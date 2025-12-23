Printer under ₹10000 are good for home and low bulk printing

Find the best printer under 10000 for home use, offering reliable performance, low bulk printing support and budget friendly running costs for everyday documents.

Published23 Dec 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Get a printer under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10000 for budget printing at home.
Get a printer under ₹10000 for budget printing at home.

By Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.

A printer under 10000 fits neatly into modern homes where documents, school projects and occasional photos need quick attention. These models balance affordability with dependable performance, making them ideal for low bulk printing without constant maintenance worries.

Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for HomeView Details...

₹4,899

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details...

₹5,599

Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Inktank Colour Printer, BlackView Details...

₹9,299

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Single Function Ink Tank Colour PrinterView Details...

₹9,299

HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 WiFi Aill-in-One Colour Printer | Additional 2 Sets of Ink | 1 Year WarrantyView Details...

₹8,290

Compact designs suit study desks and home offices, while improved ink efficiency keeps running costs sensible. Buyers can expect clean text, decent colour output and simple connectivity for everyday tasks. Choosing the right printer in this range helps households stay organised and productive without investing in bulky or expensive office grade machines.

1. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Printer

This Canon PIXMA model targets homes that need basic printing, scanning and copying without complexity. Setup feels simple for many users and daily document handling stays straightforward. It suits light usage like homework, forms and occasional colour prints. Ink consumption feels heavy, which limits long term value. Buyers who print sparingly feel satisfied, while frequent users may find running costs frustrating over time.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Technology
Inkjet
Colour Printing
Yes
Connectivity
USB
Usage Type
Home

Reasons to buy

Compact all in one design

Easy operation for beginners

Suitable for light home use

Reason to avoid

Ink runs out quickly

Mixed reliability feedback

Installation issues for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Customers like ease of use for home tasks. Complaints mention fast ink depletion, installation trouble and occasional non functioning units.

Why choose this product

You get a simple all in one printer for very light home printing without spending much upfront.

2. Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home

Canon PIXMA E470 focuses on wireless convenience and ink efficiency for homes. Mobile printing feels handy and colour output looks decent for documents. Wireless stability divides opinion and long term reliability raises questions for some buyers. Print speed also varies by job type. This printer suits casual home users who value WiFi flexibility more than speed. Those expecting consistent heavy use may want sturdier alternatives.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
WiFi
Colour Printing
Yes
Ink Type
Ink efficient cartridges
Usage Type
Home

Reasons to buy

Wireless and mobile printing

Ink efficient design

Compact footprint

Reason to avoid

...

...

...

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers like print quality and mobile use. Complaints highlight weak WiFi, slow speed and early performance issues.

Why choose this product

You gain wireless printing convenience for light household needs with controlled ink consumption.

HP Ink Advantage 2878 suits homes that want wireless printing with minimal setup. Text output stays acceptable for daily tasks and scanning adds flexibility. Slow printing speed frustrates some users, especially with colour jobs. Reliability feedback varies widely. Buyers who print occasionally and value WiFi simplicity feel comfortable. Those needing faster output or consistent performance may feel limited.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
WiFi
Colour Printing
Yes
Usage Type
Home
Ink Type
Ink cartridges

Reasons to buy

Easy wireless setup

Compact home friendly design

All in one functionality

Reason to avoid

...

...

...

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Customers like simple setup and acceptable prints. Complaints focus on slow speed, disconnections and early failures.

Why choose this product

You get a straightforward WiFi printer for occasional home printing and scanning needs.

Epson EcoTank L130 stands out for low running costs thanks to its refillable ink tank system. Build quality feels solid and installation remains simple for most users. Print speed and quality divide opinion depending on expectations. This printer suits homes with regular document printing who want to avoid cartridge expenses. Buyers who need scanning or copying should note its single function limitation.

Specifications

Functions
Print only
Ink System
EcoTank
Colour Printing
Yes
Connectivity
USB
Usage Type
Home and small office

Reasons to buy

Very low running cost

Sturdy build quality

Easy ink refilling

Reason to avoid

...

...

...

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers praise value and build. Feedback varies on speed and print quality consistency.

Why choose this product

You save heavily on ink costs while handling regular home printing comfortably.

PIXMA G1010 focuses on economical colour printing with refillable ink tanks. Photo prints look pleasing, especially on glossy paper. Installation feels simple and ink lasts long. Print speed and long term reliability receive mixed reactions. This printer suits homes that print photos and documents regularly. Buyers expecting multifunction features or fast output may find it limiting.

Specifications

Functions
Print only
Ink System
MegaTank
Colour Printing
Yes
Connectivity
USB
Usage Type
Home and office

Reasons to buy

Low cost per print

Good photo output

Simple installation

Reason to avoid

...

...

...

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Customers praise photo prints and value. Complaints mention slow speed and mixed long term reliability.

Why choose this product

You get economical colour printing ideal for photos and frequent home documents.

HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 aims to offer value with extra ink included. All in one features suit home offices handling mixed tasks. Print speed remains slow and setup challenges frustrate some buyers. Paper wastage complaints also appear. This printer suits users who want bundled ink value and occasional use. Those who print often or need efficiency may feel restricted.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
WiFi
Colour Printing
Yes
Ink Supply
Extra ink packs
Usage Type
Home and small office

Reasons to buy

Extra ink included

All in one functionality

Wireless printing support

Reason to avoid

...

...

...

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers like bundled ink and features. Complaints focus on speed, setup frustration and paper waste.

Why choose this product

You gain an all in one printer with extra ink that suits light, occasional home or office use.

1. Do you need an ink tank printer or cartridge based model

Ink tank printers suit frequent home printing and reduce running costs. Cartridge printers cost less upfront and work well for occasional tasks where long term ink expense matters less.

2. Is wireless printing essential for your home setup

Wireless printers simplify printing from phones and laptops without cables. USB models remain reliable and cheaper. Your device mix and desk layout decide how valuable WiFi support feels daily.

3. Do you need all in one functionality or just printing

All in one printers suit homes that scan assignments or copy documents. Single function models cost less and suit users who only print regularly without extra features.

4. Does print volume matter more than print speed

Low bulk users focus on clarity and cost. Higher volume users benefit from ink tanks even if speed feels average. Understanding monthly print needs prevents frustration later.

Top 3 features of the best printers under 10000

Printer under 10K

Printing Type

Connectivity

Ideal Usage

Canon PIXMA MG2577sInkjet cartridgeUSBVery light home use
Canon PIXMA E470Ink efficient cartridgeWiFiCasual home printing
HP Ink Advantage 2878Inkjet cartridgeWiFiOccasional home tasks
Epson EcoTank L130Ink tankUSBRegular document printing
Canon PIXMA G1010Ink tankUSBPhoto and bulk colour prints
HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929Inkjet cartridgeWiFiLight home office use

FAQs
Yes, these printers handle documents, school work and occasional photos comfortably. They suit low bulk printing and remain cost effective when usage stays moderate and expectations remain realistic.
Ink tank printers reduce running costs for frequent printing. Cartridge models cost less initially and suit homes that print occasionally without worrying about long term ink expense.
WiFi printing works well for many users, though stability varies by model and network. USB remains more consistent, while wireless adds convenience for mobile and laptop printing.
Print speed matters less for low bulk use. Occasional delays feel manageable, while clarity and running cost usually influence satisfaction more than pages per minute figures.
Budget printers deliver decent colour for documents and casual photos. Professional photo quality requires higher priced models, though home users still get pleasing results for everyday needs.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

