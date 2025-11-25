Price drop on Coway air purifiers with up to 53% off, as Delhi NCR wakes to hazardous AQI and homes need cleaner air now

Delhi NCR is back in the hazard zone, and it shows up in the small things first. Eyes sting on the commute, coughs linger after dinner, morning walks are skipped, and parents keep children indoors because the air feels heavy. With PM2.5 far above safe limits, a clean room at home is no longer a luxury, it is survival through winter smog.

That is why the price drop on Coway air purifiers with up to 53% off matters now. Coway’s True HEPA and carbon filters cut fine dust, smoke, and odour in a closed room, giving your family a steadier place to breathe while the city clears. If you were waiting for a deal before buying, this is the window.

Price drop on Coway air purifiers, at 53% off, makes AirMega Storm a buy for smog weeks. This unit uses Green True HEPA plus carbon in a three stage set to trap PM2.5, dust, smoke, and odour in rooms up to 575 sq ft.

Filter life runs to 8500 hours, so replacements stay rare. Auto mode senses air quality and shifts fan speed on its own, keeping indoor breathing calmer while Delhi air stays harsh.

Specifications Coverage Up to 575 sq ft Filters Pre filter, Activated carbon, Green True HEPA Filter life Up to 8500 hrs CADR About 223 m³ per hour (smoke) Noise About 22 to 49 dB Power draw Around 38 to 43 W max

Airmega 150 is Coway’s compact room cleaner for daily smog months in India, built around an H13 True HEPA and carbon set that strips PM2.5, dust, and smoke from the air.

With the Price drop on Coway air purifiers at 48% off, it is easier to bring one home now. The cartridge lasts about 8500 hours, and Auto mode quietly adjusts speed as air changes, making it a steady fit for bedrooms and study corners.

Specifications Coverage Up to 355 sq ft Filters Pre filter, Urethane carbon, Anti Virus True HEPA H13 Filter life Up to 8500 hrs CADR 303 Noise 22 to 49 dB Modes Auto mode, air quality indicator, 4 speed control, filter cleaning alert

Built for homes that want a breath through smog season, the Coway AP 1512HH Mighty cleans a mid size room with True HEPA and carbon layers that trap dust and smoke. Price drop on Coway air purifiers at 13% off makes it a buy now.

Auto mode reads the air and shifts fan speed on its own, while Eco mode cuts power use when the room stays clean. Good for bedrooms, nurseries, and work corners.

Specifications Coverage Around 361 sq ft Filters Pre filter, carbon deodorisation, True HEPA, optional ionizer Modes Auto, Eco, timer, filter alert Noise Quiet on low, audible on high Specification Met CARB Certified, ETL Certified

Other alternatives options for you:

Philips AC0920 is a small-room air purifier aimed at bedrooms and study spaces, and it is currently about 15% off. The real time AQI display shows when the air is slipping, and the unit quickly pulls down dust, smoke, and PM2.5.

Its NanoProtect HEPA and carbon layers filter fine particles, while a long filter life near 9000 hours keeps daily upkeep low. If Delhi winter air is bothering your throat, this is a one-room fix.

Specifications Coverage Up to 300 sq ft (30 m²) CADR 250 m³/h Filtration Pre filter, HEPA NanoProtect, carbon layer Display Real time AQI and PM2.5 sensor Filter life Up to 9000 hours Specification Met RoHS Certified

Eureka Forbes 270 is a home purifier made for smog months this winter, using Surround 360° intake and True HEPA H13 with carbon to cut PM2.5, dust, and pollen. With a 32% discount, it is easier to bring one home for bedrooms or a small living room.

A real time AQI light shows when air slips, Auto and Sleep modes keep noise low, and filters last about 1.5 to 2 years, so maintenance stays simple.

Specifications Coverage Up to 365 sq ft CADR 270 cu m/hr Filters Pre filter, carbon filter, True HEPA H13, 4 stage setup AQI indicator Real time PM2.5 colour display Modes Auto, Sleep, Timer, filter change alert Power About 36W Filter life Around 8500 hrs or 1.5 to 2 years

Kent Alps+ UV suits homes dealing with heavy smog, pairing HEPA filtration with a UV LED that targets germs in the airflow. With around 50% off now, it is an easier upgrade for a bedroom or living room.

A real time PM2.5 display shows what you are breathing, while the carbon filter cuts odour from smoke and cooking. High CADR helps the room clear faster, and Auto mode adjusts fan speed gently through the day.

Specifications Coverage Up to about 430 sq ft (around 43 sq m) CADR About 400 m³ per hour Filters Pre filter, activated carbon, antibacterial HEPA, UV LED Monitor Real time PM2.5 display Power 55W

AGARO Pure Wave is a digital air purifier for bedrooms and halls, built for days when outside air turns harsh. True HEPA and seven stage cleaning pull air from all sides and trap PM2.5, dust, smoke, and odour, giving a cleaner corner at home.

At 18% discount now, it is a sensible pickup for Delhi winters. Real time air quality lights and touch controls stay simple for daily use, while 260 CADR clears rooms quickly.

Specifications Coverage Up to about 625 to 645 sq ft CADR 260 m³ per hour Filtration 7 stage with pre filter, carbon, antibacterial, True HEPA, UV C, anion Air intake 360 degree all side intake Controls Digital touch display with real time air indicators Speeds 3 fan levels

Sharp FP S40M W is a room air purifier with Plasmacluster ion tech and a four layer filter stack, meant for bedrooms where smoke and dust linger. On sale at about 53% off, it is a good moment to bring one home for flats.

Micro HEPA catches fine particles, carbon tackles odour, and ions help reduce airborne germs. Coverage suits spaces up to 330 sq ft, and Auto mode keeps fan speed quiet at night.

Specifications Coverage Up to 330 sq ft Technology Plasmacluster Ion PCI Filtration 4 stage with pre filter, carbon, HEPA CADR Around 240 m³ per hour Controls Auto mode, multiple fan speeds

