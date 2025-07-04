Price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners with smart features, wet mopping, and up to 57% off for a limited time

Kanika Budhiraja
Published4 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner means a smarter way to clean every corner.
Price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner means a smarter way to clean every corner.

Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners are now available at discounts of up to 57%. There is a huge price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners right now. These models combine smart navigation, strong suction, and wet mopping to handle daily dirt without needing constant oversight. You’ll find options that map your floors in real time and adjust cleaning paths to cover every corner.

Some units include app control and scheduling, so cleaning happens while you’re away. With this price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner, it’s easier to bring home a tool that quietly keeps floors in shape. The offer is live for a short time, so it helps to plan ahead.

Cleaning doesn’t need your full attention anymore. The Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo responds to voice commands and maps your space using smart 3D laser technology. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner, this model now comes at a 57% discount, making hands-free cleaning easier to bring home.

It handles both dry vacuuming and wet mopping while staying quiet. Suction is strong, setup is simple, and a virtual demo post purchase helps you start using it confidently.

Specifications

Type
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Cleaning Modes
Dry Vacuuming, Wet Mopping
Technology
Smart Voice Control, 3D Laser Mapping
Noise Level
Silent Operation
Suction
Powerful Suction
Special Features
Anti-Collision, Smart Mapping, Anti-Fall, Auto-Docking

Mornings feel easier when cleaning handles itself. The Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop X3 rolls out with 2700 Pa suction, gyroscope navigation, and app control to keep floors tidy without much input. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner, you can bring it home at 37% discount for a limited time on Amazon.

It tackles both wet and dry mess in one pass. The two in one design means dust and spills don’t stand a chance.

Specifications

Type
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Suction Power
2700 Pa
Navigation
Gyroscope Navigation
Control
App Control
Special Features
Edge Cleaning, Anti-Fall, Pet Hair Pick Up, Motorised Brush Roll, Auto-Docking

Let the floors take care of themselves. The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo uses LiDAR 3.0 Navigation and 5000Pa hyper suction to handle dust, crumbs, and daily mess. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner, it’s now available at 27% off for a limited time.

This model runs up to 5 hours on a single charge. Wet mopping, smart app control, and a 5000mAh battery make it ready for long cleaning sessions without stopping.

Specifications

Type
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Suction Power
5000Pa HyperSuction
Navigation
LiDAR 3.0 with Home Mapping
Battery
5000mAh
Run Time
5 Hours
Special Features
Variable Suction Control, Wet/Dry, LiDAR Navigation, High Precision Sensors, Auto-Docking

Daily cleaning doesn’t have to feel like another task. The Eureka Forbes Smart Clean Vac N Mop Easy moves across Indian floors with 2000 Pa suction and NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation that learns your space as it goes.

Wet and dry modes handle dust and spills in one pass, while app control lets you schedule clean-ups anytime. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner, it’s now available at 29% off.

Specifications

Type
Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Suction Power
2000 Pa
Navigation
NextGen Gyro 2.0
Run Time
3 Hours
Control
Smart App
Special Features
Spotless Cleaning, High Precision Sensors, HEPA filter

Some days, you just want the floor sorted without lifting a finger. The Eureka Forbes Vac and Mop Pro uses NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation to learn your space and clean each corner properly. Compact and slim, it slides under furniture without getting stuck.

PetPro features pick up fur, while 3S mopping handles spills in one pass. It works through a smart app for easy control anytime. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner, it’s now 37% off on Amazon.

Specifications

Type
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Navigation
NextGen Gyro 2.0
Mopping
3S Mopping
Design
Compact & Slim
Special Features
Gyroscope Navigation, App Control, Wet and Dry Cleaning, Auto-Docking, Petpro

FAQs
Several models with features like wet mopping, app control, and smart navigation are on sale.
Discounts go up to 57% off, depending on the model.
Yes, many models can vacuum and mop in the same cycle.
Most models offer app control for scheduling and monitoring cleaning.
Run times vary but can last from 2 to 5 hours per charge.

