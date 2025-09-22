Price drop on double door refrigerators on Amazon Diwali sale; Choose from top brands today

The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings massive price drops on double door refrigerators from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and more. These refrigerators are popular in Indian households for their spacious storage, efficient cooling, and modern designs.

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details ₹24,990 Check Details Samsung 350 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A2BSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel) View Details ₹37,990 Check Details Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details ₹36,990 Check Details LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details ₹28,990 Check Details IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey, 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling) View Details ₹24,490 Check Details View More

Whether you need advanced inverter technology, convertible features, or models with better energy ratings, the sale offers options to suit every budget and family size. Along with discounts, buyers can take advantage of bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange deals. This festive season, upgrading your kitchen with a high-quality double door refrigerator has never been more affordable.

The LG 242 L double door refrigerator is designed for mid-size families and comes with Smart Inverter technology and Door Cooling+. Storage is adequate for daily use, but cooling reviews are mixed—some users find it efficient, while others feel it falls short. Noise levels also vary, with a few praising quiet operation and others pointing out compressor sounds. Where it does stand out is in its premium finish and overall practicality, making it a solid pick if style matters along with everyday functionality.

Specifications Capacity 242 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling Door Cooling+ Finish Shiny Steel

Samsung’s 350 L Convertible 5-in-1 refrigerator brings smart convenience with Wi-Fi control, AI features, and inverter efficiency. Its roomy design and stylish finish appeal to families, while digital controls enhance the premium feel. Cooling performance gets mixed reactions, some praise quick, consistent cooling, while others note long-term issues. Noise feedback is equally divided, with experiences ranging from whisper-quiet to noticeably loud. Still, its smart functions, flexible storage, and modern design make it a strong choice for tech-savvy households looking to upgrade.

Specifications Capacity 350 L Energy Rating 2 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Features Convertible 5-in-1, WiFi AI Finish Ez Clean/Real Steel

The Samsung 330 L refrigerator offers efficient cooling, a convertible freezer-to-fridge option, and inverter technology for smarter energy use. Users appreciate its sleek design, ample storage for small families, and reliable cooling speed. Noise reviews, however, are split. Some find it pleasantly quiet, while others mention distracting sounds. With a 3-star energy rating, it strikes a better balance than the larger 350 L variant, making it a practical pick for families wanting modern features with improved efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 330 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Features Convertible 5-in-1, WiFi AI Finish Luxe Black

The LG 272 L Smart Inverter refrigerator brings multi-air flow cooling and a convertible option, positioning it as a dependable mid-range pick. Storage works well for families of four to five, though some feel the size could be larger. Cooling reviews remain divided. Many highlight strong performance, while others say it underdelivers. Noise experiences are also inconsistent, with users reporting everything from near-silent operation to an audible compressor.

Specifications Capacity 272 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling Multi Air Flow Finish Shiny Steel

The IFB 241 L Advanced Inverter refrigerator packs 7-in-1 modes and 360° cooling, offering flexibility rarely seen in this segment. Users highlight solid cooling, but reliability draws mixed responses. Some report smooth performance, others face issues. Design feedback is also divided, with some appreciating the look while others point out average build quality. Noise complaints appear in reviews too. Still, its versatile cooling modes and innovative features make it a strong option for those wanting more functionality in a compact fridge.

Specifications Capacity 241 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Advanced Inverter Features 7-in-1 Modes, 360° Cooling Finish Brush Grey

Godrej’s 223 L double door refrigerator is designed for smaller homes, featuring AI-powered cooling, 360° airflow, and over 95% food surface disinfection. Users like its compact size, stylish look, and affordability. Cooling, however, gets mixed reviews. Some report bottom section issues and early compressor failures. Noise experiences vary, and installation feedback is inconsistent. Despite these drawbacks, its AI-driven cooling and budget-friendly pricing make it an attractive choice for those seeking a small, feature-rich refrigerator.

Specifications Capacity 223 L Energy Rating 2 Star Features AI Cooling, 360° Cooling, Food Disinfection Cooling Tech Cool Balance, Inverter Frost-Free Finish Steel Glow

The Godrej 600 L side-by-side refrigerator is built for large households, featuring expansive storage, convertible zones, and durable toughened glass doors. Users appreciate its sleek black glass finish and generous capacity. Long-term performance is mixed, with some reporting cooling issues and occasional breakdowns. Installation experiences vary, and noise levels are higher than average for some. Despite these concerns, its combination of space, premium design, and modern features makes it a compelling option for families looking for a 2025-ready, feature-packed refrigerator.

Specifications Capacity 600 L Energy Rating 3 Star Design Side-by-Side, Glass Doors Features Smart Convertible Zones Finish Black Glass