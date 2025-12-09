Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Up to 60% off on the latest models with advanced cleaning features

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners have become a dependable choice for homes that need consistent cleaning and sensible features. The ongoing price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners gives buyers an appealing chance to invest in machines known for performance and durability. Each model carries its own strength: compact cleaners handle quick tasks, while wet and dry machines manage tougher jobs and spills.

The robotic range feels modern, offering smart navigation, app support and strong suction that delivers effective cleaning on most surfaces. The build quality across the range feels secure, and maintenance stays simple with washable filters and dust cups. By covering both basic and advanced needs, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners create a practical line-up that easily competes with some of the best vacuum cleaners today.

With current price drops across models, exploring this range becomes a more rewarding decision for regular home cleaning upgrades.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is built for everyday cleaning with a strong 1200W motor that tackles dust on floors, carpets and upholstery with ease. Its HEPA filter helps trap fine particles, and the handy dust bag full indicator ensures timely disposal. You get multiple accessories for corners, sofas and carpets, and the foot-operated power buttons make it simple to use. The auto cord winder keeps your space tidy, and the lightweight build supports effortless movement across rooms. This model is now available at a noticeable price drop across Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner listings.

Specifications Capacity 2 litres Wattage 1200 Watts Maximum Suction 1700 Millimetres Hose Length 5 Feet Cable Length 8 Feet

This robotic cleaner brings smart navigation and deep cleaning together through powerful 7000Pa suction and LiDAR 3.0 mapping that scans your home within minutes. It covers tiles, marble, carpets and wooden floors with steady performance and offers up to 3 hours of cleaning in quiet mode. You can schedule and customise cleaning via the app, or simply use voice commands. The HEPA filtration keeps your indoor air cleaner, while anti-drop and anti-collision sensors make movement smooth. If you have been waiting for a deal, you’ll appreciate the price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners.

Specifications Colour Black Battery Life 3 Hours Product Dimensions 35L x 35W x 10H Centimeters Surface Recommendation Tile, Wood, Marble & Carpet

Compact, lightweight and easy to set up, this 2-in-1 cleaner lets you switch between handheld and stick modes in seconds. It is ideal for quick clean-ups, with strong 13.5KPA suction that lifts dust from hard floors, corners and edges. The bagless dust cup makes disposal simple, and the HEPA filter helps maintain cleaner air indoors. Despite its small size, the long 16-foot cord gives great reach, making everyday cleaning far more convenient.

Specifications Capacity 0.5 litres Wattage 500 Watt Hours Maximum Suction 1200 Millimetres Hose Length 16 Feet Form Factor handheld,handheld

The SuperVac offers excellent suction power thanks to its 1600W motor and cyclonic technology that keeps airflow steady inside the dust tank. It separates dust effectively, helping the machine maintain performance throughout the cleaning session. You get multiple accessories for floors, corners and upholstery, plus a simple dust-release mechanism for quick disposal. The variable power control allows you to adjust suction depending on the task, making it versatile for day-to-day cleaning needs. To make things even better, the current price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners adds extra value to this model.

Specifications Capacity 2 litres Wattage 1600 Watts Cable Length 5 Metres Recommended Uses For Product Cleaning, Vacuum, Dust Form Factor Cannister

Built for long cleaning cycles, this robotic cleaner features impressive 9000Pa suction and a large battery capable of five hours of runtime. It empties its dust automatically into a 4L bin, giving you weeks of hands-free use. LiDAR 3.0 home mapping ensures complete coverage, while the Smart App lets you set schedules and no-go zones. Voice support, quiet cleaning and HEPA H13 filtration round off its modern design. With all these features packed in, it’s a good time to explore this vacuum cleaner.

Specifications Colour Black Product Dimensions 35L x 35W x 10H Centimeters Battery Life 5 Hours Surface Recommendation Tile

This compact cleaner is built for convenience with a 700W motor that delivers strong suction and an effective blower function. It handles dust on carpets, sofas, rugs and floors with ease. The washable HEPA filter traps fine particles, and the bagless dust cup makes cleaning more hygienic and quick. Its lightweight build and easy movement help you cover your home in one go without frequent socket changes.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 litres Wattage 700 Recommended Uses For Product Carpet, Rug, Sofas Form Factor Handheld Colour Red and Black

The Eureka Forbes Smartclean vacuum cleaner offers self-emptying convenience with powerful 7000Pa suction and up to three hours of runtime. The advanced LiDAR 3.0 system maps your home in minutes, delivering precise cleaning across all floor types. It offers app control, voice commands, HEPA H13 filtration and quiet movement for undisturbed cleaning. Anti-collision and anti-drop sensors ensure safe navigation around furniture and stairs. For those tracking offers, the ongoing price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners adds extra motivation to explore this upgrade.

Specifications Form Factor Robotic Colour Black Product Dimensions 35L x 35W x 10H Centimeters Battery Life 3 Hours

With wet and dry cleaning support, the Ultimo is a great choice for homes that deal with both liquid spills and dust. Its 1400W motor gives strong suction power, while the blower adds flexibility for clearing corners and window channels. The large 20-litre tank allows long cleaning sessions, and the smooth wheels ensure easy movement. Multiple attachments help you handle tiles, carpets and furniture with equal ease.

Specifications Capacity 20 litres Wattage 1400 Watts Cable Length 5 Metres Recommended Uses For Product Indoor/Outdoor Form Factor Cannister

This premium robotic cleaner brings high-end features like 16,200Pa suction, 75°C hot mop wash and AI navigation that identifies dirt types and adjusts cleaning accordingly. It reaches edges efficiently through scrubExtend technology and prevents hair tangling with its FlexiRazor brush. The base station handles dust disposal, mop washing and hot-air drying, making upkeep nearly hands-free. With voice control, remote video monitoring and advanced mapping, it offers a complete smart-cleaning experience.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 35.5L x 35.4W x 11.7H Centimeters Surface Recommendation Hard Floor,Parquet,Tiles,Carpet,Composite Flooring Controller Type App Control

The WD X2 is designed for both indoor and outdoor cleaning, offering strong 2300mm suction and a powerful blower for different tasks. Its HEPA filter supports cleaner air, while the auto clean system keeps the unit performing smoothly. With an 8-litre capacity, multiple accessories and features like intelligent dust bag indicators, it is built for heavy use. The protective thermal cut-off adds a layer of safety during long cleaning sessions. You’ll also appreciate the current trend of price drops on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, making upgrades more accessible.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Wattage 1300 Watts Maximum Suction 2300 Millimetres Recommended Uses For Product All floors, Bed Form Factor Handheld

