stylus support, great sound quality, and clear visuals for reading and watching.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its built-in pen support, vibrant display, and reliable features perfect for note-taking, sketching, and content viewing.
Redmi Pad Pro brings a premium viewing experience with its large 12.1-inch 2.5K display and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, making multitasking smooth. The tablet runs on Android 14 with HyperOS for optimized performance. With a 10000mAh battery and over 33 days standby time, this device handles prolonged use easily. Quad speakers offer immersive sound quality, and Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast, stable connectivity.
Large immersive 120Hz display
High-performance processor
No LTE or SIM slot
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Customers are impressed with its screen quality, smooth performance, and the massive battery which supports heavy usage without frequent charging.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for large-screen entertainment, high refresh display, and battery power perfect for movies, reading, and casual gaming.
Nokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet offers a compact design packed with essentials for daily use. It runs on Android 12 and promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates, making it future-ready and dependable. The 8-inch HD display ensures good viewing for reading, streaming or light gaming. It also features an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and flash, and a 2MP front camera for video calls. The all-day battery allows uninterrupted usage for work or entertainment. Voice calling over LTE adds more functionality.
Android 12 with updates
Voice calling support
Limited storage
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its compact size, smooth Android experience, and value-for-money pricing for light entertainment and reading.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for reliable software support, compact form factor, essential features, and trusted Nokia build quality ideal for everyday use.
The HONOR Pad X9 offers a sharp 2K display on a large 11.5-inch screen, with 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. It includes 6 cinematic surround speakers and Hi-Res audio, enhancing the listening experience. With 7GB RAM (Turbo RAM) and Snapdragon 685 chipset, the performance stays stable for work, study, or content consumption. The flip-cover stand adds comfort for extended use. Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13 keeps the interface clean and responsive.
High-refresh 2K display
Powerful surround sound
No LTE variant
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers enjoy the sharp visuals and powerful speakers, praising the tablet for its display quality and user-friendly interface for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
Go for this for immersive display and sound, with a powerful interface perfect for watching, reading, and basic productivity.
Redmi Pad 2 excels with its crisp 2.5K display, vibrant color accuracy, and a 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for reading and media. It supports active pen input (sold separately), offering creative freedom for drawing or taking notes. With a 9000mAh battery, it lasts all day and more, backed by Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound. Built-in AI features like Gemini AI and Circle to Search enhance productivity. Ideal for students and professionals alike.
Sharp and bright display
Long-lasting battery
Limited to only 4GB RAM
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its rich display, smooth response, and battery performance, especially at this price point with stylus support and smart features.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for AI-powered features, creative pen input, and an ultra-clear display ideal for work, learning, or play.
Lenovo Tab Plus is an audio-first tablet featuring 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos, delivering studio-like sound quality. It has a stunning 11.5-inch 2K display with 90Hz refresh for fluid visuals. Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and Android 14, the tablet is future-ready with upgrades till Android 16. The 8600mAh battery charges fast with the included 45W charger. IP52 certification ensures resistance to dust and light water splashes. Its built-in kickstand offers convenience for hands-free use.
Exceptional sound system
Water and dust resistant
Slightly bulky due to speakers
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users rave about the speaker quality and fast charging, making it a favorite for binge-watchers, music lovers, and audiophiles.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for unmatched sound clarity, beautiful visuals, and advanced features perfect for premium entertainment at home.
Yes. HD displays with 8 to 10-inch screen sizes are common in this range. Combine that with stereo speakers and long battery life, and you get a decent content consumption experience for reading eBooks, watching OTT content, or scrolling social media apps.
It depends on how you plan to use the tablet. Wi-Fi-only is ideal if you’ll mostly use it at home or school. Choose Wi-Fi + 4G or 5G if you need on-the-go access, especially while travelling or if you don’t always have a Wi-Fi network nearby.
Tablets under ₹20,000 usually offer 32GB or 64GB storage. If you stream, read, or use online apps, 32GB is manageable. For offline videos, files, and gaming, choose 64GB or ensure the device has expandable memory support via microSD card.
|Best tablets under ₹20000
|Display Resolution
|Colour
|Special Features
OnePlus Pad Go
|2408 x 1720 Pixels
|Green
Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
|1920 x 1200 Pixels
|Grey
|90 Hz Refresh Rate, 90 Hz Refresh Rate
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen
|1920x1080 Pixels
|Green
FHD Display, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Octa-Core Processor
Redmi Pad Pro
|2560 x1600 Pixels
Mist Blue
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, HyperOS
Nokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet
|1280 X 800 Pixels
|Blue
AI face Unlock, All-Day Battery
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover
|2000 x 1200 Pixels
|Grey
6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13
Redmi Pad 2, Active Pen Support
|2560 x 1600 Pixels
|Sky Blue
AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers
|2560 x 1440
|Luna Grey
Android 14, 45 W Fast Charger
Top 8 value for money tablets that balance quality, speed and productivity: Best tablets for everyday use on a budget
10 smart value tablets that deliver smooth multitasking, crisp visuals and long battery backup without breaking the bank
