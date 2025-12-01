Price drop on Crompton geysers in Black Friday sale, up to 53% off on instant and storage water heaters; last day today

Today is the last day of the Black Friday sale on Crompton geysers, so it’s a good moment to pause and look at your hot water setup at home. As the weather starts to cool, many of us begin thinking about quicker, reliable hot water. These rare markdowns give you room to consider a new unit instead of stretching an older one through another season, and to match your family’s routine with the right capacity and heating type.

If mornings feel rushed or evening baths keep everyone waiting, this closing sale window can make a real difference. From fast heating options suited to quick showers to larger tanks built for families, Crompton’s discounts let you weigh features, safety, and energy use calmly, instead of buying in a last minute winter rush.

FAST HEATING GEYSER

Crompton Arno Neo 5 litres instant water heater suits buyers tracking the price drop on Crompton geysers in the Black Friday sale. It fits small bathrooms or kitchens needing quick hot water.

Rust proof body, food grade tank and 3 level advance safety support daily use. The 5 litre capacity with 5 year tank warranty and 2 year element warranty helps you plan winter showers and sink use easily. Get it now at 53% off.

Specifications Capacity 5 litres Type Instant water heater (geyser) Safety 3 level advance safety Tank Food grade, rust proof body Special Features Overheat Protection, Rustproof

5 STAR RATED GEYSER

Crompton Arno Neo 15L 5 star storage water heater targets families wanting hot water for daily baths. With the price drop on Crompton geysers, it feels easier to switch now instead of stretching an ageing geyser through winter. Buy now at 47% discount.

In the Black Friday sale, its 3 level safety, 5 star rating and award winning build stand out. The 15 litre tank and warranty help households plan winter use with fewer worries.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Type Storage water heater (geyser) Energy Rating 5 star Safety Advanced 3 level safety Award National Energy Conservation Award 2023

At 45% off in the Black Friday sale, Crompton Arno Prime 15L suits homes facing hard water. The price drop on Crompton geysers lets you move to a 5 star storage heater made for daily baths in high rise buildings.

Advanced 3 level safety, glass lined tank and long 8 year tank plus 4 year element warranty support regular use. The 15 litre capacity matches small families needing regular hot showers.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Type Storage water heater (geyser) Water Type Hard water compatible Safety Advanced 3 level safety Warranty 8 years tank, 4 years element Special Feature Anti Scale technology

FOUR LEVEL SAFETY GEYSER

With 45% off in the Black Friday sale, Crompton Rapid Jet 5L suits homes that want instant hot water in compact bathrooms or kitchens. The price drop on Crompton geysers lets you replace a basic heater without straining the budget.

Advanced 4 level safety and a 3kW element handle bursts of hot water, from quick showers to dishwashing. The 5 litre capacity fits singles or couples who value speed over storing large volumes.

Specifications Capacity 5 litres Type Instant water heater (geyser) Safety Advanced 4-level safety Power 3kW Special Feature Pressure Release Valve

BLACK FRIDAY GEYSER DEAL

At 43% off in the Black Friday sale, Crompton Versa ASWH-3515 15L suits homes planning winter. The price drop on Crompton geysers lets you shift from an ageing heater to a model that includes free installation.

The 15 litre tank suits quick showers and bucket baths for a couple or family, while wall mounting frees bathroom space. It keeps hot water ready for busy mornings and evenings as temperatures slide.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Type Storage water heater (geyser) Installation Free installation, wall mounted Special Features Auto Restart, Fast Heating Wattage 2000 Watts

GLASSLINE COATED TANK

Families facing long morning queues can look at Crompton Amica Pro 25L as a steady winter pick. In the ongoing Black Friday sale it stands at 43% off, deepening the price drop on Crompton geysers and giving room to move on from an ageing unit.

With a 5 star rating, 2000W element and glassline coated tank, it is built for frequent showers. The rust proof plastic body and advanced 3 level safety help households keep hot water ready for busy mornings and late night baths.

Specifications Capacity 25 litres Type Storage water heater (geyser) Tank Superior glassline coated tank Body Rust proof plastic body Safety Advanced 3 level safety Special Features LED Display, Overheat Protection, Rustproof

GLASSLINE TANK HEATER

Crompton Amica Pro 15L storage water heater suits flats that need reliable hot water. At 44% off in the Black Friday sale and with the price drop on Crompton geysers, moving from an older unit now feels more manageable.

A glassline tank, rust proof body and 2000W element support showers and bucket baths in high rise buildings. Two year product and element cover plus five year tank warranty back family use.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Type Storage water heater (geyser) Power 2000W heating element Energy Rating 5 Star BEE Tank Glassline coated, high rise compatible Body Rust proof

3KW INSTANT HOT WATER

For kitchens or wash basins that need short bursts of hot water, Crompton Solarium Neo 3L helps. In the Black Friday sale it sits at 33% off, adding to the price drop on Crompton geysers.

Its 3kW element heats water quickly, and the rust free ABS body with 3 litre tank fits homes with limited space. Wall mounting saves room and keeps this instant geyser ready for dishes or quick washes.

Specifications Capacity 3 litres Power 3kW Body Rust free ABS Mounting Wall mounted Special Feature Pressure Release Valve, Rustproof Wattage 3000 Watts

If you are setting up a bathroom from scratch, Crompton Solarium Care 15L is easy to shortlist. In the Black Friday sale it is at 36% off, adding to the price drop on Crompton geysers for families wanting steady hot water without extra fitting costs.

Rust proof plastic body, five star rating, and free installation with pipe help new bathrooms start on the right note, while 15 litres suit quick showers and bucket baths.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Energy Rating 5 star Body Rust proof plastic Extras Free installation, free pipe Mounting Wall mounted

Crompton Solarium Qube 25L is aimed at homes that like longer showers or back to back baths. In the Black Friday sale it sits at 34% off, strengthening the price drop on Crompton geysers for buyers who want a bigger tank this winter.

The five star rating, wall mounting, free installation, and connection pipes support easy setup, while the 25 litre storage capacity keeps enough hot water ready for families across busy mornings and relaxed evening baths.

Specifications Capacity 25 litres Type Storage water heater (geyser) Energy Rating 5 star Mounting Wall mounted Extras Free installation, connection pipes Special Features Auto Restart, Rustproof

