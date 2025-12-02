Price drop on Atomberg juicers and mixer grinders: Enjoy up to 60% off on top models

Winter mornings call for fresh carrot and beetroot juices, warm soups and quick smoothies, and Atomberg is making it easier to bring these habits into your daily routine. The brand is offering big price drops on its popular cold press juicers and mixer grinders, with discounts going up to 60%on top models. Atomberg appliances are known for their powerful motors, energy saving design and easy to clean parts, which makes them perfect for busy homes.

You can make thick smoothies, grind masalas, blend soups or extract fresh juice in minutes. The compact design also fits well in any kitchen. Since the offer is live for a short time, it is a good chance to bring home a reliable appliance that supports healthy morning habits and daily cooking needs. Shop now to enjoy better performance at a much lower price this season.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

Atomberg Xiana 750 Watt mixer grinder comes with a powerful intelligent motor that handles tough ingredients like turmeric and masalas with ease. It includes three stainless steel jars for liquidising, multipurpose grinding and chutneys. The coarse mode helps create silbatta style textures, while LED speed indicators and easy fault alerts support safe use.

Its ABS body is sturdy, energy efficient and designed for daily cooking tasks. It is available at 60% off and is ideal for smoothies, spices, chutneys and batter.

Specifications Wattage 750 W Capacity 1.5 L Voltage 230 V Weight 5.3 kg Material ABS

BEST ATOMBERG MIXER

Atomberg Yulia 750 Watt mixer grinder features a powerful intelligent motor that handles tough grinding tasks like masalas and coffee beans with smooth performance. It comes with four multifunction jars including a 1.5 litre liquidizing jar, 1 litre multipurpose jar, a 0.5 litre chutney and spice jar, and a 0.5 litre chopper jar for veggies and herbs.

The coarse mode creates silbatta style textures, while LED indicators, fault alerts and jar lock detection ensure safe use. It is available at 49 percent off and is ideal for chopping, blending, grinding and daily cooking.

Specifications Wattage 750 W Capacity 1.5 L Voltage 230 V Weight 6 kg Material ABS

BEST ATOMBERG JUICER

Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer runs at a slow 40 RPM to extract juice with high nutrition and minimal oxidation. Its intelligent DC motor, auto reverse function and big hopper make juicing smooth and hands free. The quick 3 step assembly, detachable parts and simple rinse cleaning add convenience.

Safety features like hopper lock and auto lid detection ensure worry free use. It is currently available at 36% off and is ideal for fruit juices, vegetable blends and nut milks.

Specifications Wattage 200 W Dimensions 55.5 x 29 x 19.5 cm Weight 5.9 kg Material ABS Finish Matte

Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder uses an intelligent BLDC motor that performs like a 1000 watt mixer while consuming less power. Its coarse mode recreates silbatta style textures for chutneys and masalas. You get four multifunction jars including a chopper, along with hands-free operation and anti-gravity lid locks for mess-free use.

Safety features like jar lock detection and fault indication add reliability. It is currently available at 43% off, making it a smart pick for daily grinding, mixing and chopping.

Specifications Wattage 550 W Capacity 1.5 L Voltage 230 V Material ABS Weight 5.8 kg

Atomberg Zenova Special Edition Mixer Grinder features an intelligent BLDC motor that grinds tough ingredients with the power of a 1000 watt mixer. Its coarse mode helps create silbatta style textures for chutneys, dips and masalas. The set includes four versatile jars along with a chopper for daily prep.

Hands free operation, anti gravity lid locks and multiple safety alerts add convenience. The premium Heritage Brass Red Wine design stands out. It is now available at 42% off.

Specifications Wattage 550 W Capacity 1.5 L Voltage 230 V Material ABS Weight 5.8 kg

