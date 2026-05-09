Pro colour accuracy on a budget? Amazon sale drops 27-inch 4K monitors to starting price of ₹15000 for creative pros

27-inch 4K monitors aren't cheap. For creative professionals, this translates into the eternal "budget vs accuracy" debate. The struggle is real and we get it. Using a standard monitor with a FHD resolution for colour-critical work is like painting in the dark. You can never get the right results. But that changes with the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) as it has just solved this pain point by slashing prices on 27-inch 4K monitors.

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The company is offering 27-inch 4K monitors at a discount of up to 70%. This discount makes these machines accessible by slashing the prices up to ₹15,000 in some cases. What's more? In addition to these discounts, buyers can also get additional banking discounts and no-cost EMI option, bringing these advanced screens well within the reach of most designers. If you are a creative professional and you have been waiting to buy a colour accurate display, now is your chance. With these screen, you can make precise retouching and video grading without the guesswork. Here are our top picks for you.

Best 27-inch 4K monitors for creative pros in India

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

This monitor by LG is designed for creators, editors, and professionals who need accurate colours without spending flagship-level money. Its slim three-side borderless design gives it a premium studio-style look while maximizing screen space. It comes with a 27-inch UHD IPS panel that delivers a 4K resolution with wide viewing angles and excellent clarity. For colour-focused workflows, this monitor supports up to 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and factory colour calibration. This makes it ideal for photographers, designers, and video editors. VESA Display HDR 400 support improves brightness and contrast, while HDR10 enhances dynamic content playback. Additionally, it gets features like Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, and AMD FreeSync that make it ideal for long editing sessions and entertainment. This monitor is available at a 44% discount at Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications Display Specifications 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, 178-degree viewing angles, 1.07 billion colour support Connectivity Options HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone out Colour Accuracy-Focused Features 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Factory colour calibrated display, HDR Effect mode Sound Features 3.5mm headphone jack, HDR audio pass-through support Reason to buy Good display quality Ample connectivity options Good sound quality Reason to avoid Average brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the monitor to perform well as a 4K display, particularly for MacBook users, with good connectivity and sound quality. However, its brightness has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its display and audio quality.

MAXIMUM DISCOUNT

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This Dell monitor combines a sleek ultra-thin bezel design with impressive visual clarity for work, entertainment and creative tasks. Its 27-inch IPS panel delivers stunning 4K resolution with sharp details and wide viewing angles, which makes it ideal for editing images and videos, streaming content, and multitasking in general. This monitor supports HDR content playback and features an anti-glare coating that reduces reflections, especially during long-hour usage. For colour-focused users, Dell’s IPS technology ensures consistent and accurate colours, while the sRGB colour coverage enhances image precision for designers and content creators. Additionally, it comes with AMD FreeSync technology that minimises screen tearing. This monitor gets 48% discount along with no-cost EMI option and banking discount, which make this screen more accessible for creative professionals.

Specifications Display Specifications 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, 178-degree viewing angles, HDR support Connectivity Options HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio line-out port Colour Accuracy-Focused Features IPS panel for colour consistency, High sRGB colour coverage, HDR-ready display Sound Features Dual built-in speakers, Audio-out connectivity Reason to buy Sharp and vibrant display Slim bezel design Reason to avoid Average HDR performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the monitor to perform well as a 4K display. They appreciate its bright and vibrant colours.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its display quality.

BEST OVERALL PRODUCT

This moitor by ViewSonicis a premium 27-inch professional monitor that is designed for creators who need exceptional colour accuracy and ultra-sharp visuals. Its sleek ultra-thin bezel design delivers a modern studio-style setup while maximizing screen space. The 4K UHD IPS panel offers high resolution with wide viewing angles and highly detailed visuals. This monitor comes factory calibrated and supports 100% sRGB colour coverage for accurate and consistent colours across photo editing, graphic design, and video production workflows. This monitor is ideal for creative professionals and it's available with a discount of 30% during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Display Specifications 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, HDR10 support Connectivity Options HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port, USB Type-C port, USB hub port Colour Accuracy-Focused Features IPS panel, Factory calibrated display, 100% sRGB colour coverage, Delta E < 2 colour accuracy, Pantone validation support Sound Features Built-in speakers, Audio-out connectivity Reason to buy Sharp and vibrant display Easy to set up Reason to avoid Average built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the monitor to offer clear and crisp visuals. They also find it easy to recommend.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its display quality and colours.

This monitor by LG is built for users who want sharp visuals for an immersive entertainment experience. It features slim three-side borderless design, which gives this monitor a premium minimalist appeal. For improved colour precision, this monitor has HDR10 support and advanced IPS technology. This combination also ensures consistent colours and better contrast across the panel. Additional features included in this screen are Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, and anti-glare coating. This monitor is suitable for working professionals who are looking for monitors, which they can use for editing, office productivity, streaming, and casual gaming sessions. It is available with a discount of 53% on Amazon sale. Buyers can save more using banking discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Specifications Display Specifications 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, HDR10 support Connectivity Options HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port Colour Accuracy-Focused Features HDR10 support, Colour calibrated display, Flicker Safe and Reader Mode Sound Features Headphone audio output support, Audio pass-through Reason to buy Sharp and vibrant display High colour accuracy Great build Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find that this monitor delivers sharp 4K image quality and is a budget-friendly QHD display, with good color reproduction. Its build quality has also been appreciated. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its display quality and build.

This monitor by BenQ blends premium design with immersive visuals and creator-friendly colour performance. Its slim bezel design and ergonomic stand give it a modern, clutter-free look that is ideal for gaming, entertainment, and professional setups. Its 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel delivers detail-rich visuals and wide viewing angles for movies, editing, and multitasking. BenQ has enhanced colour accuracy in this monitor with HDR support and advanced IPS technology while integrated treVolo speakers improve the entertainment experience without requiring external audio equipment. This monitor gets a discount of 26% along with banking discounts, no-cost EMI option and cashback offers.

Specifications Display Specifications 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, HDR support Connectivity Options HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port, USB Type-C port Colour Accuracy-Focused Features HDR support, Wide colour coverage, Flicker Safe, Low Blue Light features Sound Features Headphone audio output support, Audio pass-through, Integrated treVolo speakers Reason to buy Sharp and vibrant display High colour accuracy Sturdy build Good sound Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate not enough for gamers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's display quality, with one highlighting its 27-inch 4K resolution and strong contrast. They appreciate its connectivity features. They also like its audio performance. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its display quality and sound quality.

This monitor by Acer combines modern aesthetics with detailed visuals and creator-friendly colour performance. Its comes with a sleek zero-frame design that delivers an immersive viewing experience while maximizing screen space. The screen offers sharp clarity and wide viewing angles, which makes it suitable for editing, streaming, and productivity tasks. For improved colour precision, this monitor has HDR support and IPS colour consistency. Additionally, it gets AMD FreeSync technology, which reduces screen tearing for smoother gameplay. This monitor is great for editing and streaming. It is available with a 20% discount on Amazon. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI option and banking discounts for maximising savings.

Specifications Display Specifications 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, HDR support Connectivity Options HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port Colour Accuracy-Focused Features HDR support, Wide colour coverage, Acer VisionCare eye protection Sound Features Headphone audio output support, Audio pass-through Reason to buy Bright and vibrant display Value for money buy Accurate colours Reason to avoid Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's display quality. They particularly appreciate its colours and brightness. However, its sound quality has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its display performance.

Top 3 features of 27-inch 4K monitors for creative pros in India

NAME SCREEN REFRESH RATE CONNECTIVITY COLOUR FOCUSED FEATURES LG 27-inch Ultrafine UHD 4K IPS Display 60Hz HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone out 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Factory colour calibrated display, HDR Effect mode Dell S2721QSM (68.58 cm) 4K Monitor 60Hz HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio line-out port IPS panel for colour consistency, High sRGB colour coverage, HDR-ready display ViewSonic VP2756-4K 68.58Cm (27-inch) 4KUHD Monitor 60Hz HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port, USB Type-C port, USB hub port IPS panel, Factory calibrated display, 100% sRGB colour coverage, Delta E < 2 colour accuracy, Pantone validation support LG 27US500 68.4 cm (27 Inch) Ultra HD 4K IPS Monitor 60Hz HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port HDR10 support, Colour calibrated display, Flicker Safe and Reader Mode BenQ EW2790U 27-inch 4K UHD 3840x2160 Entertainment Monitor 60Hz HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port, USB Type-C port HDR support, Wide colour coverage, Flicker Safe, Low Blue Light features acer Vero CB272K L2 27 Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor 60Hz HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Audio out port HDR support, Wide colour coverage, Acer VisionCare eye protection

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of AIOs and monitors. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of monitors and AIOs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display configurations, and factors and technologies that improve their colour accuracy. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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