Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 earbuds launched in India at ₹999 - Details

Probuds by Lava has introduced two new affordable audio products in India, the Probuds Aria 911 true wireless earbuds and the Probuds Wave 921 neckband. This is the first time the brand is launching a true wireless set and a neckband together, giving buyers a choice of different styles under the same price category. The company has also rolled out a 30-day trial program, which lets its customers purchase either product, use it for up to a month, and return it for a full refund if not satisfied.

Probuds Aria 911 TWS Earbuds: Key Features The Probuds Aria 911 comes with a 10mm driver and supports Bluetooth v5.3 for stable connections. The earbuds feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear voice calls and 50ms low latency for gaming.

The earbuds carry an IPX6 water resistance rating, which makes them suitable for workouts and outdoor use. It offers over 35 hours of total playback on a single charge, while its fast-charging feature gives 150 minutes of use in just 10 minutes. Touch controls and voice assistant support further enhance usability.

Probuds Wave 921: Key Features The Probuds Wave 921 is a neckband-style headset built with lightweight silicone material. It is equipped with a 10mm driver that delivers deep bass and clear sound. Like the Aria 911, it supports ENC and 50ms low latency for a smooth gaming experience.

The neckband offers up to 40 hours of playtime on one charge, and fast charging enables 12 hours of playback in 10 minutes. It also includes a Magnetic Smart Dash Switch to manage calls and playback, dual device pairing, and Bluetooth v5.3 for efficient connectivity. The IPX6 rating makes it resistant to sweat and splashes, making it suitable for active users.

