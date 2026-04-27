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Premium smartwatches starting at ₹6999: Smart choices for work, workouts and everything in between

Looking for a smartwatch that fits your routine without overspending? Here are premium smartwatches starting at 6999, built for fitness, calls and daily use.

Published27 Apr 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Take a look at these premium smartwatches, starting at Rs. 6,999, featuring health tracking and other useful functions.
Take a look at these premium smartwatches, starting at Rs. 6,999, featuring health tracking and other useful functions.(Pexels)

By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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A smartwatch is no longer just an add-on to your mobile phone. It has become a device that tracks your movement, records health data, guides workouts, and keeps you connected without pulling out your phone every time. Over the past few years, I’ve seen these wearables move from basic step counters to tools that people rely on through the day, whether it’s checking heart rate during a run, navigating a route, or monitoring sleep patterns at night and stay reliable through long days without frequent charging.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Amazfit Active 2 Premium (Smartchoice) 44mm Smart Watch, Sapphire Glass Display, Free Silicon Strap, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM, iOS & Android, 2000 Nits, 160+ Sports Mode, Black LeatherView Details...

₹11,999

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Titan Celestor 1.43" AMOLED Smart Watch with Built-in GPS, Advanced Health Intelligence, AI Voice Assistant, Aluminium Case, 100+ Sports Modes, Water Resistance – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black)View Details...

₹9,995

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Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black)View Details...

₹9,999

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Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon NeutralView Details...

₹49,900

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OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel)View Details...

₹14,437

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

What stands out now is how much you can get without spending at the top end. Starting from 6,999, several smartwatch brands offer features that were once limited to higher price segments. This includes built-in GPS, detailed health tracking, multiple sports modes, and even support for calls and notifications on the wrist. The focus has shifted from adding more features to making them useful in everyday situations. So, if you’re looking for a premium watch but are still unsure what to buy, we've done the hard work for you. Here are some of the best premium smartwatches from top brands, starting at Rs. 6,999, that you can consider in 2026.

The Amazfit Active 2 Premium 44mm Smart Watch comes with a 1.32-inch display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a pixel density of 353ppi. The screen supports up to 2,000 nits of brightness, making it usable in outdoor conditions.

It includes 164 workout modes, covering activities such as strength training, cycling, swimming, and race formats like Hyrox. Health tracking features include sleep monitoring, stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and reminders to stay active.

For navigation, the device supports five satellite systems and offers offline maps. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating. The 270mAh battery is rated to last up to 10 days under regular usage and around five days with heavy use.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch Super AMOLED
Build
Grade 4 Titanium, Sapphire Crystal Glass
Processor
Exynos W1000 (5-core, 3nm)
Battery
Multi-day usage
IP ratings
Swim-proof

Reasons to buy

...

Premium sapphire display

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Titanium is built for durability

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Bright 1.5-inch AMOLED screen

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Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Higher price point

...

Limited app ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the sharp, bright screen and sturdy titanium frame. Many praise all-day comfort and accurate tracking. Some mention a good battery but wish for more watch faces.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a tough, stylish watch with a vivid screen for daily fitness and outdoor use. Great for active users wanting a premium feel without bulk.

2. Titan Celestor 1.43" AMOLED Smart Watch

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The Titan Celestor Smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness of 750 nits. It includes a fitness tracking system that logs calories, steps, distance, floors climbed, and activity levels.

A feature called Today’s Highlights brings together daily health stats, activity summaries, and commonly used apps in one interface. The watch also includes built-in GPS along with sensors such as an altimeter, barometer, and compass. The display is protected by Panda Glass, adding durability for daily wear.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch Super AMOLED, 750 nits
Build
Aluminium body, dual-tone strap
Sensors
Heart rate, altimeter, barometer, compass, GPS
Battery
Decent multi-day life
Water resistance
Sweat-resistant

Reasons to buy

...

1.43-inch AMOLED display

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Premium aluminum body

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Built-in altimeter and GPS

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Good battery endurance

Reason to avoid

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Tracking accuracy issues

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Overwhelming notifications

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the stylish look and clear display. Battery holds up well, but some note step counts off and notification flood. The companion app is simple.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a classy watch with adventure sensors at a fair price. Suits style-focused users who hike or track basics.

The Noise Endeavour Pro Smartwatch is designed for outdoor use. It has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution and brightness up to 1,000 nits. The watch uses titanium alloy bezels and supports downloadable watch faces.

Health features include heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, HRV tracking, stress levels, menstrual tracking, and sleep analysis. It also supports multiple sports modes for different activities. One of its distinct features is a built-in 2W torch. The device uses Bluetooth 5.3 and supports dual-band GPS. It is backed by a 530mAh battery, with up to 10 days of usage and up to 28 days of standby time. It also carries a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch AMOLED, 466x466 pixels
Build
Titanium Alloy, 22mm
Battery
Up to 10 days
Water resistance
5ATM
Weight
45g

Reasons to buy

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Rugged titanium alloy frame

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Vibrant 1.5-inch AMOLED

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Up to 10-day battery

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Advanced health tracking

Reason to avoid

...

Best for larger wrists

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Bulkier design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People rave about the bright screen and long battery. Tracking feels reliable, design looks premium. A few say it's heavy for slim wrists.

Why choose this product?

Choose for tough daily wear with a strong battery and a clear display. Ideal for fitness fans needing endurance in one package.

The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular 46mm includes a 46mm display with increased screen area compared to earlier models. It uses a Retina display and supports ECG monitoring along with heart rate tracking and alerts for irregular readings.

It also tracks sleep patterns and menstrual cycles. The watch supports fitness tracking across multiple activities and provides data insights for performance tracking. With cellular and Wi-Fi support, users can receive calls and notifications without needing to keep their phone nearby. It is designed to work within the Apple ecosystem, especially with iPhones.

Specifications

Display
374x446 pixels, 989 sq mm area
Build
Aluminium, 46mm
Battery
80% in 30 minutes
Weight
34.4g

Reasons to buy

...

Thinner lighter design

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Large bright display

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Fast charging

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Advanced fitness tools

Reason to avoid

...

Shorter battery life

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Premium cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight comfort and quick charge. Screen is stunning, fitness data spot-on. The battery is good for a day; some want longer.

Why choose this product?

Select for seamless iPhone pairing and sleek health tracking. Perfect for daily pros who value speed and style.

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and brightness up to 1,000 nits. The watch uses a stainless steel body and sapphire crystal protection.

It supports L5 GPS frequency for improved tracking accuracy during outdoor activities like running and walking. The watch includes more than 100 sports modes. Health features include heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking. It is built to handle regular usage with a focus on fitness tracking and navigation accuracy.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466, 326 PPI, 600 nits
Build
Stainless Steel, 47x46.6x12.1mm, 80g
Processor
Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
Water resistance
5ATM, IP68
Battery
500mAh, multi-day, fast wireless charge

Reasons to buy

...

Sharp 1.43-inch AMOLED

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Days-long battery

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Stainless steel build

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Smooth Wear OS

Reason to avoid

...

Large 47mm size

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Limited OS updates

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fans love the battery and crisp display. Performance is quick, design premium. Size fits bigger wrists best.

Why choose this product?

Opt for long-lasting power and smooth apps in a solid build. Suit Android users seeking reliability on the go.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a 47mm dial and runs on a processor paired with a BioActive sensor system. It supports dual GPS for better location tracking.

The device uses titanium and sapphire materials and carries ratings of 10ATM and IP68 for resistance against water and dust. It is designed to function in varying environmental conditions. Health tracking includes ECG, blood oxygen measurement, and blood pressure monitoring. The watch also includes physical buttons for quick access to functions.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch Super AMOLED touch screen
Build
Titanium [ from prior, inferred]
Processor
Exynos-based
Water resistance
10ATM dive-rated
Battery
Multi-day

Reasons to buy

...

Rugged titanium case

...

Large bright display

...

Advanced GPS tracking

...

Long battery

Reason to avoid

...

High price

...

Best with Samsung phones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise durability and accurate tracking. Display shines outdoors, battery is strong. Some note the best ecosystem fit.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for extreme sports and tough use with top sensors. Great for adventurers needing reliable rugged tech.

The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch combines a traditional watch design with smart features. It runs on Wear OS, allowing access to apps, notifications, and calls. Users can switch between multiple watch faces. The device supports fast charging, reaching up to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.

It works with both Android and iOS devices. Features include GPS, health tracking, payment support, and alarms. The watch is aimed at users who want both design and functionality in one device.

Specifications

Display
1.28-inch AMOLED, 416x416
Build
Stainless Steel
RAM/Storage
1GB/8GB
Sensors
Heart rate, SpO2, altimeter, sleep
Water resistance
3ATM
Battery
24+ hours mixed use

Reasons to buy

...

Premium wellness sensors

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1.28-inch AMOLED display

...

Fast charging

...

Classic style options

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

...

Older Wear OS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy notifications and step tracking. Battery lasts a day, design feels luxurious. Some want better endurance.

Why choose this product?

Best for fashion-forward tracking with health basics. Suit pros want watch-like smart features.

ProductUnique Feature 1Unique Feature 2Unique Feature 3Approx. Price (INR)Battery LifeBest Value For
Amazfit Active 2Sapphire glass displayOffline GPS maps160+ workout modes10,00010 daysBudget multi-sport tracking
Titan CelestorBuilt-in altimeterBarometer sensorPiezoelectric haptics15,0005-7 daysStylish adventure basics
NoiseFit Endeavour ProDual-band GPSAI Companion app9-axis motion sensor8,00010 daysAffordable rugged fitness
Apple Watch Series 10Sleep apnea detectionWater depth sensingDouble-tap gesture45,0001-2 daysPremium iOS health insights
OnePlus Watch 2Dual-engine chipsetDual-frequency GPSBES 2700 co-processor25,000Multi-dayAndroid battery performance
Samsung Watch Ultra10ATM dive ratingRugged titanium bezelMulti-band GPS60,0002-3 daysExtreme outdoor durability
Fossil Gen 6SpO2 wellness sensorBuilt-in altimeterQuick-touch charging20,0001 dayFashion hybrid smart style

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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