Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Check which smartphone delivers more for its price

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10:The market for premium mid-range smartphones in India is growing fiercely competitive, with brands pushing limits on performance, display quality, and battery life. Recently, Poco and iQOO entered the sub-Rs. 35,000 price segment with the launch of the Poco F7 5G and the iQOO Neo 10. Both devices come equipped with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processors and offer advanced features aimed at tech-savvy users who want high-end specs without the flagship price tag. Here’s a detailed specs comparison of the Poco F7 and iQOO Neo 10 to help you choose the right mobile phone to fulfil your needs.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Display The Poco F7 features a large 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. It can reach a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits, which claims to offer users clear visibility under bright conditions.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 10 sports a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED display, but it supports a faster 144Hz refresh rate and a much brighter display, peaking at 5000 nits.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Processor and Memory Both smartphones, Poco F7 and iQOO Neo 10, rely on the same processor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is a lower variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite. The Poco F7 is available with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and can extend memory with up to 24GB of Turbo RAM. Additionally, it is available in up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10 comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Both devices operate on a custom UI based on Android 15. Poco promises longer software support, offering four years of major updates and six years of security patches. In contrast, iQOO guarantees three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Cameras The Poco F7 features a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor. It also has a 20MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

In contrast, the iQOO Neo 10 sports a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens for wider shots and more versatility. It has a 32MP camera on the front for sharper selfies.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Battery and Charging The Poco F7 packs a larger 7550mAh battery. It supports 90W fast charging, which allows for quick power top-ups. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 10 includes a 7000mAh battery but compensates with a faster 120W charger. This means the Neo 10 can charge faster despite having a slightly smaller battery. Battery capacity and charging speeds are crucial for users on the go.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Pricing and Colour Options Poco F7 is priced at ₹31,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and ₹33,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model, respectively. The device comes in three colour options: Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black.

Whereas, the iQOO Neo 10 is priced at ₹31,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, ₹33,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 12GB + 256GB is priced at Rs. 35,999 and and a high-end 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at ₹40,999. The device comes in two colour options: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome.

