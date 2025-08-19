Portronics ToadPlay Mini wireless mouse with sport-inspired designs launched: Check price, features and more

Portronics has introduced a new product to its accessories range with the launch of the ToadPlay Mini Wireless Mouse. The device stands out for its sport-inspired designs, each modelled on popular games such as basketball, billiards, rugby, cricket, football, and golf. Each variant carries textures, colours, and finishes that connect directly to its respective sport theme.

Portronics ToadPlay Mini Wireless Mouse: Design and Key Features The ToadPlay Mini is designed for compact use and ease of handling. Portronics claims that it has been designed to comfortably fit into the hand, making it practical for students, professionals and casual users who prefer portability. The mouse offers up to 2400 DPI sensitivity, which offers accurate tracking across different surfaces. It is compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows 8/10/11, macOS, and iOS 13 or later.

Furthermore, the device is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, so there's no need for disposable batteries. Charging takes place via a USB Type-C port, offering convenience for users who already rely on the same connector for other gadgets. The mouse also carries a smart power-saving function that automatically puts it into sleep mode when not in use, helping extend its overall battery life.

Portronics ToadPlay Mini Wireless Mouse: Price and Availability Portronics ToadPlay mini wireless mouse is priced at Rs. 1,299. However, as part of its launch offer, the mouse is available for Rs. 799 on the company’s official website. On Amazon.in, it is listed at Rs. 1,199, while buyers can also find it on Flipkart and at various offline retail outlets across India. The product comes with a 12-month warranty.

Portronics Movo 3-in-1 Magnetic Charge Earlier this month, Portronics launched Movo, a multifunctional device that combines a wireless charger, LED-lit mirror, and Bluetooth speaker. The product is designed for use on desks, dressing tables, or bedside areas.

The Movo features a round mirror with three adjustable LED light modes, allowing users to shift between warm and bright daylight tones. Its mirror tilts up to 90 degrees, making it suitable for varied angles and lighting needs. Alongside, it features a 15W Qi2-certified wireless charger and Bluetooth 5.3 for improved connectivity. Priced at Rs. 2,549, the device is available on the Portronics website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores, with a one-year warranty.