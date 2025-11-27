Poco Pad X1 and Pad M1 give Poco a serious entry into the big screen tablet game

Poco is not sticking to phones this season. At its November event in Bali, the company also added two Android tablets to the line up, the Poco Pad X1 and Pad M1, as companions to the F8 Ultra and F8 Pro. The split is simple, with one meant for people who want more power and AI features and the other for those who mostly care about video, classes and battery life.

The Pad X1 is clearly the showpiece. It comes with an 11.2 inch 3.2K display that can refresh up to 144Hz, so scrolling and games look clean and fluid. Poco has matched that with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and an 8,850mAh battery, which makes it feel like a device you can work on through the day and still use for gaming and streaming at night.

Poco is also leaning hard on Xiaomi’s HyperOS and HyperAI layer here. You get tools for writing, translation, speech to text and creative bits such as AI art and smart erase, which matter more on a big canvas than on a small phone display. The Pad X1 works with the Focus Pen stylus and a Floating Keyboard that snaps on using pogo pins, so it can double as a light laptop stand in a pinch. The Pad M1 takes a slightly different route. It moves to a 12.1 inch 2.5K panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and feels more tuned to long shows, reading and split screen. Inside, there is a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with a microSD slot that can push space up to 2TB. So even if you keep saving videos or class notes offline, you are not running out of room in a hurry.

Poco Pad M1

The battery is where the Pad M1 really flexes. Poco has put in a 12,000mAh unit, with claims of more than 14 hours of video and over 105 hours of music, plus 33W fast charging and 27W reverse charging if you want to top up your phone from the tablet. There is also a quad speaker setup that can go loud for group watching, along with support for Poco Smart Pen and an external keyboard.

Both tablets come in blue and grey, run HyperOS and use quad speakers, so the basic experience is shared. The Pad X1 stays slimmer and lighter at around 6.18mm and 500g, while the Pad M1 feels a bit more solid in hand because of the bigger screen and battery inside. Globally, Poco has priced the Pad X1 at 399 US dollars for the 8GB + 512GB version, with an early bird tag of 349 dollars. The Pad M1 comes in at 329 dollars for 8GB + 256GB, with a launch offer of 279 dollars. Accessories sit on top of that: the Floating Keyboard for the X1 is 199 dollars, a standard keyboard is 129 dollars, covers start at 29 dollars and pens range from 69 to 99 dollars depending on the model.

