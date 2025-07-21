Portronics launched Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard at ₹999 in India

Portronics has introduced a new range of wireless keyboard dubbed Bubble 3.0 in India. The keyboard offers to connect with over 4 devices simultaneously, offers a comfortable design, and is built for modern work habits. Users can easily connect the wireless keyboard to any device, such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and even smart TVs. Bubble 3.0 also comes with a stand that has a padded silicone coating to keep the device in position. Additionally, users can also get access to Microsoft Copilot features, making the Bubble 3.0 a smart wireless keyboard. Know more about what the keyboard has to offer.

Portronics Bubble 3.0 specs and features The Portronics Bubble 3.0 features low-profile keys and an X-structure mechanism for a comfortable and noise-free typing experience. Instead of a traditional square-shaped key, it features a rounded key with a concave shape, which claims to reduce finger strain. Therefore, the keyboard is designed for users who type for long hours. Alongside a comfortable design, it also comes with a dual-height adjustment feature for users to find a comfortable angle.

The Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard offers uninterrupted connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3, enabling users to connect 3 devices wirelessly and one via the 2.4GHz USB receiver. The keyboard is also compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and smart TVs. Therefore, users can easily switch between devices based on requirements and multitasking abilities. It comes in a full keyboard layout that includes a numpad and multimedia keys for quick access to functions.

Another standout feature of Bubble 3.0 is that it comes integrated with Microsoft Copilot, enabling users to access AI assistance at their fingertips. Via the keyboard, users can also access its ability to under voice commands, making tasks even easier. Lastly, it comes with a rechargeable battery.

Portronics Bubble 3.0 price and availability The Portronics Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard is priced at Rs. 2999 in India. However, the company has introduced an introductory price of just Rs.999. The keyboard will be available to purchase on the Portronics website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.