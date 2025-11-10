Price drop on LG TVs: Up to 50% off on the best smart TVs for every home that comes with modern tech and features

The latest price drop on LG TVs gives entertainment lovers the perfect excuse to upgrade. LG continues to lead the market with its elegant designs, crisp visuals, and smart features that make viewing effortless. Each LG Smart TV offers smooth navigation, responsive controls, and a host of apps that make it easier to stream, work, or relax.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details ₹28,990 Check Details LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA View Details ₹13,489 Check Details LG 164 cm (65 Inches) OLED evo C5 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS OLED TV OLED65C56LA View Details Get Price LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC View Details Get Price LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA View Details Get Price View More

The best LED TV models from LG are not just stylish additions to your space, they are crafted for performance and durability. With this price drop and up to 50% off on the latest models, premium viewing now fits a wider range of budgets. From compact sizes to large-screen brilliance, LG smart TVs have something for every home. So, if you’re planning an upgrade, this deal is a chance to enjoy world-class quality with remarkable value.

If you are looking for a performance-rich display in a compact size this LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD model brings together striking visuals and smart functioning. With the advanced α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 the TV delivers crisp up-scaled 4K from many sources and the FILMMAKER MODE ensures movies play as intended by the director. Gamers will appreciate ALLM and Game Optimizer, while smart-home users can utilise the AI Chatbot and Copilot features. The connectivity includes three HDMI ports and USB with built-in Bluetooth and WiFi. Price drop on LG Smart TVs makes this model especially compelling right now.

This LG 32‐inch HD Ready Smart TV is ideal for smaller rooms yet still delivers a robust smart experience. The webOS platform offers access to Netflix, Apple TV, JioHotstar and more, while the Wide Colour Gamut and HDR-10 support enhance image quality despite the modest resolution. With two HDMI ports and USB connectivity you can hook up a game console or streaming device easily. Virtual Surround Sound and AI Sound deliver better audio than you might expect from a compact TV. Its stylish slim design makes it an excellent everyday choice.

Transform your living room into a cinema with this LG 65-inch OLED evo 4K Ultra HD Smart TV that features AI Picture Pro, Brightness Booster and FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility for serious gamers. The perfect blacks, vibrant colours and wide viewing angle combine to deliver immersive visuals while the 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion in sport and action scenes. Sound is equally impressive with Dolby Atmos, Virtual 11.1.2 up-mix and AI Acoustic Tuning. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support this set becomes the heart of your smart home. Price drop on LG Smart TVs makes this top-tier screen more accessible today.

For those seeking a reliable secondary TV or a smart upgrade in a compact space this LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED model delivers strong value. With HDR-10 support, Wide Colour Gamut and webOS Smart functionality you can stream your favourite shows with ease. It includes two HDMI ports, one USB port and Bluetooth Surround Ready capability. Virtual Surround Sound and AI Sound enhance audio for more engaging viewing. The slim and stylish design allows it to integrate seamlessly into a bedroom, study or smaller living area.

Here is a generously sized 50-inch model from LG that brings high resolution, intelligent upscaling and a suite of smart features into one package. The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 and 4K Super Upscaling ensure even non-4K content appears crisp and refined. With Sport Alert, Apple AirPlay2, HomeKit compatibility and ThinQ AI voice control you’re fully connected. Game Dashboard and ALLM give gamers an edge. Connectivity includes HDMI, USB, Ethernet and WiFi. Audio is delivered via Virtual 9.1.2 up-mix and down-firing speakers. Price drop on LG Smart TVs emphasises the value right now.

This LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV features the 4K Expression Enhancer and Dynamic Tone Mapping for vibrant visuals with depth and clarity. You will enjoy FILMMAKER MODE that preserves the director’s intent and Dolby Atmos audio that adds cinematic immersion. Built-in Bluetooth, WiFi and Ethernet support make streaming and connectivity straightforward. With multiple HDMI ports and virtual surround up-mix sound technology you have a premium viewing experience at home. The energy rating and smart-home features make this model sensible and efficient for modern living.

If you are looking for a large screen experience without going ultra premium then this LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV strikes the balance. Equipped with the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, it delivers excellent image quality via 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping. Virtual 9.1.2 up-mix sound technology and support for ALLM make it ideal for movies and gaming alike. Smart controls through the webOS platform, AI Chatbot and voice assistants round out the features. Price drop on LG Smart TVs means this size is now more affordable.

The LG 43-inch QNED 8AA Series Smart TV delivers premium features in unexpectedly compact format. With a 4K Ultra HD display, local dimming, Dynamic QNED Colour, HDR10/HLG and the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 you can expect excellent contrast and lifelike colours. Built-in voice assistants, Chromecast and Alexa support make device integration seamless. Three HDMI ports, USB connectivity and smart features such as Game Dashboard optimise both streaming and gaming. The sleek frame and wide viewing angle make it perfect for apartments or smaller living rooms.

Go big with this LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QNED 8AA Series Smart TV that merges cutting-edge picture technology and smart convenience. The display includes local dimming, Dynamic QNED Colour and the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 for rich tones, deep blacks and crisp detail. Integrated voice assistants, AI Chatbot and Chromecast ensure full connectivity for the modern home. With multiple HDMI ports, superior audio and Game Dashboard support this set handles everything from films to sports to gaming. Price drop on LG Smart TVs makes this model an excellent value for premium size and quality.

Similar articles for you: Best TVs under ₹40000: Top 9 smart TVs choices for impressive display and sound with the latest features and technology