Price Drop: Top 10 smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Festive season is right around the corner and so is the sale season. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will begin in India at 12AM on October 8. As a part of the sale, the company is offering a 40 percent discount on the purchase of smartphones on its platform.

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In addition to offering a discount on the product category, Amazon India is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹70,000, a no-cost EMI option starting at ₹2,944 per month, coupons worth ₹7,500 and an Amazon+ upgrade starting at ₹3,544 per month.

The list of offers don't end there. The company is also offering a 10% instant discount on payments made using SBI credit and debit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, now would a good time to do so. Here are the top 10 smartphones available with a discount on Amazon during the sale.

Top 10 smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra combines a premium titanium design with a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Its 200MP ProVisual Engine camera system is designed for detailed photos and versatile zoom, while the built-in S Pen adds productivity-focused functionality. Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief, complement Samsung’s One UI experience. It is available at a starting price of ₹84,999. Additionally, it is getting an exchange bonus of up to ₹42,000.

Specifications Display 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 200MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto + 10MP telephoto Battery 5,000mAh Reason to buy Good performance Good quality Great cameras Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartphone to be the best in the market, praising its top-notch camera that delivers excellent photos, smooth performance without lag, and vibrant colors. The display receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its overall product quality and performance.

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The OnePlus Nord CE6 combines a practical design with a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, it is designed for everyday performance and gaming, while the 50MP OIS rear camera and 32MP autofocus selfie camera support 4K video recording. Its standout feature is the massive 8,000mAh battery, backed by 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It is available at a starting price of ₹33,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000.

Specifications Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Front Camera 22MP Rear Camera 50MP main + 2MP secondary Battery 8,000mAh Reason to buy Long battery life Good quality Good performance Reason to avoid Average cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the phone's appearance, 8000mAh battery, and fast performance for daily tasks and gaming.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life and performance.

The Redmi 15C 5G combines a stylish Royale design with a large 6.9-inch display offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, it is built for everyday apps, streaming and casual gaming. The phone features a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Its standout feature is the 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. An IP64 rating adds protection against dust and water splashes. It is available at a starting price of ₹15,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,600.

Specifications Display 6.9-inch HD+ Dot Drop Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 50MP Battery 6,000mAh Reason to buy Good battery backup Good design Reason to avoid Noticeable lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the phone's appearance and battery life. They also like its fingerprint sensor.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life and design.

The iQOO Z11xa 5G features a 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP dual rear camera and a 32MP front camera. Its biggest highlight is the 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, while OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 powers the software experience. It is available at a starting price of ₹24,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹27,500.

Specifications Display 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP Battery 7,200mAh Reason to buy Good battery backup Good design Good performance Reason to avoid AMOLED display

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the phone performs smoothly with fast app loading speeds and appreciate its excellent value for money. The phone features a 7200mAh battery that lasts up to 20+ hours on a single charge, and customers like its camera quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery life, performance and camera quality.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G combines a premium metal-frame design with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the 4nm Exynos 1580 processor, it is designed for smooth multitasking, gaming and everyday use. Its triple-camera setup includes a 50MP OIS main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lens, while the 12MP front camera supports 4K video. A 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, Gorilla Glass Victus+ and IP67 protection complete the package. It is available at a starting price of ₹31,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹26,500.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Processor Exynos 1580 Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 50MP + 12MP + 5MP Battery 5,000mAh Reason to buy Good design Good performance Good camera quality Reason to avoid Average battery backup

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the phone offers good value for money and appreciate its performance, noting it runs fast and effortlessly. The camera quality receives positive feedback for taking excellent photos.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and camera quality.

The OnePlus Nord 6 combines a premium Pitch Black design with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Its 50MP rear camera with OIS and 32MP selfie camera handle everyday photography and video. The standout 9,000mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It is available at a starting price of ₹42,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000.

Specifications Display 6.78-inch AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP Battery 9,000mAh Reason to buy Good design Good performance Great display Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the phone's premium design, bright and smooth display, and buttery smooth operation, particularly noting its responsive OS and 165Hz AMOLED screen. The performance receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and display.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G pairs a clean, practical design with a large 6.7-inch PLS LCD display and 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it handles everyday apps, streaming and casual gaming. Its 50MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera cover everyday photography, while the 6,000mAh battery is designed for extended usage. It is available at a starting price of ₹16,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹19,000.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch LCD Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP Battery 6,000mAh Reason to buy Good battery life Smooth performance Good design Reason to avoid Average Camera

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the phone good for basic use, particularly for students and seniors, and appreciate its 6000mAh battery that provides all-day power.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and design.

The iQOO 15R combines a slim, premium design with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, it targets demanding gaming and multitasking. Its 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie camera support 4K video recording, while the massive 7,600mAh silicon-anode battery supports 100W FlashCharge. It is available at a starting price of ₹46,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000.

Specifications Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP Battery 7,600mAh Reason to buy Good battery life Smooth performance Good design Reason to avoid Average Camera

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the phone's performance, noting zero lag and smooth operation, while appreciating its 7600mAh battery capacity and value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance, battery and design.

The Xiaomi 17 packs flagship hardware into a compact 191g design, with a 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display, ultra-slim bezels and a micro-curved aluminium frame. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Its Leica-tuned 50MP triple-camera system includes wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, while the 50MP selfie camera handles high-resolution selfies and 4K video. A 6,330mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge. It is available at a starting price of ₹59,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000.

Specifications Display 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Front Camera 50MP Rear Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Battery 6,330mAh Reason to buy Good battery life Smooth performance Good design Reason to avoid Average Camera

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the phone performs like a high-end flagship with good value for money and appreciate its compact size. The battery life receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance and design.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G combines a slim, lightweight foldable design with a large 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a practical 6.5-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Its 200MP triple rear camera system, Galaxy AI features and premium aluminium construction add flagship appeal. The 4,400mAh battery supports fast wired and wireless charging. It is available at a starting price of ₹1,29,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000.

Specifications Display 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Front Camera 10MP Rear Camera 200MP + 12MP + 10MP Battery 4,400mAh Reason to buy Slim design Excellent display Strong performance Reason to avoid Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the phone particularly for its design, display, performance and productivity-focused foldable experience.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, performance and design.

Top features of the best smartphones to buy during the sale PHONE DISPLAY BATTERY OPERATING SYSTEM Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G 6.9-inch 5000mAh Android 16 OnePlus Nord CE6 6.78-inch 8000mAh OxygenOS 16 Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition 6.9-inch 6000mAh Android 15 iQOO Z11xa 5G 6.76-inch 7200mAh OriginOS 6 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 6.7-inch 5000mAh Android 16 OnePlus Nord 6 6.78-inch 9000mAh OxygenOS 16 Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G 6.7-inch 6000mAh Android 16 iQOO 15R 6.59-inch 7600mAh OriginOS 6 XIAOMI 17 6.3-inch 6330mAh Xiaomi HyperOS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G 8-inch 4400mAh Android 16 Similar articles for you A screen can be a window, a cinema or a stadium. These 10 TVs explore all three sides of the living room

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