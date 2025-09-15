Post-monsoon humidity is rising indoors: This is the only appliance you really need for Navratri and Diwali

The monsoon rains may have cooled North India temporarily, but they’ve left behind something far less pleasant: sticky humidity. Delhi recorded over 323 mm of rain in August, while Gurgaon and Faridabad saw rainfall 20–30% above normal. Even on days without rain, relative humidity has been hovering around 65–70%, making homes feel clammy and uncomfortable.

With the festive season around the corner, from Durga Puja and Navratri to Diwali parties, this muggy air is threatening to dampen the celebrations. After all, who wants to get dressed up for pandal hopping or host guests when the air indoors feels heavy, makeup melts, and clothes refuse to stay fresh?

So, what’s the best way to beat this post-monsoon dampness? Many of us turn to air conditioners (ACs), but experts say that may not be enough.

How ACs handle humidity A traditional air conditioner cools warm air by passing it over refrigerant-filled coils. In the process, it does remove some moisture, but that’s only a by-product. “For regions with limited humidity, like parts of California, an AC with built-in humidity control works fine,” says Tim Alagushov, HVAC specialist and COO of IRBIS Air, Plumbing & Electrical. But in cities like Delhi or Lucknow during the monsoon, the AC struggles. It pulls out only around two gallons of moisture a day, often while consuming high power if used solely to reduce dampness.

Why dehumidifiers work better Dehumidifiers, on the other hand, are designed specifically to remove moisture. Compressor dehumidifiers can quickly extract water from the air and are more energy-efficient than running an AC on “dry” mode. “If you only want to reduce humidity, a dehumidifier will almost always be more efficient,” explains Stephen Day, Operations Manager at iHeat. Depending on size, these appliances can remove 3–9 gallons of water per day, far more than an AC.

What’s more, dehumidifiers work even in moderate temperatures, unlike ACs that are mostly used in hot weather. This makes them especially useful in the weeks after heavy rains, when the air is sticky but not necessarily hot enough to run an AC all day.

The best strategy for homes this Diwali and Durga Puja Experts agree that while ACs are essential for cooling, dehumidifiers are the real heroes for managing monsoon dampness. “A properly sized AC should handle everyday humidity, but if you’re still dealing with high moisture, adding a dehumidifier helps bring things under control,” says Ben Hubbert, Co-owner of Wright Home Services.

Alongside appliances, fixing leaks, improving ventilation, and seasonal maintenance are key to keeping homes dry. After all, no appliance can counter unchecked water seepage.