Premium smartwatches starting at ₹6999: Smart choices for work, workouts and everything in between

A smartwatch is no longer just an add-on to your mobile phone. It has become a device that tracks your movement, records health data, guides workouts, and keeps you connected without pulling out your phone every time. Over the past few years, I’ve seen these wearables move from basic step counters to tools that people rely on through the day, whether it’s checking heart rate during a run, navigating a route, or monitoring sleep patterns at night and stay reliable through long days without frequent charging.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Amazfit Active 2 Premium (Smartchoice) 44mm Smart Watch, Sapphire Glass Display, Free Silicon Strap, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM, iOS & Android, 2000 Nits, 160+ Sports Mode, Black Leather View Details ₹11,999 CHECK DETAILS Titan Celestor 1.43" AMOLED Smart Watch with Built-in GPS, Advanced Health Intelligence, AI Voice Assistant, Aluminium Case, 100+ Sports Modes, Water Resistance – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black) View Details ₹9,995 CHECK DETAILS Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black) View Details ₹9,999 CHECK DETAILS Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral View Details ₹49,900 CHECK DETAILS OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel) View Details ₹14,437 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

What stands out now is how much you can get without spending at the top end. Starting from ₹6,999, several smartwatch brands offer features that were once limited to higher price segments. This includes built-in GPS, detailed health tracking, multiple sports modes, and even support for calls and notifications on the wrist. The focus has shifted from adding more features to making them useful in everyday situations. So, if you’re looking for a premium watch but are still unsure what to buy, we've done the hard work for you. Here are some of the best premium smartwatches from top brands, starting at Rs. 6,999, that you can consider in 2026.

The Amazfit Active 2 Premium 44mm Smart Watch comes with a 1.32-inch display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a pixel density of 353ppi. The screen supports up to 2,000 nits of brightness, making it usable in outdoor conditions.

It includes 164 workout modes, covering activities such as strength training, cycling, swimming, and race formats like Hyrox. Health tracking features include sleep monitoring, stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and reminders to stay active.

For navigation, the device supports five satellite systems and offers offline maps. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating. The 270mAh battery is rated to last up to 10 days under regular usage and around five days with heavy use.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Build Grade 4 Titanium, Sapphire Crystal Glass Processor Exynos W1000 (5-core, 3nm) Battery Multi-day usage IP ratings Swim-proof Reasons to buy Premium sapphire display Titanium is built for durability Bright 1.5-inch AMOLED screen Long battery life Reason to avoid Higher price point Limited app ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the sharp, bright screen and sturdy titanium frame. Many praise all-day comfort and accurate tracking. Some mention a good battery but wish for more watch faces.

Why choose this product? Pick this for a tough, stylish watch with a vivid screen for daily fitness and outdoor use. Great for active users wanting a premium feel without bulk.

2. Titan Celestor 1.43" AMOLED Smart Watch Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Titan Celestor Smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness of 750 nits. It includes a fitness tracking system that logs calories, steps, distance, floors climbed, and activity levels.

A feature called Today’s Highlights brings together daily health stats, activity summaries, and commonly used apps in one interface. The watch also includes built-in GPS along with sensors such as an altimeter, barometer, and compass. The display is protected by Panda Glass, adding durability for daily wear.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch Super AMOLED, 750 nits Build Aluminium body, dual-tone strap Sensors Heart rate, altimeter, barometer, compass, GPS Battery Decent multi-day life Water resistance Sweat-resistant Reasons to buy 1.43-inch AMOLED display Premium aluminum body Built-in altimeter and GPS Good battery endurance Reason to avoid Tracking accuracy issues Overwhelming notifications

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the stylish look and clear display. Battery holds up well, but some note step counts off and notification flood. The companion app is simple.

Why choose this product? Go for this if you want a classy watch with adventure sensors at a fair price. Suits style-focused users who hike or track basics.

The Noise Endeavour Pro Smartwatch is designed for outdoor use. It has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution and brightness up to 1,000 nits. The watch uses titanium alloy bezels and supports downloadable watch faces.

Health features include heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, HRV tracking, stress levels, menstrual tracking, and sleep analysis. It also supports multiple sports modes for different activities. One of its distinct features is a built-in 2W torch. The device uses Bluetooth 5.3 and supports dual-band GPS. It is backed by a 530mAh battery, with up to 10 days of usage and up to 28 days of standby time. It also carries a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 466x466 pixels Build Titanium Alloy, 22mm Battery Up to 10 days Water resistance 5ATM Weight 45g Reasons to buy Rugged titanium alloy frame Vibrant 1.5-inch AMOLED Up to 10-day battery Advanced health tracking Reason to avoid Best for larger wrists Bulkier design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People rave about the bright screen and long battery. Tracking feels reliable, design looks premium. A few say it's heavy for slim wrists.

Why choose this product? Choose for tough daily wear with a strong battery and a clear display. Ideal for fitness fans needing endurance in one package.

The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular 46mm includes a 46mm display with increased screen area compared to earlier models. It uses a Retina display and supports ECG monitoring along with heart rate tracking and alerts for irregular readings.

It also tracks sleep patterns and menstrual cycles. The watch supports fitness tracking across multiple activities and provides data insights for performance tracking. With cellular and Wi-Fi support, users can receive calls and notifications without needing to keep their phone nearby. It is designed to work within the Apple ecosystem, especially with iPhones.

Specifications Display 374x446 pixels, 989 sq mm area Build Aluminium, 46mm Battery 80% in 30 minutes Weight 34.4g Reasons to buy Thinner lighter design Large bright display Fast charging Advanced fitness tools Reason to avoid Shorter battery life Premium cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users highlight comfort and quick charge. Screen is stunning, fitness data spot-on. The battery is good for a day; some want longer.

Why choose this product? Select for seamless iPhone pairing and sleek health tracking. Perfect for daily pros who value speed and style.

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and brightness up to 1,000 nits. The watch uses a stainless steel body and sapphire crystal protection.

It supports L5 GPS frequency for improved tracking accuracy during outdoor activities like running and walking. The watch includes more than 100 sports modes. Health features include heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking. It is built to handle regular usage with a focus on fitness tracking and navigation accuracy.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466, 326 PPI, 600 nits Build Stainless Steel, 47x46.6x12.1mm, 80g Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Water resistance 5ATM, IP68 Battery 500mAh, multi-day, fast wireless charge Reasons to buy Sharp 1.43-inch AMOLED Days-long battery Stainless steel build Smooth Wear OS Reason to avoid Large 47mm size Limited OS updates

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Fans love the battery and crisp display. Performance is quick, design premium. Size fits bigger wrists best.

Why choose this product? Opt for long-lasting power and smooth apps in a solid build. Suit Android users seeking reliability on the go.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a 47mm dial and runs on a processor paired with a BioActive sensor system. It supports dual GPS for better location tracking.

The device uses titanium and sapphire materials and carries ratings of 10ATM and IP68 for resistance against water and dust. It is designed to function in varying environmental conditions. Health tracking includes ECG, blood oxygen measurement, and blood pressure monitoring. The watch also includes physical buttons for quick access to functions.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touch screen Build Titanium [ from prior, inferred] Processor Exynos-based Water resistance 10ATM dive-rated Battery Multi-day Reasons to buy Rugged titanium case Large bright display Advanced GPS tracking Long battery Reason to avoid High price Best with Samsung phones

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise durability and accurate tracking. Display shines outdoors, battery is strong. Some note the best ecosystem fit.

Why choose this product? Ideal for extreme sports and tough use with top sensors. Great for adventurers needing reliable rugged tech.

The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch combines a traditional watch design with smart features. It runs on Wear OS, allowing access to apps, notifications, and calls. Users can switch between multiple watch faces. The device supports fast charging, reaching up to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.

It works with both Android and iOS devices. Features include GPS, health tracking, payment support, and alarms. The watch is aimed at users who want both design and functionality in one device.

Specifications Display 1.28-inch AMOLED, 416x416 Build Stainless Steel RAM/Storage 1GB/8GB Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, altimeter, sleep Water resistance 3ATM Battery 24+ hours mixed use Reasons to buy Premium wellness sensors 1.28-inch AMOLED display Fast charging Classic style options Reason to avoid Average battery life Older Wear OS

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers enjoy notifications and step tracking. Battery lasts a day, design feels luxurious. Some want better endurance.

Why choose this product? Best for fashion-forward tracking with health basics. Suit pros want watch-like smart features.

Product Unique Feature 1 Unique Feature 2 Unique Feature 3 Approx. Price (INR) Battery Life Best Value For Amazfit Active 2 Sapphire glass display Offline GPS maps 160+ workout modes 10,000 10 days Budget multi-sport tracking Titan Celestor Built-in altimeter Barometer sensor Piezoelectric haptics 15,000 5-7 days Stylish adventure basics NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Dual-band GPS AI Companion app 9-axis motion sensor 8,000 10 days Affordable rugged fitness Apple Watch Series 10 Sleep apnea detection Water depth sensing Double-tap gesture 45,000 1-2 days Premium iOS health insights OnePlus Watch 2 Dual-engine chipset Dual-frequency GPS BES 2700 co-processor 25,000 Multi-day Android battery performance Samsung Watch Ultra 10ATM dive rating Rugged titanium bezel Multi-band GPS 60,000 2-3 days Extreme outdoor durability Fossil Gen 6 SpO2 wellness sensor Built-in altimeter Quick-touch charging 20,000 1 day Fashion hybrid smart style