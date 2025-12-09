Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Up to 60% off on the latest models with advanced cleaning features

Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners brings performance cleaning within reach. Powerful suction, HEPA filtration and smart features reduce allergens. Use current savings to upgrade to efficient robotic or robust traditional machines for cleaning.

Iqbal
Published9 Dec 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner
Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners have become a dependable choice for homes that need consistent cleaning and sensible features. The ongoing price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners gives buyers an appealing chance to invest in machines known for performance and durability. Each model carries its own strength: compact cleaners handle quick tasks, while wet and dry machines manage tougher jobs and spills.

Our Picks

Best Overall Choice

Tech-driven Option

High Runtime

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best Overall Choice

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerdView Details...

₹3,499

...
Check Details

Tech-driven Option

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control | Voice ControlView Details...

₹17,999

...
Check Details

Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner 13,500 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, for Home Use, 16 ft Long Cord for Mobility, Easy Disposal (Red, Black)View Details...

₹2,399

...
Check Details

Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 PieceView Details...

₹5,799

...
Check Details

High Runtime

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin S2, 9000Pa High Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Bin (65 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run TimeView Details...

₹35,499

...
Check Details
View More...

The robotic range feels modern, offering smart navigation, app support and strong suction that delivers effective cleaning on most surfaces. The build quality across the range feels secure, and maintenance stays simple with washable filters and dust cups. By covering both basic and advanced needs, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners create a practical line-up that easily competes with some of the best vacuum cleaners today.

With current price drops across models, exploring this range becomes a more rewarding decision for regular home cleaning upgrades.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is built for everyday cleaning with a strong 1200W motor that tackles dust on floors, carpets and upholstery with ease. Its HEPA filter helps trap fine particles, and the handy dust bag full indicator ensures timely disposal. You get multiple accessories for corners, sofas and carpets, and the foot-operated power buttons make it simple to use. The auto cord winder keeps your space tidy, and the lightweight build supports effortless movement across rooms. This model is now available at a noticeable price drop across Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner listings.

Specifications

Capacity
2 litres
Wattage
1200 Watts
Maximum Suction
1700 Millimetres
Hose Length
5 Feet
Cable Length
8 Feet

This robotic cleaner brings smart navigation and deep cleaning together through powerful 7000Pa suction and LiDAR 3.0 mapping that scans your home within minutes. It covers tiles, marble, carpets and wooden floors with steady performance and offers up to 3 hours of cleaning in quiet mode. You can schedule and customise cleaning via the app, or simply use voice commands. The HEPA filtration keeps your indoor air cleaner, while anti-drop and anti-collision sensors make movement smooth. If you have been waiting for a deal, you’ll appreciate the price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Battery Life
3 Hours
Product Dimensions
35L x 35W x 10H Centimeters
Surface Recommendation
Tile, Wood, Marble & Carpet

Compact, lightweight and easy to set up, this 2-in-1 cleaner lets you switch between handheld and stick modes in seconds. It is ideal for quick clean-ups, with strong 13.5KPA suction that lifts dust from hard floors, corners and edges. The bagless dust cup makes disposal simple, and the HEPA filter helps maintain cleaner air indoors. Despite its small size, the long 16-foot cord gives great reach, making everyday cleaning far more convenient.

Specifications

Capacity
0.5 litres
Wattage
500 Watt Hours
Maximum Suction
1200 Millimetres
Hose Length
16 Feet
Form Factor
handheld,handheld

The SuperVac offers excellent suction power thanks to its 1600W motor and cyclonic technology that keeps airflow steady inside the dust tank. It separates dust effectively, helping the machine maintain performance throughout the cleaning session. You get multiple accessories for floors, corners and upholstery, plus a simple dust-release mechanism for quick disposal. The variable power control allows you to adjust suction depending on the task, making it versatile for day-to-day cleaning needs. To make things even better, the current price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners adds extra value to this model.

Specifications

Capacity
2 litres
Wattage
1600 Watts
Cable Length
5 Metres
Recommended Uses For Product
Cleaning, Vacuum, Dust
Form Factor
Cannister

Built for long cleaning cycles, this robotic cleaner features impressive 9000Pa suction and a large battery capable of five hours of runtime. It empties its dust automatically into a 4L bin, giving you weeks of hands-free use. LiDAR 3.0 home mapping ensures complete coverage, while the Smart App lets you set schedules and no-go zones. Voice support, quiet cleaning and HEPA H13 filtration round off its modern design. With all these features packed in, it’s a good time to explore this vacuum cleaner.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Product Dimensions
35L x 35W x 10H Centimeters
Battery Life
5 Hours
Surface Recommendation
Tile

This compact cleaner is built for convenience with a 700W motor that delivers strong suction and an effective blower function. It handles dust on carpets, sofas, rugs and floors with ease. The washable HEPA filter traps fine particles, and the bagless dust cup makes cleaning more hygienic and quick. Its lightweight build and easy movement help you cover your home in one go without frequent socket changes.

Specifications

Capacity
0.8 litres
Wattage
700
Recommended Uses For Product
Carpet, Rug, Sofas
Form Factor
Handheld
Colour
Red and Black

The Eureka Forbes Smartclean vacuum cleaner offers self-emptying convenience with powerful 7000Pa suction and up to three hours of runtime. The advanced LiDAR 3.0 system maps your home in minutes, delivering precise cleaning across all floor types. It offers app control, voice commands, HEPA H13 filtration and quiet movement for undisturbed cleaning. Anti-collision and anti-drop sensors ensure safe navigation around furniture and stairs. For those tracking offers, the ongoing price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners adds extra motivation to explore this upgrade.

Specifications

Form Factor
Robotic
Colour
Black
Product Dimensions
35L x 35W x 10H Centimeters
Battery Life
3 Hours

With wet and dry cleaning support, the Ultimo is a great choice for homes that deal with both liquid spills and dust. Its 1400W motor gives strong suction power, while the blower adds flexibility for clearing corners and window channels. The large 20-litre tank allows long cleaning sessions, and the smooth wheels ensure easy movement. Multiple attachments help you handle tiles, carpets and furniture with equal ease.

Specifications

Capacity
20 litres
Wattage
1400 Watts
Cable Length
5 Metres
Recommended Uses For Product
Indoor/Outdoor
Form Factor
Cannister

This premium robotic cleaner brings high-end features like 16,200Pa suction, 75°C hot mop wash and AI navigation that identifies dirt types and adjusts cleaning accordingly. It reaches edges efficiently through scrubExtend technology and prevents hair tangling with its FlexiRazor brush. The base station handles dust disposal, mop washing and hot-air drying, making upkeep nearly hands-free. With voice control, remote video monitoring and advanced mapping, it offers a complete smart-cleaning experience.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
35.5L x 35.4W x 11.7H Centimeters
Surface Recommendation
Hard Floor,Parquet,Tiles,Carpet,Composite Flooring
Controller Type
App Control

The WD X2 is designed for both indoor and outdoor cleaning, offering strong 2300mm suction and a powerful blower for different tasks. Its HEPA filter supports cleaner air, while the auto clean system keeps the unit performing smoothly. With an 8-litre capacity, multiple accessories and features like intelligent dust bag indicators, it is built for heavy use. The protective thermal cut-off adds a layer of safety during long cleaning sessions. You’ll also appreciate the current trend of price drops on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, making upgrades more accessible.

Specifications

Capacity
8 litres
Wattage
1300 Watts
Maximum Suction
2300 Millimetres
Recommended Uses For Product
All floors, Bed
Form Factor
Handheld

Similar articles for you:

Price drop on robot vacuum cleaners: Grab huge savings on top brands like DREAME, ILIFE and more

Top 10 vacuum cleaners perfect for monsoon: Best picks for wet floors, muddy footprints and damp dust removal

Top 5 robot vacuum cleaners with the best features brands are offering to users in a tech driven world

Best 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners to simplify daily mess cleanup: Top 7 options offering dual cleaning performance

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesPrice drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Up to 60% off on the latest models with advanced cleaning features
More
FAQs
Clean the HEPA filter every two weeks to maintain airflow and consistent suction power.
Yes, their LiDAR systems create detailed home maps for precise, structured cleaning patterns.
Yes, most models switch smoothly between carpets and hard floors without losing suction.
Yes, the dust cups open quickly and release waste without creating additional mess.
They offer up to three to five hours depending on suction level and cleaning mode.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.