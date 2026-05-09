Pro colour accuracy on a budget? Amazon sale drops 27-inch 4K monitors to starting price of ₹15000 for creative pros

27-inch 4K monitors aren't cheap. For creative professionals, this translates into the eternal "budget vs accuracy" debate. The struggle is real and we get it. Using a standard monitor with a FHD resolution for colour-critical work is like painting in the dark. You can never get the right results. But that changes with the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) as it has just solved this pain point by slashing prices on 27-inch 4K monitors.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best Value for MoneyLG 27" (68.58 cm) Ultrafine™ UHD 4K IPS Display (3840x2160), VESA Display, HDR 10, AMD Free sync, DCI-P3 95%, Speaker(5Wx2, 2.0ch), Maxx Audio, 60Hz Refresh Rate, USB Type-C, HDMI - 27UP850N-WView Details
₹26,640
Maximum DiscountDell S2721QSM (68.58 cm) 4K Monitor UHD 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz, IPS Panel, Built-in Dual Speakers, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 4MS (Extream), Anti-Glare 3H Hardness, 1.07 Billion Colors, 5 Year WarrantyView Details
₹28,991
Best Overall ProductViewSonic VP2756-4K 68.58Cm (27") 4KUHD Monitor | Pantone Validated | 100% sRGB| Factory Pre-Calibrated Monitor 60W Charge Back USB-C, CAM/CAD Mode, Powerful Color, Delta E<2 Regist6-4KView Details
₹43,490
LG 27US500 68.4 cm (27 Inch) Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Monitor with 60Hz, 5ms (GtG) HDR10, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, 2xHDMI, Anti-Glare, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, DCI-P3 90% (Black)View Details
₹18,999
BenQ EW2790U 27” 4K UHD 3840x2160 Entertainment Monitor with 95% P3| AI Contrast| 5Wx2 treVolo Speakers| USB Type-C (65W PD)| 3xHDMI|USB Hub| Ergonomic Design|Display Pilot 2| Eye-Care (White)View Details
₹28,498
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The company is offering 27-inch 4K monitors at a discount of up to 70%. This discount makes these machines accessible by slashing the prices up to ₹15,000 in some cases. What's more? In addition to these discounts, buyers can also get additional banking discounts and no-cost EMI option, bringing these advanced screens well within the reach of most designers. If you are a creative professional and you have been waiting to buy a colour accurate display, now is your chance. With these screen, you can make precise retouching and video grading without the guesswork. Here are our top picks for you.
This monitor by LG is designed for creators, editors, and professionals who need accurate colours without spending flagship-level money. Its slim three-side borderless design gives it a premium studio-style look while maximizing screen space. It comes with a 27-inch UHD IPS panel that delivers a 4K resolution with wide viewing angles and excellent clarity. For colour-focused workflows, this monitor supports up to 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and factory colour calibration. This makes it ideal for photographers, designers, and video editors. VESA Display HDR 400 support improves brightness and contrast, while HDR10 enhances dynamic content playback. Additionally, it gets features like Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, and AMD FreeSync that make it ideal for long editing sessions and entertainment. This monitor is available at a 44% discount at Amazon Summer Sale.
Good display quality
Ample connectivity options
Good sound quality
Average brightness
Buyers find the monitor to perform well as a 4K display, particularly for MacBook users, with good connectivity and sound quality. However, its brightness has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its display and audio quality.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This Dell monitor combines a sleek ultra-thin bezel design with impressive visual clarity for work, entertainment and creative tasks. Its 27-inch IPS panel delivers stunning 4K resolution with sharp details and wide viewing angles, which makes it ideal for editing images and videos, streaming content, and multitasking in general. This monitor supports HDR content playback and features an anti-glare coating that reduces reflections, especially during long-hour usage. For colour-focused users, Dell’s IPS technology ensures consistent and accurate colours, while the sRGB colour coverage enhances image precision for designers and content creators. Additionally, it comes with AMD FreeSync technology that minimises screen tearing. This monitor gets 48% discount along with no-cost EMI option and banking discount, which make this screen more accessible for creative professionals.
Sharp and vibrant display
Slim bezel design
Average HDR performance
Buyers find the monitor to perform well as a 4K display. They appreciate its bright and vibrant colours.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its display quality.
This moitor by ViewSonicis a premium 27-inch professional monitor that is designed for creators who need exceptional colour accuracy and ultra-sharp visuals. Its sleek ultra-thin bezel design delivers a modern studio-style setup while maximizing screen space. The 4K UHD IPS panel offers high resolution with wide viewing angles and highly detailed visuals. This monitor comes factory calibrated and supports 100% sRGB colour coverage for accurate and consistent colours across photo editing, graphic design, and video production workflows. This monitor is ideal for creative professionals and it's available with a discount of 30% during the Amazon sale.
Sharp and vibrant display
Easy to set up
Average built-in speakers
Buyers find the monitor to offer clear and crisp visuals. They also find it easy to recommend.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its display quality and colours.
This monitor by LG is built for users who want sharp visuals for an immersive entertainment experience. It features slim three-side borderless design, which gives this monitor a premium minimalist appeal. For improved colour precision, this monitor has HDR10 support and advanced IPS technology. This combination also ensures consistent colours and better contrast across the panel. Additional features included in this screen are Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, and anti-glare coating. This monitor is suitable for working professionals who are looking for monitors, which they can use for editing, office productivity, streaming, and casual gaming sessions. It is available with a discount of 53% on Amazon sale. Buyers can save more using banking discounts and no-cost EMI options.
Sharp and vibrant display
High colour accuracy
Great build
Average performance
Buyers find that this monitor delivers sharp 4K image quality and is a budget-friendly QHD display, with good color reproduction. Its build quality has also been appreciated. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its display quality and build.
This monitor by BenQ blends premium design with immersive visuals and creator-friendly colour performance. Its slim bezel design and ergonomic stand give it a modern, clutter-free look that is ideal for gaming, entertainment, and professional setups. Its 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel delivers detail-rich visuals and wide viewing angles for movies, editing, and multitasking. BenQ has enhanced colour accuracy in this monitor with HDR support and advanced IPS technology while integrated treVolo speakers improve the entertainment experience without requiring external audio equipment. This monitor gets a discount of 26% along with banking discounts, no-cost EMI option and cashback offers.
Sharp and vibrant display
High colour accuracy
Sturdy build
Good sound
60Hz refresh rate not enough for gamers
Buyers praise the monitor's display quality, with one highlighting its 27-inch 4K resolution and strong contrast. They appreciate its connectivity features. They also like its audio performance. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its display quality and sound quality.
This monitor by Acer combines modern aesthetics with detailed visuals and creator-friendly colour performance. Its comes with a sleek zero-frame design that delivers an immersive viewing experience while maximizing screen space. The screen offers sharp clarity and wide viewing angles, which makes it suitable for editing, streaming, and productivity tasks. For improved colour precision, this monitor has HDR support and IPS colour consistency. Additionally, it gets AMD FreeSync technology, which reduces screen tearing for smoother gameplay. This monitor is great for editing and streaming. It is available with a 20% discount on Amazon. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI option and banking discounts for maximising savings.
Bright and vibrant display
Value for money buy
Accurate colours
Average sound quality
Buyers praise the monitor's display quality. They particularly appreciate its colours and brightness. However, its sound quality has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its display performance.
|NAME
|SCREEN REFRESH RATE
|CONNECTIVITY
|COLOUR FOCUSED FEATURES
|LG 27-inch Ultrafine UHD 4K IPS Display
|60Hz
|HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone out
|95% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Factory colour calibrated display, HDR Effect mode
|Dell S2721QSM (68.58 cm) 4K Monitor
|60Hz
|HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio line-out port
|IPS panel for colour consistency, High sRGB colour coverage, HDR-ready display
|ViewSonic VP2756-4K 68.58Cm (27-inch) 4KUHD Monitor
|60Hz
|HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port, USB Type-C port, USB hub port
|IPS panel, Factory calibrated display, 100% sRGB colour coverage, Delta E < 2 colour accuracy, Pantone validation support
|LG 27US500 68.4 cm (27 Inch) Ultra HD 4K IPS Monitor
|60Hz
|HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port
|HDR10 support, Colour calibrated display, Flicker Safe and Reader Mode
|BenQ EW2790U 27-inch 4K UHD 3840x2160 Entertainment Monitor
|60Hz
|HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port, USB Type-C port
|HDR support, Wide colour coverage, Flicker Safe, Low Blue Light features
|acer Vero CB272K L2 27 Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor
|60Hz
|HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port
|HDR support, Wide colour coverage, Acer VisionCare eye protection
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of AIOs and monitors. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of monitors and AIOs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display configurations, and factors and technologies that improve their colour accuracy. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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