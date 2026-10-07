Price Drop: Top 10 smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Festive season is right around the corner and so is the sale season. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will begin in India at 12AM on October 8. As a part of the sale, the company is offering a 40 percent discount on the purchase of smartphones on its platform.
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In addition to offering a discount on the product category, Amazon India is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹70,000, a no-cost EMI option starting at ₹2,944 per month, coupons worth ₹7,500 and an Amazon+ upgrade starting at ₹3,544 per month.
The list of offers don't end there. The company is also offering a 10% instant discount on payments made using SBI credit and debit cards and credit card EMI transactions.
So, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, now would a good time to do so. Here are the top 10 smartphones available with a discount on Amazon during the sale.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra combines a premium titanium design with a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Its 200MP ProVisual Engine camera system is designed for detailed photos and versatile zoom, while the built-in S Pen adds productivity-focused functionality. Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief, complement Samsung’s One UI experience. It is available at a starting price of ₹84,999. Additionally, it is getting an exchange bonus of up to ₹42,000.
Good performance
Good quality
Great cameras
Average battery life
Buyers find this smartphone to be the best in the market, praising its top-notch camera that delivers excellent photos, smooth performance without lag, and vibrant colors. The display receives positive feedback.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its overall product quality and performance.
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The OnePlus Nord CE6 combines a practical design with a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, it is designed for everyday performance and gaming, while the 50MP OIS rear camera and 32MP autofocus selfie camera support 4K video recording. Its standout feature is the massive 8,000mAh battery, backed by 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It is available at a starting price of ₹33,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000.
Long battery life
Good quality
Good performance
Average cameras
Buyers praise the phone's appearance, 8000mAh battery, and fast performance for daily tasks and gaming.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life and performance.
The Redmi 15C 5G combines a stylish Royale design with a large 6.9-inch display offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, it is built for everyday apps, streaming and casual gaming. The phone features a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Its standout feature is the 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. An IP64 rating adds protection against dust and water splashes. It is available at a starting price of ₹15,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,600.
Good battery backup
Good design
Noticeable lag
Buyers praise the phone's appearance and battery life. They also like its fingerprint sensor.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life and design.
The iQOO Z11xa 5G features a 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP dual rear camera and a 32MP front camera. Its biggest highlight is the 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, while OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 powers the software experience. It is available at a starting price of ₹24,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹27,500.
Good battery backup
Good design
Good performance
AMOLED display
Buyers find the phone performs smoothly with fast app loading speeds and appreciate its excellent value for money. The phone features a 7200mAh battery that lasts up to 20+ hours on a single charge, and customers like its camera quality.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life, performance and camera quality.
The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G combines a premium metal-frame design with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the 4nm Exynos 1580 processor, it is designed for smooth multitasking, gaming and everyday use. Its triple-camera setup includes a 50MP OIS main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lens, while the 12MP front camera supports 4K video. A 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, Gorilla Glass Victus+ and IP67 protection complete the package. It is available at a starting price of ₹31,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹26,500.
Good design
Good performance
Good camera quality
Average battery backup
Buyers find the phone offers good value for money and appreciate its performance, noting it runs fast and effortlessly. The camera quality receives positive feedback for taking excellent photos.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and camera quality.
The OnePlus Nord 6 combines a premium Pitch Black design with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Its 50MP rear camera with OIS and 32MP selfie camera handle everyday photography and video. The standout 9,000mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It is available at a starting price of ₹42,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000.
Good design
Good performance
Great display
Average battery life
Buyers praise the phone's premium design, bright and smooth display, and buttery smooth operation, particularly noting its responsive OS and 165Hz AMOLED screen. The performance receives positive feedback.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and display.
The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G pairs a clean, practical design with a large 6.7-inch PLS LCD display and 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it handles everyday apps, streaming and casual gaming. Its 50MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera cover everyday photography, while the 6,000mAh battery is designed for extended usage. It is available at a starting price of ₹16,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹19,000.
Good battery life
Smooth performance
Good design
Average Camera
Buyers find the phone good for basic use, particularly for students and seniors, and appreciate its 6000mAh battery that provides all-day power.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and design.
The iQOO 15R combines a slim, premium design with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, it targets demanding gaming and multitasking. Its 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie camera support 4K video recording, while the massive 7,600mAh silicon-anode battery supports 100W FlashCharge. It is available at a starting price of ₹46,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000.
Good battery life
Smooth performance
Good design
Average Camera
Buyers praise the phone's performance, noting zero lag and smooth operation, while appreciating its 7600mAh battery capacity and value for money.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance, battery and design.
The Xiaomi 17 packs flagship hardware into a compact 191g design, with a 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display, ultra-slim bezels and a micro-curved aluminium frame. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Its Leica-tuned 50MP triple-camera system includes wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, while the 50MP selfie camera handles high-resolution selfies and 4K video. A 6,330mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge. It is available at a starting price of ₹59,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000.
Good battery life
Smooth performance
Good design
Average Camera
Buyers find the phone performs like a high-end flagship with good value for money and appreciate its compact size. The battery life receives positive feedback.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and design.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G combines a slim, lightweight foldable design with a large 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a practical 6.5-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Its 200MP triple rear camera system, Galaxy AI features and premium aluminium construction add flagship appeal. The 4,400mAh battery supports fast wired and wireless charging. It is available at a starting price of ₹1,29,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000.
Slim design
Excellent display
Strong performance
Average battery
Buyers find the phone particularly for its design, display, performance and productivity-focused foldable experience.
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, performance and design.
PHONE
DISPLAY
BATTERY
OPERATING SYSTEM
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G
|6.9-inch
|5000mAh
|Android 16
|OnePlus Nord CE6
|6.78-inch
|8000mAh
|OxygenOS 16
|Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition
|6.9-inch
|6000mAh
|Android 15
|iQOO Z11xa 5G
|6.76-inch
|7200mAh
|OriginOS 6
|Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
|6.7-inch
|5000mAh
|Android 16
|OnePlus Nord 6
|6.78-inch
|9000mAh
|OxygenOS 16
|Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G
|6.7-inch
|6000mAh
|Android 16
|iQOO 15R
|6.59-inch
|7600mAh
|OriginOS 6
|XIAOMI 17
|6.3-inch
|6330mAh
|Xiaomi HyperOS
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G
|8-inch
|4400mAh
|Android 16
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FAQs
When will Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begin?
It will begin at 12AM on October 8.
When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 end?
There is no end date on the sale yet.
How much discount are smartphones getting?
Smartphones are getting a 40% discount.
Are there other offers available on the purchase of smarthones?
Yes, buyers can avail banking offers, no-cost EMI option and exchange bonuses.
Are Prime members getting extra discounts?
Yes, Prime members are getting extra discounts and benefits during the sale.