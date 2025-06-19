Poco F7 to compete with iQOO Neo 10 in mid-range segment: Know which phone offers top value

The Poco F7 is launching on June 24 in India at under Rs.35000. Within the revealed price bracket, the smartphone competes with several other mid-rangers such as Vivo T4, iQOO Neo 10, and more. However, the iQOO Neo 10 and Poco F7 share the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, raising questions about which model is value for money. Therefore, to get a greater understanding, we have curated a comparison between Poco F7’s expected specifications and iQOO Neo 10 features. This way, buyers can make an informed decision and buy the product which matches their day-to-day requirements.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Design and display The Poco F7 features a dual-tone design with RGB lighting around the pill-shaped camera module, hinting towards its performance and gaming capabilities. The upper half of the smartphone has a transparent-like design, similar to what the Infinix GT series and Nothing models offer. Lastly, it is expected to come with an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10 features a squiricle camera module, with a race track-inspired rear panel, giving it a unique look. However, it comes with an IP65 rating for water protection, which is not as durable as the Poco F7.

The Poco F7 is expected to come with a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and up to 3200 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5000 nits of peak brightness. Therefore, we can say that specs-wise, the iQOO Neo 10 is snappier and brighter.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Performance and battery Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The Poco F7 is expected to offer up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 24GB of Turbo RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Whereas, the iQOO Neo 10 offers up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB. Therefore, both smartphones may offer powerful performance. However, it should be noted that the Poco F7 is more of a performance-centric device.

For lasting performance, the Poco F7 is confirmed to be backed by a 7550mAh battery that may support 90W fast charging. Whereas, the iQOO Neo 10 features a 7,000mAh battery that supports a 120W fast charger.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Camera The Poco F7 features a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. We can also see the 50MP mention in the smartphone design, confirming the rumours. On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10 also comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the Poco F7 may feature a 20MP selfie camera, whereas the Neo 10 supports a 32MP selfie camera.

