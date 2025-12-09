Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Up to 60% off on the latest models with advanced cleaning features

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners have become a dependable choice for homes that need consistent cleaning and sensible features. The ongoing price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners gives buyers an appealing chance to invest in machines known for performance and durability. Each model carries its own strength: compact cleaners handle quick tasks, while wet and dry machines manage tougher jobs and spills.
The robotic range feels modern, offering smart navigation, app support and strong suction that delivers effective cleaning on most surfaces. The build quality across the range feels secure, and maintenance stays simple with washable filters and dust cups. By covering both basic and advanced needs, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners create a practical line-up that easily competes with some of the best vacuum cleaners today.
With current price drops across models, exploring this range becomes a more rewarding decision for regular home cleaning upgrades.
The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is built for everyday cleaning with a strong 1200W motor that tackles dust on floors, carpets and upholstery with ease. Its HEPA filter helps trap fine particles, and the handy dust bag full indicator ensures timely disposal. You get multiple accessories for corners, sofas and carpets, and the foot-operated power buttons make it simple to use. The auto cord winder keeps your space tidy, and the lightweight build supports effortless movement across rooms. This model is now available at a noticeable price drop across Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner listings.
This robotic cleaner brings smart navigation and deep cleaning together through powerful 7000Pa suction and LiDAR 3.0 mapping that scans your home within minutes. It covers tiles, marble, carpets and wooden floors with steady performance and offers up to 3 hours of cleaning in quiet mode. You can schedule and customise cleaning via the app, or simply use voice commands. The HEPA filtration keeps your indoor air cleaner, while anti-drop and anti-collision sensors make movement smooth. If you have been waiting for a deal, you’ll appreciate the price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners.
Compact, lightweight and easy to set up, this 2-in-1 cleaner lets you switch between handheld and stick modes in seconds. It is ideal for quick clean-ups, with strong 13.5KPA suction that lifts dust from hard floors, corners and edges. The bagless dust cup makes disposal simple, and the HEPA filter helps maintain cleaner air indoors. Despite its small size, the long 16-foot cord gives great reach, making everyday cleaning far more convenient.
The SuperVac offers excellent suction power thanks to its 1600W motor and cyclonic technology that keeps airflow steady inside the dust tank. It separates dust effectively, helping the machine maintain performance throughout the cleaning session. You get multiple accessories for floors, corners and upholstery, plus a simple dust-release mechanism for quick disposal. The variable power control allows you to adjust suction depending on the task, making it versatile for day-to-day cleaning needs. To make things even better, the current price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners adds extra value to this model.
Built for long cleaning cycles, this robotic cleaner features impressive 9000Pa suction and a large battery capable of five hours of runtime. It empties its dust automatically into a 4L bin, giving you weeks of hands-free use. LiDAR 3.0 home mapping ensures complete coverage, while the Smart App lets you set schedules and no-go zones. Voice support, quiet cleaning and HEPA H13 filtration round off its modern design. With all these features packed in, it’s a good time to explore this vacuum cleaner.
This compact cleaner is built for convenience with a 700W motor that delivers strong suction and an effective blower function. It handles dust on carpets, sofas, rugs and floors with ease. The washable HEPA filter traps fine particles, and the bagless dust cup makes cleaning more hygienic and quick. Its lightweight build and easy movement help you cover your home in one go without frequent socket changes.
The Eureka Forbes Smartclean vacuum cleaner offers self-emptying convenience with powerful 7000Pa suction and up to three hours of runtime. The advanced LiDAR 3.0 system maps your home in minutes, delivering precise cleaning across all floor types. It offers app control, voice commands, HEPA H13 filtration and quiet movement for undisturbed cleaning. Anti-collision and anti-drop sensors ensure safe navigation around furniture and stairs. For those tracking offers, the ongoing price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners adds extra motivation to explore this upgrade.
With wet and dry cleaning support, the Ultimo is a great choice for homes that deal with both liquid spills and dust. Its 1400W motor gives strong suction power, while the blower adds flexibility for clearing corners and window channels. The large 20-litre tank allows long cleaning sessions, and the smooth wheels ensure easy movement. Multiple attachments help you handle tiles, carpets and furniture with equal ease.
This premium robotic cleaner brings high-end features like 16,200Pa suction, 75°C hot mop wash and AI navigation that identifies dirt types and adjusts cleaning accordingly. It reaches edges efficiently through scrubExtend technology and prevents hair tangling with its FlexiRazor brush. The base station handles dust disposal, mop washing and hot-air drying, making upkeep nearly hands-free. With voice control, remote video monitoring and advanced mapping, it offers a complete smart-cleaning experience.
The WD X2 is designed for both indoor and outdoor cleaning, offering strong 2300mm suction and a powerful blower for different tasks. Its HEPA filter supports cleaner air, while the auto clean system keeps the unit performing smoothly. With an 8-litre capacity, multiple accessories and features like intelligent dust bag indicators, it is built for heavy use. The protective thermal cut-off adds a layer of safety during long cleaning sessions. You’ll also appreciate the current trend of price drops on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, making upgrades more accessible.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
How often should I clean the HEPA filter in Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners?
Clean the HEPA filter every two weeks to maintain airflow and consistent suction power.
Do Eureka Forbes robotic cleaners map rooms accurately?
Yes, their LiDAR systems create detailed home maps for precise, structured cleaning patterns.
Can these vacuum cleaners handle both carpets and hard floors effectively?
Yes, most models switch smoothly between carpets and hard floors without losing suction.
Is the dust disposal process easy in Eureka Forbes bagless models?
Yes, the dust cups open quickly and release waste without creating additional mess.
How long do robotic models run on a full charge?
They offer up to three to five hours depending on suction level and cleaning mode.