Price drop on Eureka Forbes air purifiers with up to 45% off: Limited-time deals

Eureka Forbes has announced a major price drop of up to 45% on some of its most popular air purifiers, giving buyers a chance to grab high-quality models at a much lower cost. These limited-time deals cover devices built to tackle dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and rising pollution levels that challenge indoor air quality across cities.

Our Picks Highest discount Best overall Best value for money FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Highest discount Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Covers 480 Sq. Ft.|Convenient,White View Details ₹9,999 Check Details Best overall Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 for bedroom | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft. | True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification View Details ₹4,999 Check Details Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White View Details ₹17,999 Check Details LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details ₹5,990 Check Details Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details Get Price View More

The offer includes compact units for bedrooms, powerful models for larger spaces, and smart purifiers with advanced filtration systems designed to trap fine particles and harmful gases. With rising concerns around seasonal pollution, respiratory issues, and AQI spikes, an efficient purifier can bring noticeable comfort to your home. These discounts allow you to secure cleaner air without stretching your budget. Since stocks tend to move fast during sale drops, it is better to explore these deals soon and pick the purifier that fits your needs.

Eureka Forbes AP 355 is a 480 sq ft air purifier with Surround 360° Air Intake that pulls dust, bacteria, allergens and odours from every direction. Its 4-stage system uses a pre-filter, activated carbon, True HEPA H13 and plasma filtration to remove 99.97% particles as small as 0.1 μm.

It cleans 90% of the room air in 10 minutes, shows PM2.5 levels through a digital display and offers auto mode, sleep mode, timer options and adjustable fan speeds. It comes with 47% savings at ₹9,999.

Specifications CADR: 355 m³/hr Coverage: 480 sq ft Filter: True HEPA H13 Control: Touch Weight: 4.22 kg

Eureka Forbes AP 150 is a compact air purifier for rooms up to 200 sq ft. It uses Surround 360° Air Intake to pull dust, allergens, microbes and odours from all sides. Its 3-stage system includes a pre-filter, activated carbon and True HEPA H13, removing 99.97% particles as small as 0.1 μm.

It offers silent performance under 55 dB, a CADR of 150 m³/hr, touch controls, timer options and adjustable fan speeds. It comes at ₹4,999 with 44% savings.

Specifications CADR: 150 m³/hr Coverage: 200 sq ft Filter: True HEPA H13 Noise: <55 dB Weight: 2.14 kg

Explore more air purifiers from other brands

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Eureka Forbes AP 230 is designed for rooms up to 310 sq ft and uses Surround 360° Air Intake to pull dust, PM2.5 particles, allergens and odours from every side. Its 4-stage setup includes a pre-filter, activated carbon, True HEPA H13 and an ioniser, clearing 99.97% particles as small as 0.1 μm.

The filter lasts around 1.5 to 2 years. It offers sleep mode, touch control and steady performance at ₹7,310 with 30% savings.

Specifications Coverage: 310 sq ft Filter: True HEPA H13 Purification: 4-stage Weight: 3.3 kg Power: Corded electric

Eureka Forbes AP 270 is built for rooms up to 365 sq ft and uses Surround 360° Air Intake to pull dust, PM2.5, allergens, pollen and odours from all sides. Its 4-stage setup includes a pre-filter, activated carbon, True HEPA H13 and an ionizer, removing 99.97% particles as small as 0.1 μm.

It features a real-time PM2.5 colour indicator and offers a filter life of around 1.5 to 2 years. It is priced at ₹7,999 with 32% savings.

Specifications Coverage: 365 sq ft Filter: True HEPA H13 Purification: 4-stage Weight 3.3 kg Special feature: Automatic shut-off

Other air purifier options to consider during peak pollution

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you These air purifiers for large rooms keep your indoor air quality clean and safe: Top 10 picks with advanced features