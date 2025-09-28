Prepare for upcoming pollution with best deals on air purifiers on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

With winter approaching, air pollution levels are expected to rise across cities, making clean indoor air more important than ever. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering heavy discounts on some of the best air purifiers from trusted brands.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms View Details ₹7,499 Check Details LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details ₹4,999 Check Details Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 700 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|50% Quieter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Living room View Details ₹19,999 Check Details acerpure Professional Air Purifier for Home by Acer, Fights Pollution, Virus and Bacteria, 3-in-1 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Air Quality Sensor, AC530-20W, white, Standard View Details ₹11,401.38 Check Details Philips AC0950 Smart Wifi Air Purifier for Home | Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft (30m2) with CADR 250 m3/h | HEPA Filter with Activa Carbon | Scheduler feature Connected with Air + APP View Details ₹8,999 Check Details View More

Whether you’re looking for compact purifiers for bedrooms or high-capacity ones for living spaces, this sale has options to suit every need and budget. Buyers can also take advantage of added GST benefits for even bigger savings. Don’t wait until pollution peaks. Grab an air purifier now and breathe easier all season.

Top deals on Air purifiers during Amazon sale

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 delivers reliable purification for home spaces up to 388 sq.ft. Its 4-stage filtration system effectively removes pollutants, micro allergens, and dust particles. Customers appreciate its H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer for odor control. The purifier operates quietly and is easy to maintain. It’s ideal for those seeking a robust, compact solution to improve indoor air quality efficiently.

Specifications Coverage Area 388 sq.ft Filtration 4-stage (Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon) Efficiency Removes 99.99% pollutants & micro allergens Noise Level Low/Quiet operation Maintenance Easy filter replacement

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 offers 360° surround airflow and True HEPA H13 filtration, covering 480 sq.ft efficiently. It removes dust, allergens, and particulate matter in just 10 minutes. Buyers appreciate the compact design, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. Its 4-stage purification ensures cleaner air rapidly, making it a convenient choice for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices seeking high-performance air purification.

Specifications Coverage Area 480 sq.ft Filtration 4-stage purification, H13 HEPA Efficiency Removes 99.97% dust & particulate matter Airflow Technology 360° surround air Purification Time Cleans room in 10 minutes

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 is ideal for smaller rooms up to 200 sq.ft. Its H13 HEPA filter removes 99.99% allergens, and the ultra-quiet BLDC motor ensures silent operation. Buyers like its app and voice control functionality, making it smart-home ready. With energy-saving operation and a long filter life of 9,000 hours, this compact purifier is a convenient, efficient choice for maintaining clean indoor air without frequent maintenance.

Specifications Coverage Area 200 sq.ft Filtration H13 HEPA Efficiency 99.99% allergen removal Smart Features App & voice control Motor Ultra-quiet BLDC, energy-saving

The Winix Premium air purifier offers advanced 4-stage purification for large spaces up to 1065 sq.ft. It is triple-certified (UK Allergy, ECARF, AHAM) and eliminates viruses, bacteria, and pollutants efficiently. Buyers value its Korean design, effective CADR, and quiet performance. Ideal for those seeking a premium, large-room solution, this purifier ensures healthier indoor air while providing long-term reliability with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 1065 sq.ft Filtration 4-stage purification Certifications UK Allergy, ECARF, AHAM Efficiency Kills viruses & bacteria Warranty 2 years

The atovio wearable purifier is compact, portable, and ideal for personal use. Tested at IIT Kanpur, it removes 99.9% pollutants including PM0.01, PM2.5, and PM10 without requiring a filter. Customers love its convenience, lightweight design, and effectiveness for commuting or small spaces. While not for entire rooms, it provides cleaner personal air in crowded or polluted areas, making it a practical and budget-friendly choice for individuals.

Specifications Type Wearable/Portable Filtration No filter required Efficiency Removes 99.9% pollutants (PM0.01, PM2.5, PM10) Usage Personal, on-the-go Testing IIT Kanpur certified

The Dyson HP10 combines air purification with heating and cooling, making it versatile year-round. Its HEPA and activated carbon filters remove allergens and pollutants effectively. Customers value its sleek design, intelligent sensing, and quiet operation. The device works efficiently in medium-sized rooms, delivering clean air while adjusting temperature automatically. Ideal for users seeking a multifunctional purifier that provides comfort and improved air quality seamlessly.

Specifications Function Purifier + Heater + Fan Filtration HEPA + Activated Carbon Efficiency Removes allergens & pollutants Room Coverage Medium-sized rooms Features Intelligent sensors, automatic adjustments

The AGARO Royal Air Purifier provides 4-stage purification with H13 HEPA, removing 99.99% pollutants, bacteria, and viruses. CADR of 300 m³/hr ensures fast cleaning for bedrooms or small living spaces. Customers like the quiet operation, compact design, and ease of use. It’s an affordable, effective option for families seeking reliable air purification without bulky equipment or complicated maintenance, providing consistent clean air.

Specifications Filtration 4-stage, H13 HEPA Efficiency Removes 99.99% pollutants, bacteria, virus CADR 300 m³/hr Room Coverage Bedrooms, small spaces Noise Level Quiet operation

The FULMINARE air purifier is a compact, portable solution for bedrooms and offices. Its H13 True HEPA filter effectively removes dust, allergens, and pollutants. Buyers appreciate its quiet operation, night light feature, and easy portability. Ideal for small spaces, pets, or office desks, it provides reliable air purification without being intrusive or noisy. The device is perfect for those seeking a budget-friendly, user-friendly air cleaner.

Specifications Filtration H13 True HEPA Efficiency Removes dust & allergens Room Coverage Bedroom, small spaces Noise Level Quiet operation Extras Night light, portable

Similar articles for you Top 8 HEPA filter air purifier for homes in Aug 2025 that are trusted to clean indoor air without the hype