Playing on PS5? These top monitors can unlock its full potential

Buying a monitor for the PlayStation 5 is no longer just about screen size. Sony’s consoles support features such as 4K output, 120Hz gameplay, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. To make the most of these capabilities, gamers need a display that can keep up.

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While 4K remains the sweet spot for PS5 and PS5 Pro users, factors such as response time, input lag, HDR performance, and connectivity also play a role. The good news is that there are options across different budgets and use cases, whether gaming is your primary focus or part of a mixed work-and-play setup.

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The Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor offers a practical entry point for PS5 owners who want 4K gaming without spending heavily on a display. Although Dell positions it as a productivity monitor, it includes features that work well with Sony’s console. The 27-inch IPS

panel supports 4K resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz through HDMI 2.1, allowing users to access supported PS5 gaming modes.

Low input lag helps maintain responsive gameplay, while the IPS panel delivers consistent image quality for both gaming and everyday use. For buyers seeking a balance between price and performance, this monitor remains a sensible option.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches (68.58 cm) Panel Type IPS (In-Plane Switching) Resolution 4K UHD (3840 \ 2160) Refresh Rate 120Hz Colour Gamut 120Hz Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1X Display Port 1.4 Audio Integrated Speakers Reason to buy Crisp 4K Ultra HD picture quality Smooth 120Hz smooth movement refresh rate Wide viewing angles and accurate colours with IPS technology Built-in speakers save desk space Fully adjustable stand (height, tilt, swivel, pivot) Reason to avoid Lacks a built-in USB hub for accessories No USB-C power delivery to charge laptops 4ms response time is not built for hardcore competitive gaming

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The Samsung Odyssey G7 targets gamers who want both image detail and smooth gameplay. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel provides sharper visuals than standard 1440p displays, making it suitable for story-driven games, racing titles, and open-world experiences. The monitor also handles text and productivity tasks well, which can be useful for users who work and game on the same screen.

With a 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, the Odyssey G7 is well-equipped for PS5 and PS5 Pro gaming, delivering access to high-refresh-rate gameplay where supported.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Panel Type IPS Resolution 4K UHD (3840 X 2160) Refresh Rate 144Hz HDR Support VESA DisplayHDR 400, HDR10+ Gaming Ports 1X DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI ports, USB hub Audio Built-in Speakers (10W output) Reason to buy 144Hz refresh rate and near-instant 1ms response 4K clarity paired with lifelike HDR colours Built-in Gaming Hub lets you stream games without a console Fast IPS screen keeps colours looking great from any angle Smart TV features and voice control built right in Reason to avoid Higher power consumption during heavy use Features might feel overly complicated for casual office use Premium pricing compared to standard 4K displays

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The LG UltraGear 34-inch monitor focuses on screen space rather than traditional console gaming requirements. Its 3440×1440 ultrawide resolution expands the field of view, creating a different experience in racing games, simulations, and role-playing titles. The wider screen also benefits multitasking, making it useful beyond gaming.

However, PS5 does not support ultrawide output natively, meaning users will not fully utilise the display's aspect ratio on the console. Buyers should consider it primarily if they also use a PC alongside their PlayStation.

Specifications Screen Size 34 inches (86.35cm) Panel Type VA (Vertical Alignment) Resolution WQHD (3440 X 1440) Refresh Rate 160Hz Colour Gamut 99% sRGB Ports 2X HDMI 2.1, 1X DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone out Audio Built-in Speakers (5W 2X with MaxxAudio) Reason to buy Massive 21:9 ultrawide space offers 34% more viewing area The immersive curved screen brings everything into view comfortably Fast 160Hz movement is perfect for smooth gameplay High contrast ratio yields deep blacks and dark scenes Strong audio punch with built-in Waves MaxxAudio speakers Reason to avoid Massive 21:9 ultrawide space offers 34% more viewing area The immersive curved screen brings everything into view comfortably Fast 160Hz movement is perfect for smooth gameplay High contrast ratio yields deep blacks and dark scenes Strong audio punch with built-in Waves MaxxAudio speakers

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For users who divide their time between gaming and content creation, the BenQ EW2790U offers a 4K IPS panel focused on image accuracy and detail. The monitor performs well for photo editing, video work, and media consumption thanks to its high-resolution display and consistent colour reproduction. High-resolution content appears detailed, making it suitable for creative workflows.

Gaming is not its primary purpose, however. The 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for players seeking higher frame-rate experiences on the PS5.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Panel Type IPS Resolution 4K UHD (3840 X 2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz Colour Gamut 95% DCI-P3 Ports 1X USB-C (65W Power Delivery, DP Alt Mode), 3X HDMI 2.0, USB Type-A Hub Audio Built-in Speakers (5W X 2) Reason to buy 4K screen Clean single-cable USB-C connection that charges your laptop (65W) Rich built-in audio setup with custom sound modes Great eye protection features that reduce screen flicker and strain Accurate colour presentation makes it friendly for casual photo editing Reason to avoid Locked at a standard 60Hz rate, making it poor for fast gaming Stand does not support side-to-side rotation or vertical portrait rotation The screen cannot get bright enough to offer a true high-end HDR effect

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The Dell UltraSharp U2724DE is designed for professionals but can also serve casual gamers. One of its key strengths is versatility. The monitor combines reliable colour performance with USB-C connectivity, allowing users to connect, charge, and manage peripherals through a single cable.

Its ergonomic stand and built-in hub make desk management easier, particularly for laptop users. While gaming features take a back seat compared to dedicated gaming monitors, the U2724DE is a strong choice for users who need a display that supports work first and gaming second.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Panel Type IPS Black Technology Resolution QHD (2560 X 1440) Refresh Rate 120Hz Colour Gamut 100% sRGB, 98% Display P3 / DCI-P3 Ports 1X Thunderbolt 4 (90W, DP Alt Mode), 1X Thunderbolt 4 downstream (15W), 1X DisplayPort 1.4 in, 1X DisplayPort 1.4 out (for dual monitors), 1X HDMI, 4X USB-A downstream, 1X USB-C downstream, 1X 2.5GbE RJ45 Ethernet, Audio out Reason to buy Advanced screen tech provides twice the contrast and deeper blacks than regular monitors Incredible connectivity with high-speed Thunderbolt 4 ports Charges laptops with up to 90W of power over a single cable Fluid 120Hz navigation speeds up everyday scrolling and office work Built-in wired internet port and colour sensors that adjust to your room Reason to avoid Considerably higher price point for a Quad HD resolution screen No built-in speakers included Lower resolution than 4K alternatives in this price tier

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Monitor for PS5 1. HDMI 2.1 Support: Required for 4K gaming at 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

2. Resolution: Choose 4K for the best image quality and console compatibility.

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3. Refresh Rate: A 120Hz or higher panel helps deliver smoother gameplay.

4. VRR Support: Variable Refresh Rate reduces screen tearing and improves performance.

5. Response Time and Input Lag: Lower values help ensure quicker and more responsive gaming.

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