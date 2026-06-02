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Playing on PS5? These top monitors can unlock its full potential

A PS5 can only perform as well as the screen it's connected to. Here are five monitors worth considering before your next upgrade.

Published2 Jun 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Choosing the right monitor helps PS5 users unlock 4K gaming, higher refresh rates, and smoother gameplay.
Choosing the right monitor helps PS5 users unlock 4K gaming, higher refresh rates, and smoother gameplay.(Pexels)
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By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Live Mint , with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

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Buying a monitor for the PlayStation 5 is no longer just about screen size. Sony’s consoles support features such as 4K output, 120Hz gameplay, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. To make the most of these capabilities, gamers need a display that can keep up.

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While 4K remains the sweet spot for PS5 and PS5 Pro users, factors such as response time, input lag, HDR performance, and connectivity also play a role. The good news is that there are options across different budgets and use cases, whether gaming is your primary focus or part of a mixed work-and-play setup.

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The Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor offers a practical entry point for PS5 owners who want 4K gaming without spending heavily on a display. Although Dell positions it as a productivity monitor, it includes features that work well with Sony’s console. The 27-inch IPS

panel supports 4K resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz through HDMI 2.1, allowing users to access supported PS5 gaming modes.

Low input lag helps maintain responsive gameplay, while the IPS panel delivers consistent image quality for both gaming and everyday use. For buyers seeking a balance between price and performance, this monitor remains a sensible option.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches (68.58 cm)
Panel Type
IPS (In-Plane Switching)
Resolution
4K UHD (3840 \ 2160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Colour Gamut
120Hz
Ports
2x HDMI 2.1, 1X Display Port 1.4
Audio
Integrated Speakers

Reason to buy

Crisp 4K Ultra HD picture quality

Smooth 120Hz smooth movement refresh rate

Wide viewing angles and accurate colours with IPS technology

Built-in speakers save desk space

Fully adjustable stand (height, tilt, swivel, pivot)

Reason to avoid

Lacks a built-in USB hub for accessories

No USB-C power delivery to charge laptops

4ms response time is not built for hardcore competitive gaming

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The Samsung Odyssey G7 targets gamers who want both image detail and smooth gameplay. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel provides sharper visuals than standard 1440p displays, making it suitable for story-driven games, racing titles, and open-world experiences. The monitor also handles text and productivity tasks well, which can be useful for users who work and game on the same screen.

With a 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, the Odyssey G7 is well-equipped for PS5 and PS5 Pro gaming, delivering access to high-refresh-rate gameplay where supported.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches
Panel Type
IPS
Resolution
4K UHD (3840 X 2160)
Refresh Rate
144Hz
HDR Support
VESA DisplayHDR 400, HDR10+ Gaming
Ports
1X DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI ports, USB hub
Audio
Built-in Speakers (10W output)

Reason to buy

144Hz refresh rate and near-instant 1ms response

4K clarity paired with lifelike HDR colours

Built-in Gaming Hub lets you stream games without a console

Fast IPS screen keeps colours looking great from any angle

Smart TV features and voice control built right in

Reason to avoid

Higher power consumption during heavy use

Features might feel overly complicated for casual office use

Premium pricing compared to standard 4K displays

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The LG UltraGear 34-inch monitor focuses on screen space rather than traditional console gaming requirements. Its 3440×1440 ultrawide resolution expands the field of view, creating a different experience in racing games, simulations, and role-playing titles. The wider screen also benefits multitasking, making it useful beyond gaming.

However, PS5 does not support ultrawide output natively, meaning users will not fully utilise the display's aspect ratio on the console. Buyers should consider it primarily if they also use a PC alongside their PlayStation.

Specifications

Screen Size
34 inches (86.35cm)
Panel Type
VA (Vertical Alignment)
Resolution
WQHD (3440 X 1440)
Refresh Rate
160Hz
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB
Ports
2X HDMI 2.1, 1X DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone out
Audio
Built-in Speakers (5W 2X with MaxxAudio)

Reason to buy

Massive 21:9 ultrawide space offers 34% more viewing area

The immersive curved screen brings everything into view comfortably

Fast 160Hz movement is perfect for smooth gameplay

High contrast ratio yields deep blacks and dark scenes

Strong audio punch with built-in Waves MaxxAudio speakers

Reason to avoid

Massive 21:9 ultrawide space offers 34% more viewing area

The immersive curved screen brings everything into view comfortably

Fast 160Hz movement is perfect for smooth gameplay

High contrast ratio yields deep blacks and dark scenes

Strong audio punch with built-in Waves MaxxAudio speakers

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For users who divide their time between gaming and content creation, the BenQ EW2790U offers a 4K IPS panel focused on image accuracy and detail. The monitor performs well for photo editing, video work, and media consumption thanks to its high-resolution display and consistent colour reproduction. High-resolution content appears detailed, making it suitable for creative workflows.

Gaming is not its primary purpose, however. The 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for players seeking higher frame-rate experiences on the PS5.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches
Panel Type
IPS
Resolution
4K UHD (3840 X 2160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Colour Gamut
95% DCI-P3
Ports
1X USB-C (65W Power Delivery, DP Alt Mode), 3X HDMI 2.0, USB Type-A Hub
Audio
Built-in Speakers (5W X 2)

Reason to buy

4K screen

Clean single-cable USB-C connection that charges your laptop (65W)

Rich built-in audio setup with custom sound modes

Great eye protection features that reduce screen flicker and strain

Accurate colour presentation makes it friendly for casual photo editing

Reason to avoid

Locked at a standard 60Hz rate, making it poor for fast gaming

Stand does not support side-to-side rotation or vertical portrait rotation

The screen cannot get bright enough to offer a true high-end HDR effect

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The Dell UltraSharp U2724DE is designed for professionals but can also serve casual gamers. One of its key strengths is versatility. The monitor combines reliable colour performance with USB-C connectivity, allowing users to connect, charge, and manage peripherals through a single cable.

Its ergonomic stand and built-in hub make desk management easier, particularly for laptop users. While gaming features take a back seat compared to dedicated gaming monitors, the U2724DE is a strong choice for users who need a display that supports work first and gaming second.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches
Panel Type
IPS Black Technology
Resolution
QHD (2560 X 1440)
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Colour Gamut
100% sRGB, 98% Display P3 / DCI-P3
Ports
1X Thunderbolt 4 (90W, DP Alt Mode), 1X Thunderbolt 4 downstream (15W), 1X DisplayPort 1.4 in, 1X DisplayPort 1.4 out (for dual monitors), 1X HDMI, 4X USB-A downstream, 1X USB-C downstream, 1X 2.5GbE RJ45 Ethernet, Audio out

Reason to buy

Advanced screen tech provides twice the contrast and deeper blacks than regular monitors

Incredible connectivity with high-speed Thunderbolt 4 ports

Charges laptops with up to 90W of power over a single cable

Fluid 120Hz navigation speeds up everyday scrolling and office work

Built-in wired internet port and colour sensors that adjust to your room

Reason to avoid

Considerably higher price point for a Quad HD resolution screen

No built-in speakers included

Lower resolution than 4K alternatives in this price tier

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Monitor for PS5

1. HDMI 2.1 Support: Required for 4K gaming at 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

2. Resolution: Choose 4K for the best image quality and console compatibility.

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3. Refresh Rate: A 120Hz or higher panel helps deliver smoother gameplay.

4. VRR Support: Variable Refresh Rate reduces screen tearing and improves performance.

5. Response Time and Input Lag: Lower values help ensure quicker and more responsive gaming.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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