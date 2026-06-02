Playing on PS5? These top monitors can unlock its full potential

Buying a monitor for the PlayStation 5 is no longer just about screen size. Sony’s consoles support features such as 4K output, 120Hz gameplay, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. To make the most of these capabilities, gamers need a display that can keep up.
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While 4K remains the sweet spot for PS5 and PS5 Pro users, factors such as response time, input lag, HDR performance, and connectivity also play a role. The good news is that there are options across different budgets and use cases, whether gaming is your primary focus or part of a mixed work-and-play setup.
The Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor offers a practical entry point for PS5 owners who want 4K gaming without spending heavily on a display. Although Dell positions it as a productivity monitor, it includes features that work well with Sony’s console. The 27-inch IPS
panel supports 4K resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz through HDMI 2.1, allowing users to access supported PS5 gaming modes.
Low input lag helps maintain responsive gameplay, while the IPS panel delivers consistent image quality for both gaming and everyday use. For buyers seeking a balance between price and performance, this monitor remains a sensible option.
Crisp 4K Ultra HD picture quality
Smooth 120Hz smooth movement refresh rate
Wide viewing angles and accurate colours with IPS technology
Built-in speakers save desk space
Fully adjustable stand (height, tilt, swivel, pivot)
Lacks a built-in USB hub for accessories
No USB-C power delivery to charge laptops
4ms response time is not built for hardcore competitive gaming
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The Samsung Odyssey G7 targets gamers who want both image detail and smooth gameplay. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel provides sharper visuals than standard 1440p displays, making it suitable for story-driven games, racing titles, and open-world experiences. The monitor also handles text and productivity tasks well, which can be useful for users who work and game on the same screen.
With a 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, the Odyssey G7 is well-equipped for PS5 and PS5 Pro gaming, delivering access to high-refresh-rate gameplay where supported.
144Hz refresh rate and near-instant 1ms response
4K clarity paired with lifelike HDR colours
Built-in Gaming Hub lets you stream games without a console
Fast IPS screen keeps colours looking great from any angle
Smart TV features and voice control built right in
Higher power consumption during heavy use
Features might feel overly complicated for casual office use
Premium pricing compared to standard 4K displays
The LG UltraGear 34-inch monitor focuses on screen space rather than traditional console gaming requirements. Its 3440×1440 ultrawide resolution expands the field of view, creating a different experience in racing games, simulations, and role-playing titles. The wider screen also benefits multitasking, making it useful beyond gaming.
However, PS5 does not support ultrawide output natively, meaning users will not fully utilise the display's aspect ratio on the console. Buyers should consider it primarily if they also use a PC alongside their PlayStation.
Massive 21:9 ultrawide space offers 34% more viewing area
The immersive curved screen brings everything into view comfortably
Fast 160Hz movement is perfect for smooth gameplay
High contrast ratio yields deep blacks and dark scenes
Strong audio punch with built-in Waves MaxxAudio speakers
Massive 21:9 ultrawide space offers 34% more viewing area
The immersive curved screen brings everything into view comfortably
Fast 160Hz movement is perfect for smooth gameplay
High contrast ratio yields deep blacks and dark scenes
Strong audio punch with built-in Waves MaxxAudio speakers
For users who divide their time between gaming and content creation, the BenQ EW2790U offers a 4K IPS panel focused on image accuracy and detail. The monitor performs well for photo editing, video work, and media consumption thanks to its high-resolution display and consistent colour reproduction. High-resolution content appears detailed, making it suitable for creative workflows.
Gaming is not its primary purpose, however. The 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for players seeking higher frame-rate experiences on the PS5.
4K screen
Clean single-cable USB-C connection that charges your laptop (65W)
Rich built-in audio setup with custom sound modes
Great eye protection features that reduce screen flicker and strain
Accurate colour presentation makes it friendly for casual photo editing
Locked at a standard 60Hz rate, making it poor for fast gaming
Stand does not support side-to-side rotation or vertical portrait rotation
The screen cannot get bright enough to offer a true high-end HDR effect
The Dell UltraSharp U2724DE is designed for professionals but can also serve casual gamers. One of its key strengths is versatility. The monitor combines reliable colour performance with USB-C connectivity, allowing users to connect, charge, and manage peripherals through a single cable.
Its ergonomic stand and built-in hub make desk management easier, particularly for laptop users. While gaming features take a back seat compared to dedicated gaming monitors, the U2724DE is a strong choice for users who need a display that supports work first and gaming second.
Advanced screen tech provides twice the contrast and deeper blacks than regular monitors
Incredible connectivity with high-speed Thunderbolt 4 ports
Charges laptops with up to 90W of power over a single cable
Fluid 120Hz navigation speeds up everyday scrolling and office work
Built-in wired internet port and colour sensors that adjust to your room
Considerably higher price point for a Quad HD resolution screen
No built-in speakers included
Lower resolution than 4K alternatives in this price tier
1. HDMI 2.1 Support: Required for 4K gaming at 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro.
2. Resolution: Choose 4K for the best image quality and console compatibility.
3. Refresh Rate: A 120Hz or higher panel helps deliver smoother gameplay.
4. VRR Support: Variable Refresh Rate reduces screen tearing and improves performance.
5. Response Time and Input Lag: Lower values help ensure quicker and more responsive gaming.
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