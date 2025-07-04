Price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners with smart features, wet mopping, and up to 57% off for a limited time

Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners are now available at discounts of up to 57%. There is a huge price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners right now. These models combine smart navigation, strong suction, and wet mopping to handle daily dirt without needing constant oversight. You’ll find options that map your floors in real time and adjust cleaning paths to cover every corner.

Some units include app control and scheduling, so cleaning happens while you’re away. With this price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner, it’s easier to bring home a tool that quietly keeps floors in shape. The offer is live for a short time, so it helps to plan ahead.

Cleaning doesn’t need your full attention anymore. The Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo responds to voice commands and maps your space using smart 3D laser technology. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner, this model now comes at a 57% discount, making hands-free cleaning easier to bring home.

It handles both dry vacuuming and wet mopping while staying quiet. Suction is strong, setup is simple, and a virtual demo post purchase helps you start using it confidently.

Specifications Type Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Cleaning Modes Dry Vacuuming, Wet Mopping Technology Smart Voice Control, 3D Laser Mapping Noise Level Silent Operation Suction Powerful Suction Special Features Anti-Collision, Smart Mapping, Anti-Fall, Auto-Docking Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner | Dry Vacuuming & Wet Mopping | Smart Voice Control | 3D Laser Mapping | Silent Operation | Powerful Suction | Virtual Demo Post-Purchase

Mornings feel easier when cleaning handles itself. The Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop X3 rolls out with 2700 Pa suction, gyroscope navigation, and app control to keep floors tidy without much input. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner, you can bring it home at 37% discount for a limited time on Amazon.

It tackles both wet and dry mess in one pass. The two in one design means dust and spills don’t stand a chance.

Specifications Type Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power 2700 Pa Navigation Gyroscope Navigation Control App Control Special Features Edge Cleaning, Anti-Fall, Pet Hair Pick Up, Motorised Brush Roll, Auto-Docking Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop X3 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control, 2700 Pa Suction Power, Gyroscope Navigation, Wet & Dry Cleaning (Black)

Let the floors take care of themselves. The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo uses LiDAR 3.0 Navigation and 5000Pa hyper suction to handle dust, crumbs, and daily mess. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner, it’s now available at 27% off for a limited time.

This model runs up to 5 hours on a single charge. Wet mopping, smart app control, and a 5000mAh battery make it ready for long cleaning sessions without stopping.

Specifications Type Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power 5000Pa HyperSuction Navigation LiDAR 3.0 with Home Mapping Battery 5000mAh Run Time 5 Hours Special Features Variable Suction Control, Wet/Dry, LiDAR Navigation, High Precision Sensors, Auto-Docking Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control

Daily cleaning doesn’t have to feel like another task. The Eureka Forbes Smart Clean Vac N Mop Easy moves across Indian floors with 2000 Pa suction and NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation that learns your space as it goes.

Wet and dry modes handle dust and spills in one pass, while app control lets you schedule clean-ups anytime. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner, it’s now available at 29% off.

Specifications Type Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power 2000 Pa Navigation NextGen Gyro 2.0 Run Time 3 Hours Control Smart App Special Features Spotless Cleaning, High Precision Sensors, HEPA filter Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App

Some days, you just want the floor sorted without lifting a finger. The Eureka Forbes Vac and Mop Pro uses NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation to learn your space and clean each corner properly. Compact and slim, it slides under furniture without getting stuck.

PetPro features pick up fur, while 3S mopping handles spills in one pass. It works through a smart app for easy control anytime. With the price drop on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner, it’s now 37% off on Amazon.

Specifications Type Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Navigation NextGen Gyro 2.0 Mopping 3S Mopping Design Compact & Slim Special Features Gyroscope Navigation, App Control, Wet and Dry Cleaning, Auto-Docking, Petpro Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 3S Mopping | Compact & Slim | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App

Similar stories for you: Vacuum cleaners you should not miss in the Amazon Sale with top deals on Dyson, Philips, Eureka Forbes and more

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.