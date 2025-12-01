Subscribe

Price drop on Crompton geysers in Black Friday sale, up to 53% off on instant and storage water heaters; last day today

Price drop on Crompton geysers in Black Friday sale brings up to 53% off on instant and storage water heaters, giving winter buyers a chance to switch to newer models, compare features and lock in top 10 deals before stocks thin.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published1 Dec 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Planning winter buys? Price drop on Crompton geysers this Black Friday, up to 53% off on key picks.
Planning winter buys? Price drop on Crompton geysers this Black Friday, up to 53% off on key picks.

Today is the last day of the Black Friday sale on Crompton geysers, so it’s a good moment to pause and look at your hot water setup at home. As the weather starts to cool, many of us begin thinking about quicker, reliable hot water. These rare markdowns give you room to consider a new unit instead of stretching an older one through another season, and to match your family’s routine with the right capacity and heating type.

Our PicksFast Heating Geyser5 Star Rated GeyserFour Level Safety GeyserBlack Friday Geyser DealGlassline Coated TankGlassline Tank Heater3kW Instant Hot WaterFAQs

Our Picks

If mornings feel rushed or evening baths keep everyone waiting, this closing sale window can make a real difference. From fast heating options suited to quick showers to larger tanks built for families, Crompton’s discounts let you weigh features, safety, and energy use calmly, instead of buying in a last minute winter rush.

FAST HEATING GEYSER

Crompton Arno Neo 5 litres instant water heater suits buyers tracking the price drop on Crompton geysers in the Black Friday sale. It fits small bathrooms or kitchens needing quick hot water.

Rust proof body, food grade tank and 3 level advance safety support daily use. The 5 litre capacity with 5 year tank warranty and 2 year element warranty helps you plan winter showers and sink use easily. Get it now at 53% off.

Specifications

Capacity
5 litres
Type
Instant water heater (geyser)
Safety
3 level advance safety
Tank
Food grade, rust proof body
Special Features
Overheat Protection, Rustproof

5 STAR RATED GEYSER

Crompton Arno Neo 15L 5 star storage water heater targets families wanting hot water for daily baths. With the price drop on Crompton geysers, it feels easier to switch now instead of stretching an ageing geyser through winter. Buy now at 47% discount.

In the Black Friday sale, its 3 level safety, 5 star rating and award winning build stand out. The 15 litre tank and warranty help households plan winter use with fewer worries.

Specifications

Capacity
15 litres
Type
Storage water heater (geyser)
Energy Rating
5 star
Safety
Advanced 3 level safety
Award
National Energy Conservation Award 2023

At 45% off in the Black Friday sale, Crompton Arno Prime 15L suits homes facing hard water. The price drop on Crompton geysers lets you move to a 5 star storage heater made for daily baths in high rise buildings.

Advanced 3 level safety, glass lined tank and long 8 year tank plus 4 year element warranty support regular use. The 15 litre capacity matches small families needing regular hot showers.

Specifications

Capacity
15 litres
Type
Storage water heater (geyser)
Water Type
Hard water compatible
Safety
Advanced 3 level safety
Warranty
8 years tank, 4 years element
Special Feature
Anti Scale technology

FOUR LEVEL SAFETY GEYSER

With 45% off in the Black Friday sale, Crompton Rapid Jet 5L suits homes that want instant hot water in compact bathrooms or kitchens. The price drop on Crompton geysers lets you replace a basic heater without straining the budget.

Advanced 4 level safety and a 3kW element handle bursts of hot water, from quick showers to dishwashing. The 5 litre capacity fits singles or couples who value speed over storing large volumes.

Specifications

Capacity
5 litres
Type
Instant water heater (geyser)
Safety
Advanced 4-level safety
Power
3kW
Special Feature
Pressure Release Valve

BLACK FRIDAY GEYSER DEAL

At 43% off in the Black Friday sale, Crompton Versa ASWH-3515 15L suits homes planning winter. The price drop on Crompton geysers lets you shift from an ageing heater to a model that includes free installation.

The 15 litre tank suits quick showers and bucket baths for a couple or family, while wall mounting frees bathroom space. It keeps hot water ready for busy mornings and evenings as temperatures slide.

Specifications

Capacity
15 litres
Type
Storage water heater (geyser)
Installation
Free installation, wall mounted
Special Features
Auto Restart, Fast Heating
Wattage
2000 Watts

GLASSLINE COATED TANK

Families facing long morning queues can look at Crompton Amica Pro 25L as a steady winter pick. In the ongoing Black Friday sale it stands at 43% off, deepening the price drop on Crompton geysers and giving room to move on from an ageing unit.

With a 5 star rating, 2000W element and glassline coated tank, it is built for frequent showers. The rust proof plastic body and advanced 3 level safety help households keep hot water ready for busy mornings and late night baths.

Specifications

Capacity
25 litres
Type
Storage water heater (geyser)
Tank
Superior glassline coated tank
Body
Rust proof plastic body
Safety
Advanced 3 level safety
Special Features
LED Display, Overheat Protection, Rustproof

GLASSLINE TANK HEATER

Crompton Amica Pro 15L storage water heater suits flats that need reliable hot water. At 44% off in the Black Friday sale and with the price drop on Crompton geysers, moving from an older unit now feels more manageable.

A glassline tank, rust proof body and 2000W element support showers and bucket baths in high rise buildings. Two year product and element cover plus five year tank warranty back family use.

Specifications

Capacity
15 litres
Type
Storage water heater (geyser)
Power
2000W heating element
Energy Rating
5 Star BEE
Tank
Glassline coated, high rise compatible
Body
Rust proof

3KW INSTANT HOT WATER

For kitchens or wash basins that need short bursts of hot water, Crompton Solarium Neo 3L helps. In the Black Friday sale it sits at 33% off, adding to the price drop on Crompton geysers.

Its 3kW element heats water quickly, and the rust free ABS body with 3 litre tank fits homes with limited space. Wall mounting saves room and keeps this instant geyser ready for dishes or quick washes.

Specifications

Capacity
3 litres
Power
3kW
Body
Rust free ABS
Mounting
Wall mounted
Special Feature
Pressure Release Valve, Rustproof
Wattage
3000 Watts

If you are setting up a bathroom from scratch, Crompton Solarium Care 15L is easy to shortlist. In the Black Friday sale it is at 36% off, adding to the price drop on Crompton geysers for families wanting steady hot water without extra fitting costs.

Rust proof plastic body, five star rating, and free installation with pipe help new bathrooms start on the right note, while 15 litres suit quick showers and bucket baths.

Specifications

Capacity
15 litres
Energy Rating
5 star
Body
Rust proof plastic
Extras
Free installation, free pipe
Mounting
Wall mounted

Crompton Solarium Qube 25L is aimed at homes that like longer showers or back to back baths. In the Black Friday sale it sits at 34% off, strengthening the price drop on Crompton geysers for buyers who want a bigger tank this winter.

The five star rating, wall mounting, free installation, and connection pipes support easy setup, while the 25 litre storage capacity keeps enough hot water ready for families across busy mornings and relaxed evening baths.

Specifications

Capacity
25 litres
Type
Storage water heater (geyser)
Energy Rating
5 star
Mounting
Wall mounted
Extras
Free installation, connection pipes
Special Features
Auto Restart, Rustproof

Similar stories for you:

Black Friday Sale LIVE on Amazon: Get laptops, tablets, smartwatches, air fryers, vacuums at up to 80% off on top brands

Best 5-Star water heaters for harsh Indian winters that provide maximum heat with minimum power

Price drop on Bajaj geysers: Now get 5-star water heater with up to 50% off on the latest models with advanced features

Top 8 electric geysers to buy before winter for quick heat, safe tanks, and right sizes for every bathroom and kitchen

Best geysers in India: Stay warm and cosy with these top 10 picks for unmatched efficiency and comfort

Say goodbye to cold showers with budget-friendly and best geysers under 10000 with modern features to keep you warm

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesPrice drop on Crompton geysers in Black Friday sale, up to 53% off on instant and storage water heaters; last day today

FAQs

Are both instant water heaters and storage water heaters included in the offers?

The Black Friday sale covers Crompton instant water heaters as well as storage water heaters across different capacities.

Do these Crompton geyser discounts apply to all capacities?

Most key sizes from 3L instant geysers to 25L storage water heaters are seeing some level of discount in the Black Friday sale.

Are Crompton geyser Black Friday offers for a limited period?

Yes, the price drop on Crompton geysers is live only for the Black Friday sale window and ends once the event closes.

Can I get free installation with Crompton geysers during this sale?

Some Crompton storage water heaters on Amazon include free installation and connection pipes as part of the Black Friday sale offer.

Are the discounted Crompton geysers suitable for high-rise buildings?

Select Crompton storage water heaters in the sale are marked high-rise compatible, so buyers should check that line in the product details.

How do I choose between an instant and storage Crompton geyser in this sale?

Use instant water heaters for quick kitchen or handwash use and storage water heaters for full showers and family bathroom needs.

Read Next Story