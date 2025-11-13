Price drop on Bajaj geysers: Now get 5-star water heater with up to 50% off on the latest models with advanced features

A dependable geyser is a home essential, especially when quality and efficiency matter most. Bajaj offers some of the best water heater options that blend smart technology, energy efficiency, and safety. The wide range of Bajaj geysers for home includes instant and storage models built with durable tanks, corrosion protection, and multiple safety layers. Each product is engineered to deliver consistent performance with faster heating and reduced power use.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】 View Details ₹7,199 Check Details Bajaj Calenta Mechanical 15 Litre 5 Star Rated Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser), White/Brown, Wall Mounting View Details ₹9,725.44 Check Details Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage vertical Wall Water Heater for home | Polymer Coated Tank | Multiple Safety* | Suitable for High Rise | Child Safety Mode | 5-Yr* Warranty 【White】 View Details ₹6,899 Check Details Bajaj Eternal Series Pentacle Digi 15L Storage Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom|Remote Operation|Marine Grade Glass Lining|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White View Details ₹11,299 Check Details Bajaj Shield Series Reflecta 15 Litre Storage Water Heater For Home | 5-Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom | Withstand 4.5KV Surge Voltage | 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【Steel Finish】 View Details Get Price View More

Features like Swirl Flow Technology and Titanium Armour ensure optimal heat retention and longevity. From elegant designs to high-pressure compatibility, Bajaj continues to set standards in water heating solutions. Now, with the exciting price drop on Bajaj geysers, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your bathroom or kitchen setup. Efficient, durable, and easy to install, these are the best geysers designed for modern households seeking dependable comfort and lasting value.

Built for safety and endurance, the Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L geyser features a marine-grade glass-lined tank and DuraCoat non-stick element. With Swirl Flow Technology, it provides more hot water efficiently. VoltagePro technology safeguards against surges, while the LED indicators simplify operation. Its sleek white-grey finish adds a premium touch. Free installation and multiple warranties enhance user convenience. Designed for high-rise use, this geyser blends reliability and innovation, ensuring worry-free heating for years of consistent performance.

The Bajaj Calenta Mechanical 15L geyser offers high performance with a 5-star BEE rating. It features Titanium Armour Technology to protect against corrosion and Swirl Flow Technology for efficient heating. The stepless temperature control allows custom warmth settings. Built with a durable ABS body, it ensures longevity and safety. Designed to withstand 8-bar pressure, it’s perfect for modern bathrooms. Enjoy reliable performance and great savings during the exclusive price drop on Bajaj Geysers this season.

Engineered for safety and endurance, the Bajaj Edrea 15L geyser features a polymer-coated tank and child safety mode. Its long-lasting heating element ensures steady performance, while the thermostat knob allows precise temperature control. With PUF insulation, it retains heat longer and reduces power usage. The fire-retardant cable enhances safety, and its high-pressure tolerance makes it suitable for multi-storey buildings. Upgrade your bathroom essentials today and explore the impressive price drop on Bajaj Geysers for trusted hot water comfort.

The Bajaj Eternal Pentacle Digi 15L geyser redefines convenience with its digital display and remote control. Its marine-grade glass-lined tank ensures durability, while VoltagePro technology protects against surges. Featuring child safety mode, Swirl Flow heating, and multiple safety mechanisms, it’s designed for modern households. The thermoplastic rustproof body adds reliability and strength. Built to withstand 8-bar pressure, it’s ideal for high-rise use. Advanced, elegant, and efficient, it brings technology and comfort together for everyday effortless heating.

The Bajaj Shield Series Reflecta 15L Geyser combines strength, safety, and smart heating. Its DuraAce tank with glassline coating ensures protection from corrosion, while the DuraCoat element prevents scaling. The heater’s 5-star rating ensures energy-efficient performance. VoltagePro technology withstands up to 4.5KV surge voltage for added safety. A steel finish outer body adds durability and style, and the adjustable thermostat helps regulate temperature easily. With multi-layer protection and long warranties, it’s ideal for reliable hot water through every season.

The Bajaj Endure Series Gracio 10L Geyser combines smart safety features with efficient performance. Designed with a DuraAce glass-lined tank and DuraCoat heating element, it ensures longevity and resistance to corrosion. Its VoltagePro technology withstands up to 4.5KV surge voltage, while the 5-star energy rating helps reduce power consumption. The shock-resistant, rustproof body enhances safety and durability. Featuring an adjustable thermostat knob, LED indicators, and child safety mode, it provides secure, consistent, and energy-efficient hot water for modern homes.

