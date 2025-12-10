Price drop on LG washing machines: Up to 35% off on the latest models with modern design and features

The recent price drop on LG washing machines offers a prime opportunity for home owners seeking reliable laundry appliances at more affordable costs. LG models are known for their energy-efficient motors, versatile wash cycles, and durable build quality. With lowered prices, buyers can access premium features like Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum action, Steam wash, and Wi-Fi connectivity at a value previously reserved for high-end models.

This reduction makes even semi-automatic or fully-automatic top-load units attractive for small and mid-sized families. Prospective buyers who delayed their purchase now stand to benefit the most. With the money saved, investing in a higher-capacity model or extra warranty becomes feasible. Overall, the price drop broadens options across budgets , from economical semi-automatic machines to feature-rich front load washers, making solid, long-lasting washing machines more accessible to a wider audience.

This 7kg fully-automatic top-loader offers exceptional wash quality and a 5-star energy rating, making it highly efficient. The Smart Inverter Motor delivers quiet, durable performance, while the powerful TurboDrum system uses opposite-rotating action to tackle deeply embedded dirt. Convenient features include a clear LED display and Smart Diagnosis, allowing quick troubleshooting via your phone. This machine is an affordable, user-friendly choice for medium-sized households.

Specifications Capacity 7.0Kg Spin Speed 740 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Smart Inverter Motor & TurboDrum Access Location Top Load

An economical and highly efficient choice, this 7kg semi-automatic model achieves a 5-star rating for minimising water and energy use. Its standout feature is Wind Jet Dry, which significantly reduces residual moisture in laundry for faster drying. Enhanced durability is ensured with the Protective Rat Mesh, while the integrated Collar Scrubber simplifies pre-treatment of stubborn marks. It is ideal for households seeking reliable performance with basic manual operation.

Specifications Capacity 7Kg (Wash) Spin Speed 1300 RPM Drying Feature Wind Jet Dry Energy Rating 5 Star Access Location Top Load (Semi-Automatic)

Perfectly suited for larger families, this 8.5kg semi-automatic appliance combines powerful washing with a best-in-class 5-star efficiency rating. The innovative Roller Jet Pulsator technology maximises friction to thoroughly scrub clothes, ensuring deep stain removal while remaining gentle on fabrics. It offers a practical 'Soak' option within its 3+1 wash programmes, alongside a helpful Collar Scrubber and protective Rat Away Technology.

Specifications Capacity 8.5Kg (Wash) Pulsator Type Roller Jet Pulsator Spin Speed 1300 RPM Programmes 3+1 Wash Programmes Energy Rating 5 Star

This sophisticated 9kg front-loader provides intelligent, convenient fabric care through its AI Direct Drive (AI DD) Technology, which automatically selects the optimal wash motions. It achieves a 5-star efficiency rating and boasts 6 Motion DD for superior cleaning performance. The inclusion of Hygiene Steam ensures a deeply sanitising wash, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows for effortless remote control and monitoring via a smartphone.

Specifications Capacity 9Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Technology AI Direct Drive (AI DD) Key Features Hygiene Steam & Wi-Fi Access Location Front Load

This high-capacity 11kg semi-automatic machine is designed for the largest families, achieving a top 5-star energy efficiency rating. The powerful Roller Jet Pulsator system, coupled with Punch + 3, ensures maximum friction for effective deep cleaning and stain removal. The rapid 1300 RPM spin speed and Wind Jet Dry technology deliver significantly faster drying results. Its durable design includes Rat Away protection and convenient Magic Wheels for easy movement.

Specifications Capacity 11Kg (Wash) Spin Speed 1300 RPM Pulsator Type Roller Jet Pulsator Drying Feature Wind Jet Dry Energy Rating 5 Star

A durable and energy-efficient 7kg fully-automatic front-loader with a 5-star rating. It utilises LG’s reliable Direct Drive Technology, connecting the motor directly to the drum for reduced noise and vibration. The Steam Wash function provides a hygienic clean, eliminating up to 99.9% of allergens. Its 6 Motion DD offers optimised fabric care, and the appliance features a durable, fully Stainless Steel Drum and a modern touch panel interface.

Specifications Capacity 7Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Motor Inverter Direct Drive Washing Action 6 Motion DD & Steam Wash Drum Material Fully Stainless Steel

This advanced 8kg fully-automatic top-loader boasts a 5-star efficiency rating, powered by the Smart Inverter Motor for energy savings and durability. It uniquely integrates an in-built heater, allowing for specialist stain removal and hygienic washes. The TurboDrum action is enhanced by Jet Spray+ technology, ensuring all dirt and detergent residue are forcefully rinsed away. Wi-Fi connectivity provides convenient remote monitoring and control.

Specifications Capacity 8Kg Special Feature In-built Heater (Stain Clean) Technology Smart Inverter Motor & Jet Spray+ Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled (LG ThinQ) Access Location Top Load

Offering best-in-class 5-star energy efficiency, this 8kg fully-automatic front-loader is built with the durable Direct Drive motor. The 6 Motion DD technology customises drum movements for superior fabric care across 10 wash programmes. Hygiene Steam is included for a deep, sanitising clean. Its Wi-Fi capability allows users to download specialist wash cycles and control the machine remotely via the LG ThinQ application.

Specifications Capacity 8Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Motor Direct Drive Technology Washing Action 6 Motion DD & Hygiene Steam Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled

A reliable 9kg fully-automatic top-loader that achieves a 5-star rating, thanks to its Smart Inverter Technology, ensuring significant energy savings. The powerful TurboDrum, combined with the Punch +3 Pulsator, delivers an aggressive yet effective clean for large or heavily soiled laundry loads. Unique features include Auto Tub Clean, which runs after every wash, and the Aqua Reserve programme, which allows users to reuse wash water.

Specifications Capacity 9Kg Pulsator Type Punch +3 Pulsator Technology Smart Inverter Motor & TurboDrum Special Programme Aqua Reserve Energy Rating 5 Star

This premium 9kg/5kg washer-dryer provides the ultimate in laundry convenience, combining powerful washing with effective drying in one sleek front-load unit. It employs AI Direct Drive (AI DD) to intelligently protect fabrics by sensing their weight and softness. Features like TurboWash 59 and Hygiene Steam deliver a fast, deep, and hygienic clean, all controllable via Wi-Fi for modern, remote operation.

Specifications Type Fully-Automatic Washer Dryer Capacity 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry) Spin Speed 1200 RPM Technology AI Direct Drive (AI DD) & TurboWash 59 Key Features Hygiene Steam & Wi-Fi

