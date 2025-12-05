Price drop on robot vacuum cleaners: Grab huge savings on top brands like DREAME, ILIFE and more

Robot vacuum cleaners have transformed the way homes are cleaned, offering automated dust removal, strong suction, app-based control and scheduled cleaning. Models from ECOVACS, Xiaomi, iRobot and Eureka Forbes provide features like mapping, wet mopping, anti-collision sensors and multi-floor support, making them ideal for modern homes.

Our Picks Product Rating Price ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Plus White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch, Multi-Cyclone Auto-Empty Station, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+sq ft, Zero Tangle 2.0, Advanced TrueMapping View Details ₹29,999 Check Details ECOVACS Deebot N30 PRO Omni 2 In 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop,10000 Pa Suction,3500+ Sq.Ft,Self-Emptying Omni-Station,Truedge Mopping,Zerotangle 2.0,Hot Air-Drying,Auto-Lift Mop On Carpet,320 Mins View Details ₹54,999 Check Details Highest discount ILIFE V20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Laser Navigation, 5000Pa Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customized Cleaning, Ideal for Pet Hair and All Floor Types, App, Alexa, Google Home & Remote Control View Details ₹13,900 Check Details Value for money DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Cleaning Dual Mop Pads with Auto Drying, 3L Clean/Used Water Tank, 7mm Mop Lifting for Carpets, LDS Navigation with 3D Mapping, WiFi/App Control View Details ₹29,998 Check Details ILIFE A30 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station, 5000Pa Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Vacuum and Mop Combo, Multi-Floor Mapping, Customize Cleaning, Remote Control, App, Alexa & GH View Details ₹22,900 Check Details View More

The latest price drop makes this a great time to bring home a robot vacuum cleaner. Several brands are offering attractive reductions along with bank offers, limited-time deals and EMI options. Shoppers looking for convenience and hands-free cleaning can make the most of these offers before stocks run out.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Plus, a 2025 new launch, delivers powerful 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping with 10,000 Pa suction and a Multi-Cyclone Auto-Empty Station for hands-free maintenance. Advanced TrueMapping navigates homes up to 3,500+ sq ft quickly, mapping 1,000 sq ft in 8 minutes, while Zero Tangle 2.0 handles pet hair without clogs.

The 5200mAh battery supports up to 300 minutes of runtime, climbing 20mm thresholds across tiles, wood, and carpets. PureCyclone technology with 4-stage HEPA filtration captures 99.8% allergens for healthier air, controlled via app, Alexa, or Google Assistant.​​

Specifications Suction 10000 Pa Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Runtime 300 minutes Coverage 3500+ sq ft Navigation TrueMapping

ECOVACS Deebot N30 PRO Omni excels in 2-in-1 cleaning with 10,000 Pa suction, self-emptying Omni-Station, and TruEdge mopping for edge-to-edge coverage up to 3,500+ sq ft. ZeroTangle 2.0 prevents hair tangles, hot air-drying keeps mops hygienic, and auto-lift mop avoids carpets during vacuuming.

The robust battery lasts 320 minutes, with rapid mapping in 6 minutes and 20mm obstacle climbing for multi-surface efficiency. App control, voice assistants, and AI adaptation ensure thorough, low-maintenance cleaning across large homes.​

Specifications Suction 10000 Pa Coverage 3500+ sq ft Runtime 320 minutes Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Navigation TrueMapping

ILIFE V20 combines 5,000 Pa suction with SoF Laser Navigation for precise 2-in-1 vacuum and mop cleaning, ideal for pet hair on all floor types. Customised modes via app, Alexa, Google Home, or remote allow tailored schedules and multi-floor mapping.

Strong performance handles dust, debris, and spills efficiently, with reliable obstacle avoidance and quiet operation. Compact design fits under furniture, supporting voice commands for easy daily maintenance in homes with pets or busy lifestyles.​

Specifications Suction 5000 Pa Navigation SoF Laser Control App, Alexa, Google Home Function 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop Coverage Multi-floor

DREAME L10 Prime offers self-cleaning dual mop pads with auto-drying and 3L clean/used water tanks for hygienic 2-in-1 cleaning. LDS Navigation with 3D mapping ensures accurate paths, while 7mm mop lifting prevents carpet wetting. WiFi/app control enables scheduling and zone cleaning, with strong suction for dust and pet hair. Ideal for mixed floors, it maintains itself with minimal intervention, covering large areas efficiently.​

Specifications Navigation LDS with 3D Mapping Mop Lift 7 mm Water Tank 3L Clean/Used Control WiFi/App Function Self-Cleaning Dual Mops

DREAME F9 Pro provides 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping with Lidar Navigation for multi-floor mapping and 150-minute runtime on a single charge. 2500 Pa suction tackles everyday dust and debris, controlled via WiFi, app, or Alexa for customised cleaning. Compact and efficient, it navigates obstacles well, suitable for apartments with hard floors and rugs. Voice integration simplifies routines, making it a reliable entry-level smart cleaner.​

Specifications Suction 2500 Pa Runtime 150 minutes Navigation Lidar Control WiFi/App/Alexa Function 2-in-1 Multi-Floor

ILIFE A30 Pro features a self-empty station, 5000 Pa suction, and LiDAR Navigation for a vacuum-mop combo with multi-floor mapping. Customised cleaning via app, remote, Alexa, or Google Home adapts to pet hair and spills. Efficient on various floors, it empties automatically for weeks of hands-free use. Strong performance and smart pathing ensure thorough coverage with minimal oversight.​

Specifications Suction 5000 Pa Navigation LiDAR Function Vacuum & Mop Combo Control App, Alexa, Google Home Mapping Multi-Floor

ILIFE A20 Pro delivers 6500 Pa suction with advanced LiDAR Navigation for customised cleaning up to 4500 sq ft, perfect for pet hair from cats and dogs. 5200mAh battery powers long sessions, controlled via WiFi app, Alexa, or Google Home. Handles mixed floors efficiently with strong debris pickup and mopping. Reliable for large homes seeking powerful, pet-friendly automation.

Specifications Suction 6500 Pa Coverage 4500 sq ft Battery 5200 mAh Navigation LiDAR Control WiFi App, Alexa, GH​

NARWAL Freo X Ultra combines 8200 Pa suction with auto mop drying/washing and a Zero-Tangling brush for maintenance-free cleaning. DirtSense detects and adapts to messes, with 3D Mapping for precise navigation compatible with Google Home, Alexa, and Siri. Excels on hard floors and carpets, lifting mops automatically. App control ensures customised routines for effortless daily use.​

Specifications Suction 8200 Pa Navigation 3D Mapping Control Google Home, Alexa, Siri Feature Auto Mop Drying/Washing Brush Zero-Tangling​

NARWAL Freo X Plus offers 7800 Pa suction, 7 weeks of dust storage, and a Zero Tangle Brush with a 5200mAh battery for 254 minutes of runtime. 3D Mapping navigates efficiently, compatible with Google Home, Alexa, Siri, and the app. Handles pet hair and large areas hands-free, with strong mopping performance. Ideal for busy households wanting long-term convenience.​

Specifications Suction 7800 Pa Runtime 254 minutes Battery 5200 mAh Storage 7 Weeks Navigation 3D Mapping

Eufy L60 Hybrid provides 5,000 Pa suction for hair and dust removal with iPath Laser Navigation for deep floor cleaning on hard surfaces. 2-in-1 vacuum-mop design runs 100 minutes, ideal for apartments. App control offers mapping and scheduling, with strong pet hair pickup. Compact black build fits tight spaces reliably.​

Specifications Suction 5000 Pa Runtime 100 minutes Navigation iPath Laser Function Vacuum & Mop Hybrid Color Black

