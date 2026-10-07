Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Price Drop: Top 10 smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin in India at 12AM on October 8. Here are the top smartphone deals.

Published7 Oct 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live in India at 12AM on October 8.
Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live in India at 12AM on October 8.(Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

Read moreRead less

Festive season is right around the corner and so is the sale season. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will begin in India at 12AM on October 8. As a part of the sale, the company is offering a 40 percent discount on the purchase of smartphones on its platform.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Titanium Whitesilver, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), 200MP Camera, 5000mAh Ultra Long Battery, QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Galaxy AI, Knox Security, S Pen IncludedView Details...

₹99,999

...
Check Offers

OnePlus Nord CE6 | 8GB+256GB | Pitch Black | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 | Segment's Fastest Touch Response | 8000mAh Battery | 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED Display | 50MP Main + 32MP Selfie 4K Cameras | IP66,68,69,69KView Details...

₹41,999

...
Check Offers

Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition Midnight Black 4GB + 128GB | Massive 6000mAh Battery | Segment's Largest 17.53cm Display Up to 120Hz | MediaTek Dimensity 6300 | 33W Fast Charging | 50MP AI Dual CameraView Details...

₹17,499

...
Check Offers

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Mobile (Awesome Midnight Blue, 8GB, 128GB) | Segment Most Complete Triple Camera | 50MP | AI Editing | 4nm Processor | sAMOLED | 5000mAh | Gorilla Glass Victus+| Knox SecurityView Details...

₹33,158

...
Check Offers

OnePlus Nord 6 | 8GB+256GB | Pitch Black | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | Segment's First Stable 165FPS Gaming | Segment's Largest 9000mAh Battery | Most Complete IP Rating | Personalized AIView Details...

₹47,368

...
Check Offers
View More...
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

In addition to offering a discount on the product category, Amazon India is also offering an exchange bonus of up to 70,000, a no-cost EMI option starting at 2,944 per month, coupons worth 7,500 and an Amazon+ upgrade starting at 3,544 per month.

The list of offers don't end there. The company is also offering a 10% instant discount on payments made using SBI credit and debit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, now would a good time to do so. Here are the top 10 smartphones available with a discount on Amazon during the sale.

Top 10 smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra combines a premium titanium design with a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Its 200MP ProVisual Engine camera system is designed for detailed photos and versatile zoom, while the built-in S Pen adds productivity-focused functionality. Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief, complement Samsung’s One UI experience. It is available at a starting price of 84,999. Additionally, it is getting an exchange bonus of up to 42,000.

Specifications

Display
6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Front Camera
12MP
Rear Camera
200MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto + 10MP telephoto
Battery
5,000mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Good performance

...

Good quality

...

Great cameras

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartphone to be the best in the market, praising its top-notch camera that delivers excellent photos, smooth performance without lag, and vibrant colors. The display receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its overall product quality and performance.

2. OnePlus Nord CE6 | 8GB+256GB | Pitch Black | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 | Segment's Fastest Touch Response | 8000mAh Battery | 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED Display | 50MP Main + 32MP Selfie 4K Cameras | IP66,68,69,69K

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 combines a practical design with a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, it is designed for everyday performance and gaming, while the 50MP OIS rear camera and 32MP autofocus selfie camera support 4K video recording. Its standout feature is the massive 8,000mAh battery, backed by 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It is available at a starting price of 33,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 36,000.

Specifications

Display
6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera
22MP
Rear Camera
50MP main + 2MP secondary
Battery
8,000mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life

...

Good quality

...

Good performance

Reason to avoid

...

Average cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the phone's appearance, 8000mAh battery, and fast performance for daily tasks and gaming.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life and performance.

The Redmi 15C 5G combines a stylish Royale design with a large 6.9-inch display offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, it is built for everyday apps, streaming and casual gaming. The phone features a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Its standout feature is the 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. An IP64 rating adds protection against dust and water splashes. It is available at a starting price of 15,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 16,600.

Specifications

Display
6.9-inch HD+ Dot Drop
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G
Front Camera
8MP
Rear Camera
50MP
Battery
6,000mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Good battery backup

...

Good design

Reason to avoid

...

Noticeable lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the phone's appearance and battery life. They also like its fingerprint sensor.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life and design.

The iQOO Z11xa 5G features a 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP dual rear camera and a 32MP front camera. Its biggest highlight is the 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, while OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 powers the software experience. It is available at a starting price of 24,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 27,500.

Specifications

Display
6.76-inch FHD+ LCD
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera
32MP
Rear Camera
50MP + 2MP
Battery
7,200mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Good battery backup

...

Good design

...

Good performance

Reason to avoid

...

AMOLED display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone performs smoothly with fast app loading speeds and appreciate its excellent value for money. The phone features a 7200mAh battery that lasts up to 20+ hours on a single charge, and customers like its camera quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life, performance and camera quality.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G combines a premium metal-frame design with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the 4nm Exynos 1580 processor, it is designed for smooth multitasking, gaming and everyday use. Its triple-camera setup includes a 50MP OIS main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lens, while the 12MP front camera supports 4K video. A 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, Gorilla Glass Victus+ and IP67 protection complete the package. It is available at a starting price of 31,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 26,500.

Specifications

Display
6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED
Processor
Exynos 1580
Front Camera
12MP
Rear Camera
50MP + 12MP + 5MP
Battery
5,000mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Good performance

...

Good camera quality

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery backup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone offers good value for money and appreciate its performance, noting it runs fast and effortlessly. The camera quality receives positive feedback for taking excellent photos.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and camera quality.

The OnePlus Nord 6 combines a premium Pitch Black design with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Its 50MP rear camera with OIS and 32MP selfie camera handle everyday photography and video. The standout 9,000mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It is available at a starting price of 42,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 36,000.

Specifications

Display
6.78-inch AMOLED
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera
32MP
Rear Camera
50MP + 2MP
Battery
9,000mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Good performance

...

Great display

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the phone's premium design, bright and smooth display, and buttery smooth operation, particularly noting its responsive OS and 165Hz AMOLED screen. The performance receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and display.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G pairs a clean, practical design with a large 6.7-inch PLS LCD display and 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it handles everyday apps, streaming and casual gaming. Its 50MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera cover everyday photography, while the 6,000mAh battery is designed for extended usage. It is available at a starting price of 16,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 19,000.

Specifications

Display
6.7-inch LCD
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera
8MP
Rear Camera
50MP + 2MP
Battery
6,000mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Good battery life

...

Smooth performance

...

Good design

Reason to avoid

...

Average Camera

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone good for basic use, particularly for students and seniors, and appreciate its 6000mAh battery that provides all-day power.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and design.

The iQOO 15R combines a slim, premium design with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, it targets demanding gaming and multitasking. Its 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie camera support 4K video recording, while the massive 7,600mAh silicon-anode battery supports 100W FlashCharge. It is available at a starting price of 46,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 45,000.

Specifications

Display
6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera
32MP
Rear Camera
50MP + 8MP
Battery
7,600mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Good battery life

...

Smooth performance

...

Good design

Reason to avoid

...

Average Camera

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the phone's performance, noting zero lag and smooth operation, while appreciating its 7600mAh battery capacity and value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance, battery and design.

The Xiaomi 17 packs flagship hardware into a compact 191g design, with a 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display, ultra-slim bezels and a micro-curved aluminium frame. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Its Leica-tuned 50MP triple-camera system includes wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, while the 50MP selfie camera handles high-resolution selfies and 4K video. A 6,330mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge. It is available at a starting price of 59,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 45,000.

Specifications

Display
6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera
50MP
Rear Camera
50MP + 50MP + 50MP
Battery
6,330mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Good battery life

...

Smooth performance

...

Good design

Reason to avoid

...

Average Camera

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone performs like a high-end flagship with good value for money and appreciate its compact size. The battery life receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and design.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G combines a slim, lightweight foldable design with a large 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a practical 6.5-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Its 200MP triple rear camera system, Galaxy AI features and premium aluminium construction add flagship appeal. The 4,400mAh battery supports fast wired and wireless charging. It is available at a starting price of 1,29,999 and an exchange bonus of up to 45,000.

Specifications

Display
8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Front Camera
10MP
Rear Camera
200MP + 12MP + 10MP
Battery
4,400mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Slim design

...

Excellent display

...

Strong performance

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone particularly for its design, display, performance and productivity-focused foldable experience.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, performance and design.

Top features of the best smartphones to buy during the sale

PHONE

DISPLAY

BATTERY

OPERATING SYSTEM

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G6.9-inch5000mAhAndroid 16
OnePlus Nord CE66.78-inch8000mAhOxygenOS 16
Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition6.9-inch6000mAhAndroid 15
iQOO Z11xa 5G6.76-inch7200mAhOriginOS 6
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G6.7-inch5000mAhAndroid 16
OnePlus Nord 66.78-inch9000mAhOxygenOS 16
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G6.7-inch6000mAhAndroid 16
iQOO 15R6.59-inch7600mAhOriginOS 6
XIAOMI 176.3-inch6330mAhXiaomi HyperOS
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G8-inch4400mAhAndroid 16

Similar articles for you

A screen can be a window, a cinema or a stadium. These 10 TVs explore all three sides of the living room

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight at 12AM: 5 wireless home theatre deals to consider

Student laptops under 35,000: The specs that matter more than the price tag

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGadgets And AppliancesPrice Drop: Top 10 smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026
More
FAQs
It will begin at 12AM on October 8.
There is no end date on the sale yet.
Smartphones are getting a 40% discount.
Yes, buyers can avail banking offers, no-cost EMI option and exchange bonuses.
Yes, Prime members are getting extra discounts and benefits during the sale.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.