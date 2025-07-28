Portronics introduces Apollo 20 Bluetooth speaker in India at ₹2,549- All details

Portronics has launched a new Bluetooth speaker, the Apollo 20, in the budget segment with dynamic RGB light, voice-changing effects and dual wireless karaoke mics. It offers 25W output that is enough to fill the room with deep base sound, making it perfect for small gatherings at home. Since it comes with karaoke, users can also enjoy singing solo or a duet with their friends and family, making it a perfect choice for a random karaoke session. Alongside the mics, it also offers extended battery life, so it will not offer a dull moment. Therefore, if you are looking for something similar, then know what the Apollo 20 Bluetooth speaker has to offer at under Rs. 3000.

Portronics Apollo 20 Bluetooth speaker: Specifications and features Portronics has introduced a new Bluetooth speaker dubbed Apollo 20 for karaoke lovers with dual wireless mics. The speaker offers 25W of audio output that includes dual passive radiators for clear and deep bass sound. The mics and speaker both come with RGB lighting that changes light effects based on voice and echo controls, enhancing the vibe of the party. With Apollo 20, Portronics is offering up to 5 hours of playback time and supports fast charging with a Type-C port.

Portronics Apollo 20 Bluetooth speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.4 for a wide range of connectivity. Users can also opt for AUX and USB connections. Additionally, the speaker has a compact build; therefore, users can easily carry the device around using the easy grip handle. It also has a splash-proof exterior, enabling users to keep it indoors or take it outside without many worries. Hence, the company said, “Apollo 20 offers the perfect combination of entertainment and portability.”

