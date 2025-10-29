Portronics Beem 550 debuts in India with Full HD projection and 6000 lumens: Price, where to buy

Portronics has introduced the Beem 550 Smart LED projector for the Indian market, aimed at first time buyers who want a big picture without spending television money. The brief is clear. Native 1080p resolution, a strong brightness claim, quick setup, and a compact body that fits a living room or bedroom with ease.

The spec sheet lists Full HD output and a rated 6000 lumens brightness. As with any projector, treat the brightness figure as guidance, not a guarantee. What you see depends on the room, the screen, and how large you push the image. Keep ambient light under control and you should get a comfortable evening movie or a weekend match without needing blackout curtains at midday.

It supports screens up to about 100 inches, which suits most homes without a long throw. Autofocus takes care of sharpness and keystone correction squares the image if the projector sits a little off to one side. These small conveniences save time if you set it up for a film and put it away after.

There is a built-in 5W speaker for casual viewing. It will do for news or a sitcom, but plan on a small soundbar or powered speakers if you want clearer dialogue and a touch of bass. The LED light source carries a claimed life of 40,000 hours. That is common in this price band and one reason LED projectors are simpler to own than older lamp based models.

Connectivity covers the bases. You get HDMI for a set top box, console or streaming stick, USB for local media, and a 3.5 mm jack for audio. Wireless casting and built in apps are included, but a streaming stick still makes sense for updates and speed for reliable updates and faster navigation.

Portronics quotes a contrast ratio of 2,000 to 1. In practice the room matters more than the number. Dark scenes will always look better in a dim space. If you watch a lot of moody dramas at night, a neutral screen can lift perceived contrast and reduce the grain you see on a plain wall.

Portronics Beem 550 projector

Price and availability in India The Beem 550 arrives at a launch price of ₹9,999 and includes a 12 month warranty. You can buy it through the brand’s own store, major online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, and authorised offline retailers across India.

Who should consider it? Anyone who wants a large image for films, cricket and casual console play without buying a giant television. If you can dim the room and keep the screen size sensible, the Beem 550’s Full HD picture, autofocus and simple setup make a strong case in the entry bracket.

Measure your throw distance to hit the screen size you want. Listen for fan noise in a quiet scene. Try autofocus and keystone in person if you can. If you already own a streaming stick, keep using it. If not, add one to the budget.

