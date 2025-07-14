Portronics launches Beem 540 smart projector in India, priced at ₹9,499

Portronics has launched its latest smart LED projector, the Beem 540, in India. Priced at ₹9,499, the projector is now available for purchase via the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. It also comes with a 12-month warranty.

The Beem 540 is aimed at users seeking a portable display solution for work and entertainment. It features a built-in Android 13 operating system, allowing users to stream content directly from apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video without requiring a separate streaming device.

The projector supports 4K content and delivers 4000 lumens of brightness. Its native resolution is 720p, which is suitable for general viewing and presentations. It comes with auto-focus and vertical keystone correction for quick and easy setup, especially when the projector is placed at an angle or in a new environment.

The device also includes a telescopic stand for adjustable height and tilt and can be table-mounted or ceiling-mounted using the built-in slot. For connectivity, the Beem 540 offers built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with HDMI, USB, and AUX ports for wired options. It features a 3W in-built speaker and supports external audio devices via Bluetooth or AUX for improved sound output.

