PlayStation Plus confirms November 2025 lineup: Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and TABS arrive for PS4 and PS5

Sony confirms the November 2025 PS Plus lineup matching earlier reports with Stray EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator on the list. All three are claimable from Tuesday, November 4 through Monday, December 1 for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium members across PS5 and PS4.

Stray leads the lineup this month. BlueTwelve Studio’s cat adventure is a compact tour of a neon lit, robot run city. You climb rooftops, slip through alleys, and lean on a small drone companion to open routes, read signs, and solve light environmental puzzles. If you missed it at launch, it is a weekend length run with enough mystery to linger.

Rally fans get EA Sports WRC 24, Codemasters’ official World Rally Championship entry built on the studio’s long rally pedigree. Expect modern cars across WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC classes, stages that test pace notes as much as reflexes, and a suite of modes to fit different sessions. Builder lets you design and drive a custom rally car. Moments serves bite size challenges inspired by real events. The long form options, Career, Championship, Time Trial, and cross platform multiplayer, cover the rest.

Advertisement

Rounding out the set, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS) is a physics led tactics sandbox that never takes itself too seriously. You assemble wobbling armies from different eras, press start, and then tune formations until the chaos breaks your way. It is playful, easy to share, and a good palate cleanser between heavier games.

How the window works The availability window is Nov 4 to Dec 1. Add the games to your library during that period and they remain playable as long as your subscription is active. Regional store refreshes can roll out at slightly different hours, but the dates hold.

Last call for October’s games You have until Monday, November 3 to redeem October’s lineup: Alan Wake II, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon, before the November trio takes over the slot. If you are juggling a backlog, claim now and download later.

Advertisement

Why this month makes sense It is a neat spread for the pre holiday stretch. Stray offers a focused story you can finish in a few sittings. EA Sports WRC 24 is the deep dive for longer evenings, with tuning, stages, and progression to keep you busy. TABS is the drop in sandbox that turns “one more try” into an hour.