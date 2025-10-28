Price drop on 65-inch smart TVs from Samsung, LG and more leading brands

There's just something about the 65-inch size that hits the sweet spot; it's big enough to feel like a real home theatre without completely swallowing your living room. The only catch? The price. But right now, Amazon is quietly slashing prices on some fantastic big-screen TVs. If you're finally ready to make movies, sports, and gaming feel truly epic, here are the best price drops we found.

The TCL 65C61B is a premium 4K QLED TV featuring a slim uni-body design with Google TV, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and an AiPQ Pro Processor for outstanding color, clarity, and contrast. With ONKYO 2.1 channel audio and DTS Virtual:X, this TV provides cinema-quality sound alongside ultra-smooth visuals. Advanced eye care features, local dimming, and strong brightness make it ideal for both movie and gaming settings.​

Its hands-free voice control, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage ensure seamless operation and multitasking. Multiple connectivity ports (HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Wi-Fi) and smart gaming features like MEMC, ALLM, and Game Master make it versatile for modern living rooms.​

Specifications Display 65” QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 120Hz DLG refresh rate​ Audio ONKYO 2.1CH, 35W, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos​ Processor AiPQ Pro Processor OS Google TV, 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM​ Connectivity 3x HDMI, 1x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet​

The TCL 65T8C shines with a QLED display, a max refresh rate up to 288Hz for gaming, and a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. HDR 10/Pro, Dolby Vision, and bionic color optimization provide an immersive experience. Special gaming and entertainment features including VRR, ALLM, Micro Dimming, and MEMC enhance clarity and performance for movies, sports, or gaming.​

With Google TV OS and vast built-in app support (Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Alexa integration), content delivery is swift and smooth. Four HDMI ports and multiple eye care technologies complete its feature set for modern family use.​

Specifications Display 65” QLED, 4K (3840 x 2160), 120Hz native refresh, up to 288Hz with DLG​ Processor 64-bit Quad Core, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM Audio 35W output, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4x HDMI, 1x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5​ OS Google TV (App support for Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, etc.)

Acer’s 65-inch Ultra I Series TV offers crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution with a frameless design, built for personalised smart experiences and entertainment. The Google TV OS (Android 14), AI chipset, Dolby Vision-HDR10-HLG, MEMC, and micro-dimming provide impressive visuals and colour accuracy. Support for wide viewing angles and ALLM make this TV suited for gaming and streaming alike.

40W audio output with Dolby Atmos, eARC, and five distinctive sound modes delivers robust sound. Multiple connectivity ports (HDMI 2.1, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth) and tools like Chromecast, video calling, and kids’ profiles round out its extensive smart TV features.

Specifications Display 65” LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 60Hz refresh rate OS Android 14 Google TV, AI A75+A55 processor, Chromecast Audio 40W, Dolby Atmos, eARC RAM/Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM Connectivity 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth​

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals with the BRAVIA 3 LED panel, Triluminos PRO, and 4K X-Reality PRO. Features like Dolby Atmos, Game Menu, and ALLM/eARC ensure the TV is good for both cinematic viewing and console gaming, while MotionFlow XR 100 delivers smooth motion clarity. HDR10/HLG compatibility and ambient optimisation provide rich contrast and precise colouring.

The Google TV OS supports voice-assistance, casting, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit, and Alexa for a seamless user experience. Acoustic tuning and 20W Bass Reflex speakers enhance immersive sound. Robust connectivity and a 2-year warranty make it a practical home upgrade.

Specifications Display 65” LED, 4K (3840 x 2160), 60Hz refresh rate Audio 20W, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex Processor 4K HDR Processor X1, MotionFlow XR 100 OS Google TV, Voice Assistant, Apple Airplay/Alexa support​ Connectivity 4x HDMI (eARC), 2x USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

The Hisense E7Q Pro features a 65-inch Quantum Dot QLED panel with advanced AI upscaling and HDR10+ for vibrant color and impressive detail. The TV supports a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz HSR, making it perfect for gaming enthusiasts, aided by Game Bar, VRR, and ALLM modes. Dolby Atmos and DTS X audio deliver immersive sound while connectivity is maximized with 4 HDMI 2.1 and 2 USB ports.

VIDAA OS brings responsive smart capabilities (Alexa, built-in app store, screen sharing, fast updates) and global content access. Strong energy efficiency, wide color gamut, and robust build add reliability and value.​

Specifications Display 65” QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 144Hz (240Hz HSR) refresh rate Audio 24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X, user equalizer OS VIDAA OS, built-in Alexa, built-in app support Connectivity 4x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Features VRR, ALLM, Game Mode PRO​

The LG QNED8AA6A features dynamic QNED color, α7 AI Processor Gen8, and 4K HDR for stunning visuals on a massive IPS panel. HDR10, HLG, Dolby Atmos, and multiple AI enhancements ensure immersive viewing for movies, sports, and games. Local dimming, filmmaker mode, and advanced upscaling enhance the depth of visuals.

It packs webOS 25, built-in Alexa, LG Channels, Magic Remote, and plenty of smart tools such as Chromecast, voice recognition, and AI features. Connectivity includes HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, serving as a strong centrepiece for a smart home.

Specifications Display 65” QNED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 60Hz, α7 AI Processor Gen8 Audio 20W, Dolby Atmos, Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix, AI Sound Pro RAM/Storage 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM OS webOS 25, Magic Remote, Alexa built-in​ Connectivity 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Vu’s Vibe Series features a 65-inch QLED panel (A+ Grade) with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and MEMC for fluid visuals. A standout 88W integrated soundbar delivers Dolby Atmos audio, while specialized modes (cinema/cricket/game/filmmaker) offer tailored content experiences. Google TV OS and ActiVoice controls enable quick access to hundreds of apps.​

HDR gaming, VRR, ALLM, Game Dashboard, and dual-band Wi-Fi make it well suited for play and streaming. Ample storage and app support round out this smart entertainment hub for any modern home.

Specifications Display 65” QLED, 4K (3840 x 2160), 60Hz with MEMC Audio 88W integrated soundbar, Dolby Atmos OS Google TV, Voice Assistant remote RAM/Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM Connectivity 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, Dual Band Wi-Fi​

This Samsung Vista Pro LED TV uses a Crystal Processor 4K and supports HDR10+, delivering sharp, colourful images and seamless streaming. The slim design and Q-Symphony output produce a sleek look with rich sound. Smart TV features include built-in Alexa/Bixby, SolarCell remote, free channels, and SmartThings/Matter hub integration.​

Connectivity is strong, with HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.2, and device mirroring options. Adaptive sound, object tracking, and high colour accuracy round out this all-rounder.

Specifications Display 65” Crystal LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 50Hz refresh rate Audio 20W output, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony, Dolby Atmos Processor Crystal Processor 4K Smart OS Alexa/Bixby, Solarcell remote, Smart Hub​ Connectivity 3x HDMI, 1x USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet

The Vision AI QLED delivers pristine colour volume and detail with Quantum Dot technology. Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, it uses Quantum HDR, a wide contrast range, HDR 10+, and Motion Xcelerator for lively, lifelike pictures. Superb smart features include Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings, Matter Hub, mobile-to-TV mirroring, AI-driven wallpaper, and immersive Object Tracking Sound.​

Gaming features like Auto Game Mode, Game Bar, HDMI eARC, and VRR appeal to gamers, while multi-connectivity onboard (Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, Ethernet) enables seamless media streaming and entertainment.

Specifications Display 65” QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 50Hz Processor Q4 AI Processor, Quantum HDR, Quantum Dot display Audio 20W output, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony Smart OS Samsung TV Plus, Smart Hub, Alexa/Google Assistant​ Connectivity 3x HDMI, 1x USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet

The Samsung S90D OLED TV sets the bar high with self-illuminating pixels, Perceptional Colour Mapping, and the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. It offers up to 144Hz motion rate, Dolby Atmos sound, and a real depth enhancer for the most immersive film and gaming experiences. With Q-Symphony audio, ultra viewing angles, and advanced HDR support, it transforms any living room into a home theatre.​

Smart features abound: Bixby, Alexa, web browser, SmartThings/Matter Hub, Multi View, and far-field voice controls. Connectivity is robust, with four HDMI ports, dual USBs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

Specifications Display 65” OLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), up to 144Hz refresh rate Audio 40W 2.1Ch, Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony Processor NQ4 AI Gen2, OLED HDR+ Smart OS Alexa/Bixby, Smart Hub, Multi View​ Connectivity Connectivity:

