Price drop on Honeywell air purifier! Up to 56% off; if winter windows stay shut, this timing matters; top deals for you

Honeywell air purifier deals are live with up to 56% off on Amazon. With winter windows shut and outdoor PM2.5 swings, this price drop is a useful moment to sort indoor air.

Published19 Dec 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Price drop on Honeywell air purifier, up to 56% off when you want cleaner air without overpaying.
Price drop on Honeywell air purifier, up to 56% off when you want cleaner air without overpaying.

By Kanika Budhiraja

Honeywell air purifiers are showing a price drop on Amazon, with select listings marked up to 56% off. If you have been delaying the purchase, this is a good time to compare room coverage, filter type, and replacement cost, instead of shopping in a rush when the weather turns harsher.

Our PicksH13 Hepa FiltrationAQI LED RingCar Cabin PM CleanerH13 True Hepa FilterSeven Year Motor CoverPCI Ion TechnologyFAQs

Our Picks

Winter is when indoor air quietly gets worse. We shut windows, run heaters longer, and dust, smoke, and cooking smells linger. A Honeywell purifier with HEPA and carbon filtration can make the room feel easier to breathe in, and nights often feel better when the air stops feeling heavy. With colder days close, locking a lower price now can genuinely help, especially if your home faces traffic smoke or dust.

H13 HEPA FILTRATION

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers puts Air Touch V5 at 56% off right now for winter. It runs 4 stage filtration with an H13 HEPA layer and carbon to cut dust, smoke, and odours in rooms up to 589 sq ft.

Wi-Fi app and voice control help from across the room, and the AQI LED display shows when air shifts. Filter life is rated up to 9000 hours, with a 99.99% PM2.5 claim today.

Specifications

Filtration
Pre filter, nano silver anti bacterial, H13 HEPA, activated carbon
Stages
4 stage filtration
Coverage
589 sq ft
CADR
380 cu m per hour
Control
Wi-Fi app, Alexa voice
Display
Real time AQI LED
Filter life
Up to 9000 hours

AQI LED RING

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers brings Air Touch V5 to 50% off on Amazon. It covers up to 235 sq ft and uses 4 stage filtration with an H13 HEPA layer to target PM2.5.

Connect it to the app or voice control, watch the AQI LED ring, and let it run quietly through the night. Filter life is rated up to 9000 hours, and Honeywell claims 99.99% PM2.5 removal for day to day indoor air.

Specifications

Coverage
Up to 235 sq ft
CADR
380 cu m per hour
Filtration
Pre Filter, Nano Silver, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon
Control
Wi-Fi app, Alexa voice control
Display
Real time AQI LED
Filter life
Up to 9000 hours

CAR CABIN PM CLEANER

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers puts Move Pure3 at 48% off for daily drives on city commutes. It uses a HEPA H12 filter with formaldehyde removal crystals to cut dust, smoke, and allergens, while an ioniser supports fresher cabin air.

With CADR up to 24 m³/h, it starts working soon after you plug it into a 12V socket. Three USB ports keep phones powered, and the 2 year warranty adds peace for regular commuters.

Specifications

Filtration
HEPA H12 plus formaldehyde crystals
Stages
2 stage filtration
CADR
Up to 24 m³/h
Power
DC 12V plug in
Special Features
Advanced 2 stage filtration with Formaldehyde Removal and 3xUSB charging ports

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers makes Air Touch U2 a 13% discount today. Built for big rooms, it is rated to cover 1008 sq ft and uses 7 stage filtration with H13 HEPA and activated carbon for dust, smoke, and micro allergens.

Wi-Fi and Alexa control help, while the PM2.5 display shows changes. CADR is listed up to 650 m³/h, and the 9000 hour filter life suits winter weeks with shut windows each day.

Specifications

Coverage
Up to 1008 sq ft
Filtration
7 stage system
HEPA
H13 HEPA
Carbon
Activated carbon filter
CADR
Up to 650 m³/h
Control
Wi-Fi app, Alexa
Display
Real time PM2.5
Filter life
Up to 9000 hours

Other alternatives than Honeywell air purifiers

H13 TRUE HEPA FILTER

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers is trending, but Levoit Core Mini is the small room pick at 45% off. It targets dust, smoke, and pollen with an H13 True HEPA filter for up to 183 sq ft coverage for small flats too.

A fragrance sponge lets you add a mild scent, useful when the room feels stale after cooking. Keep it on a bedside table, and the two year warranty covers regular nightly use.

Specifications

Coverage
183 sq ft
Filter
H13 True HEPA

SEVEN YEAR MOTOR COVER

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers may be your entry point, yet Coway Airmega AIM is 55% off and built for bigger bedrooms. It is rated for 355 sq ft and pairs airflow with a long 8500 hour filter life with fewer filter swaps yearly.

Coway’s claim goes down to PM 0.01 with 99.999% efficiency, and the motor warranty runs seven years, which matters when you plan to run it every day in winter.

Specifications

Coverage
355 sq ft
Filter life
8500 hours
Claim
99.999% PM 0.01
Specification Met
Certified HEPA
Special Features
‎Special Anti-Virus Green True HEPA Filter, 360° Air Purification, Longest Filter Life, 7 Years Motor Warranty

PCI ION TECHNOLOGY

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers is in the news, but Sharp FP S40M T is 53% off for small rooms. Patented PCI ions pair with a 4 stage setup, using HEPA and carbon layers to tackle dust, VOCs, and odours.

Sharp rates it for up to 330 sq ft and claims help against bacteria, virus, mold, and static charge. It suits a bedroom or study where you want air to feel lighter without tweaking.

Specifications

Technology
Patented PCI ions
Filter
HEPA plus active carbon
Filtration
4 stage
Coverage
Up to 330 sq ft
Targets listed
Bacteria, virus, mold, VOCs, static charge

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers may grab eyes, but Sharp FX S120M H is 27% off and sized for big rooms. It is rated for 930 sq ft and CADR up to 702 m3 per hour, with Wi Fi control.

The PM2.5 display sits up front, and sensors read TVOC, temperature, humidity, and light for auto changes. Filter life is listed up to two years, with max power 72 watts for long winter runs.

Specifications

Coverage
930 sq ft
CADR
702 m3 per hour
Control
AIoT Wi Fi
Sensors
PM2.5, TVOC, temperature, humidity, light
Filter life
Up to 2 years
Power
Max 72 W

FAQs

What does an air purifier actually remove from indoor air?

It mainly reduces airborne particles like dust, pollen, and smoke, and odours reduce only if there is enough activated carbon.

What is the difference between HEPA, H13, and “True HEPA”?

HEPA is a filtration standard, H13 is a high grade within EN 1822, and “True HEPA” is a marketing label that should still be backed by a stated standard.

How do we choose the right purifier for our room size?

Match the coverage and CADR to your room area, then plan to run it for long hours, not just 15 minutes.

Will an air purifier remove cooking smells?

It can help, but odours need activated carbon and good ventilation still matters.

Is it better to buy one large purifier or two smaller ones?

Two units often work better for separate rooms, while one large unit suits open living areas.

